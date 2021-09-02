It's in his genes: Cline ready to break out for Spartans

Greenbrier East running back Ian Cline has no shortage of role models from which to choose.
There is his dad, Rick Cline, who in 1991 was an all-state running back who helped lead Greenbrier West to the state championship game and led the state in scoring.
His mother, Heather Allen, was an outstanding athlete at Peterstown, an all-stater who helped lead the Pirates to the state championship game in 1994 where they lost to Bishop Donahue.
Cline’s uncle Rodney Allen was a multi-sport all-state player who went to WVU and turned a rare feat by playing two sports in college, football and baseball, and scored on one of the shortest punt returns in college football history — two yards — against Miami in 1994.
Even former teammate Colby Piner, the state’s Fulton Walker Award winner as the special teams player of the year last season, proved to be a role model for Cline, now a sophomore.
Cline has used advice from all of them, but to his credit he is out to make a name for himself.
If last Friday’s opener against Point Pleasant is any indication, he is well on his way to doing that.
Cline raced for 101 yards on 25 carries and caught two passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 32-22 season-opening victory at Point Pleasant.
The Spartans will now take on ancient adversary Woodrow Wilson on Friday night at Van Meter Stadium. It will be Hall of Fame Night for Woodrow Wilson.
Cline said he was content with his season opener but not necessarily satisfied.
“I don’t want to put limitations on myself, and you always want to do better,” Cline said Wednesday as the Spartans continued preparations for their rivalry with Woodrow Wilson. “It wasn’t bad. The important thing is it was a good team win.”
Obviously, it’s just one game but Greenbrier East coach Ray Lee said there is reason to believe that the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Cline can make Friday’s performance a weekly event, and it goes beyond just a great gene pool.
“The things he does and the things that will make him successful are all the little things that you don’t see every day,” Lee said. “He’s a hard worker. He is always the last one to leave the field. He plays every play 100 percent.”
Cline has some lofty goals, chief among those to help get the Spartans back to the playoffs, which they missed last fall.
To that end he went camping this summer, attending several football camps including a couple of running back camps at WVU, a defensive back camp at WVU, former WVU running back Noel Devine’s camp and camp at Penn State and a camp at Charleston.
Cline said with several family members having attended WVU, the Mountaineers would be a perfect landing spot one day.
He also said numbers like 1,500 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns, maybe 600-800 receiving are attainable goals.
“I think that it is (attainable),” Cline said. “I always want to try to do my best. We have a lot of great players on this team. Everyone played well (against Point Pleasant) and that allowed me to do what I did. It’s because of our line and our quarterback.”
And because of speed and an uncanny knack for seeing the field like a veteran player, and the ability to see outstanding players in action. Players like Piner, who served as motivation for Cline entering the season.
“We had some really good seniors last year,” Cline said. “Colby was kind of a role model for all of us, but more for me because he played my position, and I was hoping to be able to take his place when he left.”
Last year, Piner averaged 114.3 yards rushing a game and scored 14 rushing TDs and 50.3 yards receiving per game and four touchdowns. He also scored on four kick returns. Piner, running back Quentin Wilson and versatile back Nate Baker all played in the North-South game over the summer.
As a freshman, Cline was a starter at defensive back and had three carries for 25 yards on offense.
Lee said that while Cline still has work to do and it was a little premature to compare a small sample size with a guy who led the state in scoring like his dad did, or a former teammate who won a statewide honor like Piner did, there is evidence he is on his way, the shared trait between them being their work ethic.
“And Ian still has three years to go,” Lee said. “I’m not from around here originally but I’ve heard his dad was quite a player and you can tell his mom and his dad have instilled a work ethic in him. And he is a great student off the field which will serve him well. The sky is the limit for this young man.”
With the benefit of a great gene poll comes advice from family members who played at a high level in their day.
“A lot of people hear my name, and they will say, ‘Your dad was a great football player,’” Cline said. “He always tells me to play downhill and to play hard on every play. I’ve gotten tips from Rodney on playing defensive back, which is what he did. My mom played softball at Peterstown, they said she was fast and had a good arm. I probably did get some good genes from my family.”
He would, however, like to see his dad’s game films.
“I’ve asked him a couple times, he said they are all at his mom’s house, so I’ll have to get them some time,” Cline said. “I have heard a lot of stories about the 1991 season. “
Cline said he is anxious to get to the next game.
“We’re looking forward to playing (Woodrow),” Cline said. “It’s always been a great rivalry and we expect a great game when we get up there on Friday night. We’re looking forward to going up there and getting another win.”