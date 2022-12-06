Greenbrier West returns all but three of its state qualifiers from last season’s Class A state runner-up team.
That’s good from an experience standpoint, but veteran coach Jeremy Tincher knows it’s just as much about the mindset.
“I’ve had people in town, everybody you run into (asks), ‘How are you going to be?’” Tincher said. “On paper, we should be fine. But, you know, it’s a long way from paper to podium. That paper will lay there and let you write whatever you want to. We’ve got to take care of what we’ve got to take care of. We’ve got to go to work every day.”
The Cavaliers took a full team to Huntington, but only four came out as place winners. If something was missing, Tincher may have his finger on it.
“My thing with this group of kids is just to have a sense of urgency,” he said. “People ask me all the time how kids are different now than they used to be. I don’t think kids are really any different. I think the adults are a lot different, but I don’t think kids are different — with the exception of having a sense of urgency about something and being passionate about something. Understanding what it takes to be successful when you say you are passionate.
“When you’re passionate about something, then that passion should drive you to take advantage of every second that you’re practicing or lifting and all your training. So that’s kind of been my message, having a sense of urgency. And then (being) self-motivated, not having some coach motivating you all the time.”
The Cavaliers certainly have motivation all around them, with three state championships over the past 10 seasons and last year’s runner-up finish. And Tincher added a member to the coaching staff who knows all about that.
Caleb Currence was a freshman who placed sixth at 106 pounds on the 2013 team that won the Class AA state title as a Class A team before single-A state champions started being crowned. He ended his career as a four-time state place winner.
Tincher said Currence brings a fire that has energized he and brother Steve Tincher, also an assistant.
“Caleb’s been a shot in the arm for us,” Tincher said. “Caleb’s a high-burn kind of guy. He’s got a lot of energy. … He’s a fantastic leader.”
The Cavaliers begin the season Saturday at Nicholas County’s Mark Fleming Invitational. One of the best things to this point, Tincher said, is the many wrestlers who were on West’s state quarterfinal playoff team came out of it healthy.
“That’s always a plus,” Tincher said. “That’s always a concern of mine, especially if they make the playoffs and they’re playing late (in the season), and the overlap into wrestling season. You run the risk of one of those guys getting dinged up and he’s out for the start of wrestling season, which is never good. But we’ve come out of it fairly healthy.”
The returning state place winners are junior Tucker Lilly (fourth, 113), senior Clayton Robinson (sixth, 126), junior Moses Gray (sixth, 132) and junior Cole Vandall (fourth, 182).
Robinson, Dalton Heath and Will Massie will provide senior leadership by example. Robinson, for one, has had a transformative offseason, increasing all his weight lifts by 100 pounds. He will move up to 138 or 144 pounds.
“Me and him have spent a lot of hours in a weight room together. We started the Monday after the state tournament,” Tincher said. “All spring, all summer, all fall, he was lifting twice a day, probably five days a week. A lot of that was on his own, too. Just a real committed kid that loves wrestling.
“Dalton is an extremely talented kid that I think is hungry and has come up a little short. I think Dalton is ready to really put it all together and let people see how talented he really is, because Dalton is very talented.
“I think Will is kind of trying to find his way still. Will has made a lot of improvements. He spent a lot of time with me this summer in the weight room. He’s gotten stronger. So hopefully we can get him there, and he’s worked hard. Will’s a grinder. He shows up every day and does what you ask him to do. Great kid.”
Lilly, Gray and Vandall will also be instrumental in getting the Cavaliers back to the top of the mountain.
“Those three guys are definitely part of the soul of our team,” Tincher said. “They placed as sophomores, which is not easy at all. Those guys have really hit the weight room. They’ve gotten a lot stronger and they’re just older and more mature. They come in and work hard every day. Even though they’re juniors, it’s almost like having another group of seniors in the room because they do a great job of leading by example and being there every day and elevating the environment in the room.”
