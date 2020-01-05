GIRLS
Summers County 61,
Tug Valley 47
logan — Taylor Isaac scored her 1,000th career point in Summers County’s 61-47 victory over Tug Valley at the Wildcat Classic Hoops Shootout.
Isaac, a junior, now has 1,013 career points. She finished the game with 21.
Gavin Pivont scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats (7-2).
Alyssa Newsome scored 14 and Kaylea Baisden 13 for Tug Valley (5-2).
Summers will visit Nicholas County Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Tug Valley (5-2)
Makayla May 2, Alyssa Newsome 14, Kaylea Baisden 13, Brooklyn Evans 6, Autumn Hall 2, Audrey Evans 6, Kennadi Mollett 4.
Summers County (7-2)
Bethani Cline 2, Taylor Isaac 21, Gavin Pivont 22, Riley Richmond 8, Cheyenne Graham 4, Sullivan Pivont 4.
TV 13 11 10 13 — 47
SC 12 20 21 8 — 61
Three-point g oals: TV: 2 (Baisden, Mollett); SC: 5 (Isaac 3, Pivont 2). Fouled out: SC: Maggie Stover.
Lincoln County 61,
Independence 23
logan — Lincoln County outscored Independence 37-14 in the first half en route to a 61-23 win over Independence Saturday at the Wildcat Classic Hoops Shootout.
Alexis Clark and Emily Suddreth led the Lady Patriots with eight points apiece.
Carly McComas led Lincoln with a game-high 14 points.
Independence travels to Wyoming East Monday.
Independence
Alexis Clark 8, Emily Suddreth 8, Mackenzie Holley 6, Emily Snodgrass 1. 9 2-3 23.
Lincoln County
Carly McComas 14, N. Fout 5, A. Albright 13, K. Kveton 8, A. Lucas 10, K. Henderson 5, S. Clay 2, K. Peters 2, E Blankenship 2. Totals: 18 2-6 61.
I: 5 9 7 4 — 23
LC: 19 18 18 6 — 61
3-point goals: I: 2 (Clark 2); LC: 6 (McComas 2, Fout, Albright, Lucas 2. Fouled out: None.
Late Friday
Chapmanville 62,
Summers County 43
logan — Gracie Brumfield scored 20 points in Chapmanville’s 62-43 win over Summers County in the Wildcat Classic Hoops Shootout.
Gavin Pivont scored a game-high 26 and Taylor Isaac added 14 for Summers County.
Chapmanville also got 16 from Ali Williamson, 12 from Liv Dalton and 10 from Ali Farmer.
Summers County
Bethani Cline 3, Taylor Isaac 14, Gavin Pivont 26, Maggie Stover 3, Cheyenne Graham 1, Sullivan Pivont 2.
Chapmanville
Ali Williamson 16, Liv Dalton 12, Gracie Brumfield 20, Ali Farmer 10, Hollee Blair 4.
SC 19 13 7 10 — 43
C 20 10 17 15 — 62
Three-point goals: SC: 4 (Isaac 2, Pivont, Richmond); C: 5 (Williamson 2, Dalton 2, Brumfield). Fouled out: C: Blair.
BOYS
Late Friday
Mount View 55,
Mercer Christian 32
welch — Tony Bailey scored 11 points to lead Mount View past visiting Mercer Christian 55-32.
Garrett Goings and Jamison Mullins scored 10 each for Mercer Christian.
Mount View (2-5) will visit Independence on Tuesday.
Mercer Christian
Garrett Goings 10, Tanner Keathley 8, Aaron Boothe 5, Jamsion Mullins 10, Zack Coleman 3.
Mount View (2-5)
Tony Bailey 11, Justin Haggerty 7, Brendon Rotenberry 8, Malaki Bishop 8, Skyler Justice 5, Kris Jackson 6, Liam Mericle-Fultineer 4, Aaron Jackson 6.
MCA 7 7 12 10 — 32
MV 11 15 17 12 — 55
Three-point goals: MCA 5 (Coleman, Mullis 2, Boothe, Keathley); MV: 4 (Haggerty, Rotenberry 2, Justice). Fouled out: MV: Justice.