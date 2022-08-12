It's National Shooting Sports Month

Every summer, when talk around town starts to turn to back-to-school plans and football practices, I am reminded that it is time to begin practicing for my upcoming season as well — hunting season.
I hunt on a regular basis throughout the season. From early season until the bell rings signifying another season is closed and in the books, I enjoy squirrel hunting with my dogs, deer hunting with my son and family, the occasional big game hunt out west and wingshooting upland game birds. Each kind of hunting is unique and requires a different skill set when it comes to shooting.
As I get older, some muscle memory kicks in and is repeatable every year while some Father Time has influence on my reactions, particularly my hand-eye coordination and simply requires more and more practice. Wingshooting, for example – if I don’t spend some time on the clays course, to be frank, I am not going to perform well in the field. It seems every year, my eyes get a little worse and my muscle memory of swinging a shotgun becomes a little harder.
Luckily, living in West Virginia, we are blessed with many great shooting ranges and places to practice. The real key is remembering and taking the time to practice like you are going to play (sorry for the football analogy, but I am getting excited for the season to begin).
To serve myself and you, my cherished readers, I found it timely and relevant to share a recent bit of news from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the Firearm Industry Trade Association, wants to remind us that they are celebrating National Shooting Sports Month in August, a month-long recognition of the positive impacts hunting and recreational target shooting have for millions of Americans.
Developed by NSSF, National Shooting Sports Month encourages newcomers and experienced gun owners and hunters to visit a local shooting range with their handgun, rifle or shotgun to enjoy the target-shooting sports, which boasts more than 56 million adult and youth participants. All are encouraged to invite a guest with them to introduce them to responsible firearm ownership.
“National Shooting Sports Month is recognition and celebration of the vital contributions of recreational target shooting, hunting and responsible gun ownership,” said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi. “It is also a month in which we recognize the contributions the firearm industry makes to communities, states and our nation. This is a $70 billion industry that provides over 375,000 jobs. Our industry has welcomed increasing numbers of women and minority gun owners. We are proud to welcome responsible gun owners from all walks of life to celebrate our shared heritage.”
Several of America’s governors signed official state proclamations showing their support for National Shooting Sports Month, recognizing the vital role the firearm and ammunition industry fulfills within their respective states. Governors highlighted the contributions of job creation, economic impact and conservation efforts through Pittman-Robertson excise tax payments, paid by firearm and ammunition manufacturers.
In our state, West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the hunting and shooting sports traditions by signing an official proclamation. In West Virginia, Gov. Justice highlighted the $194 million economic impact the industry generates, including employing more than 1,600 West Virginians. More than $6.8 million Pittman-Robertson dollars went to West Virginia in 2020 to aid with conservation and wildlife management projects.
I hope you, too, are looking forward to hunting seasons opening in our hills and valleys soon. If you get the chance, hit the range prior and remember to practice like you play.
