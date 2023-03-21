If Kim Stephens isn’t a name that rings out to you, then you haven’t been paying attention to women’s basketball in the state of West Virginia this century.
That name might be about to take on a higher profile, according to a report by former Marshall broadcaster and current FanSided Sun Belt Mid-Major reporter Jake Griffith.
Stephens will be the next women’s basketball head coach at Marshall, according to Griffith, but not until her current season is complete. Right now she’s the ultra-successful coach at Division II Glenville State in the Mountain East Conference, where the Pioneers are back in the national Final Four to defend last season’s national championship.
A look down Stephens’ resumé shows a coach who in seven seasons has built tiny Glenville State not just into a league or regional contender, but a legitimate national powerhouse. The Pioneers won the 2021-2022 Division II national championship and Stephens was named the national coach of the year with a roster bloated with seniors. Stephens said at the time, rather bluntly, that a repeat would not happen and her squad would likely need to do some rebuilding. So far, in rebuilding this season, Glenville State went back into the national tournament as the No. 5 overall seed and on Monday took down No. 4 Tampa to get back to the Final Four.
Prior to last season’s big title, Stephens’ Glenville teams had already made 30-win seasons, MEC regular season and tournament titles, all-conference stars and NCAA tournament trips the norm for the Pioneers, and in-state ties run deeper than just her coaching career. She also played at Glenville State and was a high school standout at Parkersburg South, where her father Scott was the head coach.
This feels like a slam dunk hire for Marshall athletic director Christian Spears. The Thundering Herd women’s program just never seems to have any juice, and a hire like Stephens is exactly what can turn things in the right direction.
It won’t be easy work, however. Huntington isn’t exactly a hotbed of women’s basketball, so Stephens and her staff are going to have to hit the recruiting trail hard. This is a program that has only been to the NCAA tournament one time (1997, a first-round loss to Colorado) and hasn’t won a conference tournament since then and hasn’t won a regular season conference title since 1989. Bottom line, Stephens needs players who can compete for a Sun Belt title.
That’s not to say the Thundering Herd was especially bad under outgoing coach Tony Kemper; Marshall was just a very average team. In bringing in Stephens, Spears and the Marshall brass are setting expectations a bit higher than “average.”
l l l
Tuesday was a newsy day for Marshall’s basketball programs, with the school announcing a contract extension for men’s coach Dan D’Antoni just after lunchtime locally.
D’Antoni, a Mullens native, had been working on a one-year deal with rollover options put in place when Spears came aboard as athletic director in 2022. This new extension is for three years, which signals a good amount of faith in the veteran Herd coach from the athletic department.
It also perhaps signals faith by D’Antoni that he has the pieces in place to build on MU’s spectacular turnaround this season. Marshall was flat out bad in its last Conference USA season, but this season came up just short in nabbing the SBC regular season title on the final day and was promptly bounced from the conference tournament in its first game. Despite that late-season disappointment, the season on the whole was night and day different from the previous few campaigns and that was apparently enough for Spears and the powers that be at Marshall to drop an extension on the guy in charge.
Did D’Antoni deserve three extra years? I probably wouldn’t have given him that many, but it's hard to go wrong with one of the probably three or four best coaches in program history and the only coach to win anything of any significance at your school this century coming off one of his best regular seasons in charge of your program.
