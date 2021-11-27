It's a great day to be an Independence Patriot

Brad Davis/For The Register-HeraldIndependence head coach John H. Lilly reacts toward the home bleachers as time runs out on the Class AA No. 2 Patriots' 34-20 state semifinal win over No. 14 Bluefield Friday at George D. Covey Field in Coal City. The Patriots advanced to the Super Six at Wheeling Island Stadium, where they will play No. 16 Fairmont Senior Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for the state championship.