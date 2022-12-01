The irony is not lost on Independence’s first-team all-state tackle Logan Isom.
"Well, it kind of started with Hoover, we went up there and scrimmaged them and it went very well,” Isom said of a mid-August scrimmage in preseason. “We’ve always been really good. I played with all these kids since I was 6 years old. We’ve always had really good chemistry and got along really well. I really think I knew we were going to have a serious shot at this when we went up there and scrimmaged Hoover.”
The irony is, Independence (12-0) will face Herbert Hoover (10-2) in that state championship game Friday at 7 p.m. on Wheeling Island. The Patriots fell to Fairmont 21-12 last year in the championship game.
“They’re a good team,” Isom said. “We can’t take them lightly. We just have to go up there and do our job and get things done.”
Behind an Isom-led offensive line the Patriots have rushed for 3,999 yards and are averaging 333.3 yards rushing per game, 5.8 rushing touchdowns per game and 475.3 yards of total offense per game.
That line helped Judah Price rush for 2,211 yards – a new school record – and even more impressively score 366 points, breaking a 100-year-old record for scoring in a season in West Virginia that had been held by Albert "Big Sleepy" Glenn, who scored 359 in 1922.
It also brought about this comparison. When Big Sleepy set his record in 1922, it came two years after the Spanish Flu pandemic ripped through the U.S. (1918-1920). One hundred years later, two years after Covid, Price broke the record.
Isom blocked for a Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson, last year. He’s blocked for a state record setter, Price. The offense has piled up 8,264 rushing yards and 134 rushing touchdowns, and 11,400 yards and 168 total offensive touchdowns in the last two seasons and compiled a 23-1 record with two state championship game appearances. There's one thing missing from the resumé – a state title – and that has kept Isom from resting on those lofty laurels.
“I just want to think about next week, survive and advance, it’s worked so far,” Isom said. “I think after the season it will really hit me, all the stuff we’ve done. But right now, I just want to survive and advance.”
Herbert Hoover has been clicking on all cylinders on offense this year behind sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield. He has rushed for 1,589 yards on 226 carries (7.03 yards per carry, 132.4 per game) with 26 touchdowns, and he has completed 85 of 142 passes (59.9 percent) for 1,362 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Rocco Frye, who rushed for 1,008 yards, is out injured. Randy Hughart has 697 yards and nine touchdowns.
Leading receivers are Levin Paxton with 27 catches for 498 yards and seven touchdowns, Jacob Burns with 17 for 320 and six touchdowns and Brayden Jones with 10 for 192 and two touchdowns
Paxton is also the kicker and has one field goal and 62 PATs. That could be key. Independence has been a two-point conversion team.
Hoover comes into the game averaging 42.8 points per game and is giving up 17.7.
Independence is averaging 53.3 points per game and giving up 5.8.
Price has 230 yards in averaging 9.6 yards per carry and 184.3 yards per game. The senior, who has 45 rushing touchdowns and 48 overall, averages a rushing touchdown every 5.1 carries. He also has 39 two-point conversions.
In fact, speaking of conversions, Independence has 57 two-point conversions on 87 total touchdowns, a 65.6 conversion rate.
Quarterback Trey Bowers is 67 of 104 passing (64.4 percent) for a school-record 1,568 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 781 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns and has had a rushing touchdown in each of the three playoff games.
Tyler Linkswiler has 736 yards on 69 carries and six touchdowns.
Cyrus Goodson leads the receiver group with 35 receptions for 833 yards and seven touchdowns. Colten Caron has 20 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns and Price has eight receptions for 181 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Both schools are playing for their first football championship.
