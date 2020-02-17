It's time to wake up and speak up about public hunting land

Not long ago I talked to you about the need for hunters to wake up. We talked about various issues facing hunters today and how the outlook for the future of hunting may not be that rosy. Many us have been watching reports such as those published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as to how hunter numbers have been declining and hunters have to do something about it. The R3 program has been discussed here before — Recruitment (that is, the active recruiting of new hunters); Retention (taking steps to make sure we keep the hunters that we have); and Reactivation (seeking those you have been hunters in the past and bring them back into the fold).
R3 is a vital program, and I applaud it, but all of the hunter advocate programs in the world will not do much good if we don’t have one basic thing needed for all hunters, and that is a place to go hunting. All of the hunter enthusiasm and goodwill is for nothing if people do not have a place to go. Hunter access to land has been on the radar for several years as more and more land is taken up by private developments and the growth of towns and residential areas. Gone are the days when you could stop on almost any farm or expanse of huntable land and easily get permission to hunt. Even worse, much land that is used for hunting has been taken up by paid hunting leases. You can hunt there, but you are going to pay for it.
All of this and more brings more and more focus on public hunting ground around the country, National forest, state wildlife management areas, state forests and other areas are places that the public in West Virginia relies on to have a place to hunt. These lands are public, they belong to me and you. There are thousands of these acres in the Mountain State that you can hunt on and no one can say boo to you, as it should be.
Now comes the part that is hard to talk about. Currently (we talked about this before) there is a bill being considered in Congress called the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act (Senate Bill 2555), which would change the status of four areas along the New River in Fayette County and give them, as I understand it, the same status as a national park, which also means no hunting.
Some of the areas outlined to get no-hunting status may not be much of a problem for hunters. The heart of the matter is this: If the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act passes Congress and is signed into law, over 4,385 acres will be taken from hunters, and YOU, the hunting public, will not be allowed to hunt there, ever again.
If the last line of that paragraph is OK with you, and you are a hunter in West Virginia, then shame on you. If you think because it is not in your backyard so it doesn’t affect you, shame on you again. This is a hunter access issue and it affects all hunters and fishermen, no matter where you live. If you have never hunted in the New River Gorge and don’t think you ever will, it still affects you as a hunter.
The effect this will have on hunters around the Gorge and the collateral damage it can cause is mind boggling. Most us don’t consider this, but where else could you go for a multiple day hunting experience, floating the river, camping on the shore and walking the sometimes steep but not inaccessible tram roads that line the inner walls of the New River Gorge? Day trip possibilities are numerous as hunters can park at various access points and hunt the gorge to their hearts content, because it’s yours. It belongs to YOU. If Senate Bill 2555 passes, you, your children and their children can kiss all of this goodbye as hunters.
There are many other issues that some in the area are concerned about but most of us don’t consider. Some see this as a start for a larger program where the National Park Service will initiate tighter controls of the area, including entrance fees for access and permits for various activities like floating the river, and commercial services like hunting and fishing guides in the area. Don’t think this will happen? Ask some of those who use the various western rivers on park service land and see what they say.
Advocates of this bill say that national park status will bring much needed tourism to the area. We have heard this before. Hunters should be asking, is the chance of some tourism worth losing almost 5,000 acres of public land. In 1978, when the New River Gorge National River was formed, local residents were assured that this land would remain open to hunting. Now it seems some think they have a better idea.
A Untied States Senate Committee will meet Saturday at Tamarack in Beckley. The Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will meet and hear from a panel on this matter, and I am told that public comments will be allowed after that. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito will attend. The meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. If you are a hunter I encourage you to be present at this meeting and make your voice heard. If you remain silent on this, you forfeit all rights to complain later.
Will hunters wake up to this latest threat to public hunting in West Virginia? Time is running out.
