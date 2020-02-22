It's time for the whole ball of wax

The 73rd annual West Virginia state high school wrestling tournament will begin Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena (formerly known as the Big Sandy Super Store Arena) in Huntington.
This is what high school wrestlers and fans have been aiming toward. The whole nine yards, whole kit and caboodle, all the marbles and the whole shebang are just a few idioms that describe the importance of this competition. Many wrestling careers will end at this tournament. Some dreams will be realized, while others diminished.
Once again, I give you my prognosis of what to look for.
Under the sure thing category, look for Point Pleasant to dominate the Class AA-A division. The Point team may also set a record for team points. They're that good.
Staying in the AA-A class, I think these guys will win for sure: Gene Casuccio (East Fairmont), Isaac Short (Point), Derek Raike (Point), Justin Barter (Point), Peyton Hall (Oak Glen), Jordan Williams (Braxton) and Zach Frazier (Fairmont).
Frazier (285 pounds) is trying to become the first four-time state champion to win in the same weight class. He will attend WVU next year to play football for Neal Brown.
Hall (152) is seeking his fourth state title and has signed to continue his wrestling career for Tim Flynn at WVU. Derek Raike (132) is the only undefeated Point Pleasant wrestler with a 48-0 record.
The 126-pound class in the AA-A division has to be the toughest class, with seven state place winners from last year. I think Chris Smith of Point Pleasant will beat Blake Boyers of East Fairmont, who is seeking his third state title, but it will be tough.
Locally, I think Sean Dawson (145) of Independence and Greenbrier West's Noah Brown (220) have the best chance to win a state title. As for local teams, I think Independence has a good chance to be a top four team, maybe runner-up, after that fine regional performance.
The AAA team title choice is not as cut and dry as the AA-A class. Parkersburg South should win, followed closely by Wheeling Park. My individual sure picks would be Brayden Roberts (South), John Martin Best (Parkersburg) and Braxton Amos (South). A few others I think will win, but I'm not as confident, are Mike Dolan (Spring Mills), Joey Miller (Musselman) and Austin Chapman (Riverside).
Amos (220) is going after his third title. He was injured as a ninth-grader and did not wrestle. He will attend and wrestle at Wisconsin University next year. Best (160) is also seeking a third title. He will attend the Air Force Academy next year. Miller (138) is looking for his third also and just signed with West Liberty University.
Roberts (132) and Dolan (113) are going after title number two. Roberts will wrestle at WVU next year.
Locally, I don't see any AAA guys winning a state championship this year, but who knows? If they go there and have a good tournament, several are capable. I hope I see a few at the top of the awards podium.
I think Greenbrier West will win the Class A team championship by narrowly edging Ritchie County.
Best of luck to all the area grapplers!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Bobby Lynch, a very knowledgeable wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.