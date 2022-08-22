Isom leads veteran line aiming to be best

Independence senior offensive tackle Logan Isom believes the talented interior unit he leads can be better than last year.
If statistics from last year’s historic run to the Class AA state championship game are the judge, it might be a tough ask, even for a veteran unit led by the 6-foot-4, 270-pound first-team all-stater.
Consider the numbers:
l Independence led the state in total offense, averaging 474.7 yards per game, averaged 10.8 yards per play and scored 85 offensive touchdowns.
l Led by Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson, the Patriots averaged 357 yards rushing per game, 10.5 yards per carry and had 64 rushing touchdowns (better than five a game).
l Record-setting quarterback Logan Phalin had the time to pass for 1,401 yards and 20 TDs.
l Against Man, Independence rushed for 578 yards and 10 TDs, against Midland Trail (without Goodson) had 706 yards total offense and in 8 of 12 games had at least 400 yards of offense.
Those are some heady, and frankly, video game-like numbers, led by that line.
Isom says the unit can be even better.
“I feel like we can be the best in the state,” he said. “I’m 6-4, our other tackle is 6-3 (260-pound senior Parker Withrow), 6-foot for both guards (280-pound senior Brady Grimmett, 267-pound senior Aaron Shiflett, and 5-10, 280-pound junior center Fisher Williams). We’re big and we are all strong. I think we have the potential to be the best line in the state.”
Andrew Bryson, a 6-7, 370-pound sophomore, could also find a place on the line.
The team will be built different, with Judah Price taking over in the backfield, and Trey Bowers moving in from receiver to play quarterback.
Last year the versatile Price had 822 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 251 yards and four TDs.
And coach John H. Lilly has lamented the loss of close to 4,000 total yards between Goodson and Phalin.
Weighing the fundamental difference in blocking for a 6-3, 230-pound back like Goodson and a 5-8, 188-pound back like Price, the heir apparent in that backfield, Isom said boils down to a different number on the uniform.
“(For the line) it’s kind of all the same,” Isom said. “You have to know where the right block is at, do all your assignments and see where the hole opens up at.”
The difference is in the back hitting the hole, Isom noted.
“Atticus was a big runner, Judah is small, and he’s a little faster, elusive, and he’ll be able to dart around, find gaps. I think we will be OK there,” he said.
Isom said Bowers (522 receiving, seven TD, 211 rushing, four TD) is adapting to his role behind center as well.
"He’s doing pretty good,” Isom said. “He’s going to be a dual-threat quarterback for us. He’s going to be able to run, he’s going to be able to pass it. He’s adapting really well to our offense, making that position move.”
Isom has been contacted by schools like Elon, Glenville State and Bluefield State, and that number is likely to expand.
Over the summer he went to camps at WVU, Virginia Tech, Elon and Appalachian State.
“I just learned a lot of little stuff,” Isom said. “I had the big picture; they just helped me paint it a little better.
“I had to work on my feet, get my feet a little faster. A big part of being a lineman is seeing what you are hitting and I had a problem with that. My eyes would be places they didn’t need to be. I had to work on my hands and feet.”
Independence opens the season hosting Raleigh County rival Liberty Thursday at 7 p.m. at George Covey Field in Coal City. Independence’s last home loss came to Liberty, 36-26 on Oct. 2, 2020. The Patriots have won eight straight at home since that game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.