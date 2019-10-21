It's good to be King in Fairlea

High school football always seems to fly by once the season opens in August. In what seems like a blink, week nine of the regular season is upon us and playoffs are on the minds of players, coaches and fans alike.
The schedule was limited Friday due to some bye weeks, but that didn't hide the fact that there were some big winners in the playoff sweepstakes.
Four weeks into the season, Greenbrier East was 2-2, which included a disappointing effort in a loss at longtime rival Woodrow Wilson. One thing I remember about that night specifically was head coach Ray Lee's talk to his team on the field after the loss.
Lee's message was a mixture of his love for the team, but also disappointment in how his team showed for a game that really needed no extra motivation.
I also remember coach Lee praising one player in particular. A senior leader who did come to play that night and played his heart out. That senior leader was Kyle King.
Since that time, the Spartans have won three straight, including an impressive double-overtime comeback win at Ripley Friday.
Some players are dual-threat specialists. King, on the other hand, has been a triple-threat weapon for the Spartans all year. His versatility as a runner and a passer and his big-play ability at wide receiver have all been huge factors in the Spartans' win streak.
With his team trailing by 14 points in the final quarter, King stunned the Vikings' faithful by leading his team to a dramatic comeback. King scored on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Monquelle Davis early in the fourth quarter, then later scored on a 1-yard run to send the game into overtime.
In the second overtime period, the King-to-Davis combo struck again, this time in reverse. King found Davis from 20 yards out for the exciting game-winner.
King ran for two scores, passed for two and ran for another in a five-touchdown performance.
I have to admit, I would have loved to have heard the call of that play from Greenbrier East play-by-play guy Jeff Campbell. We are blessed in our area with some excellent play-by-play guys and Jeff is a great one to listen to. He also loves the Spartans, so I bet that call was priceless.
King's numbers are not really eye-popping week-to-week, but he always seems to be in the middle of the key plays for his team — plays that make a difference in a win or a loss.
The win over Ripley most likely puts East into the Class AAA playoffs, but now the Spartans have a huge opportunity ahead. An opportunity that could yield a home playoff tilt.
This week the boys from Fairlea are on the road again at Class AAA No. 3 Parkersburg South. The Patriots are undefeated and are led by former Summers County head coach Nathan Tanner.
Greenbrier East then gets Princeton at home before ending the season on the road at Riverside, which is No. 11 currently.
Should East win out, I feel confident in saying they will have a first round home playoff game, a feat that seemed impossible a month ago.
The other big winner Friday was Independence.
Four weeks into the season, the Patriots were also 2-2 and coming of a bad loss to county rival Shady Spring (34-0). Since then, Indy has won four straight games behind a crushing run game and solid defense.
During that stretch, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 174-30 and have been a rushing juggernaut. Friday against Liberty, Cody Fleenor and Atticus Goodson combined for over 500 yards in a 37-12 win.
The next two weeks are key for the Patriots' playoff dreams with two big Class AA battles. This week, Indy goes to No. 12 Nicholas County before hosting No. 10 Wyoming East Nov. 1 to end its regular season.
One win is a must to make the postseason and two would lock up a playoff trip for Indy. The problem for Indy is Nicholas and Wyoming East also cannot afford a loss when it comes to the postseason.
Those games should be awesome to watch.
