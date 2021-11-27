It's a great day to be an Independence Patriot

Noah Adams has an impressive resumé, one of the most decorated athletes to come out of Independence, but even the All-American, national champion wrestler just shook his head.
Running back Atticus Goodson had just acknowledged the honor of “putting on” for former athletes like Adams, who was at Friday’s semifinal when the Patriots extinguished Bluefield’s state championship burn with a 34-20 victory in Coal City.
“I talked to a couple of former players, they gave me motivation,” said Goodson, who rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 35 carries. “Noah, he’s right here, he gave me some motivation. I’m just ready to go (to the state championship game) on put on."
“There’s not a whole lot I can give him,” said Adams, who recently finished his degree at WVU, where he wrestled, and will soon attend the State Police Academy. “This is a great thing for these guys.”
Adams was a 1,000-yard rusher himself on a playoff team back in 2016.
He was a teammate with Connor Gibson, a dual-threat athlete on the playoff teams of the mid-2010s.
After the game, Gibson, the former Patriot who was locally famous for being fueled by the candy Swedish Fish, a gummy worm-type candy he favored on game days, ran onto the field to find his brother Judah Price and they shared a long embrace.
Everywhere, pictures were being taken. Families enjoying the moment with their sons or siblings and more, who next week will represent the community in its first state football championship appearance against Fairmont Senior, a veteran squad making its fourth championship appearance since 2016.
So, what does it mean?
“Everything,” said Cyrus Goodson, whose 49-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Independence the lead for good, 27-20, at the start of the fourth quarter. “The town of Sophia (hasn’t) really had any success in sports other than wrestling. I think it’s good for the team, the players and the whole city to go to the championship finally.”
Goodson, whose father John played on a state championship team at Fayetteville back in 1992, is right. Independence has been a wrestling school – and to a smaller extent baseball – with six state wrestling titles, one in 1996 under Ed Gilson, and five from 2014-2018 under Cliff Warden (2014-17) and Jeremy Hart (2018).
Joe Goddard, who had a cup of coffee in the Majors as a catcher with the San Diego Padres in 1972 (he had seven hits and tells a wonderful story about being behind the plate when Hank Aaron came to bat) coached the baseball team to the 1990 state title and made it to five other semifinals in a career spanning 1976-2012. Scott Cuthbert, on the Independence football staff, has gotten the Patriots back to being a state tournament baseball team.
Football had its tournament berths, but not much success with one playoff win in the school’s history (1986) coming into this season.
But that’s changing. The turfed field now is approved to host games.
And the 11-0 Patriots have taken advantage.
It has been a long wait for coach John H. Lilly, a veteran of 29 falls as a head coach in Raleigh County High School football, or 298 games.
Keeping in character, he didn’t take the credit himself, deferring to his staff. Kevin Grogg, for one, won a Class AA state title in 1999 with a 14-0 Wyoming East squad. Cuthbert is a state tournament coach, albeit baseball. Joe Dean took several Midland Trail teams to the playoffs.
“I think it’s a reflection of being smart enough to surround yourself with people who have been there and done that, like coach Grogg and coach (Scott) Cuthbert," Lilly said. "It’s being smart enough as you get older to start listening, stop reacting and just do a good job with people.”
He understands what it means to a small community.
“You see our crowd,” Lilly said. “You could play Independence versus anyone in tiddlywinks and there would be 2,000 people here. It’s a great place. I appreciate them letting me be a very small part of it.”
If his 150th win Friday was big, it won’t get any bigger than the next game in Wheeling.
It’s been a great ride for the Patriots, with only one memory left to make.