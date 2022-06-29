Interesting summer puts it in perspective for Shady coach Olson

Life has a funny way of putting things into perspective quickly.
If Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson thought a tough last-second 60-59 loss to Fairmont Senior in the state championship game was the toughest career moment to live down - he readily accepts he may never get over it, even with a second state championship – a wakeup call to how fleeting life can be, and how the tough losses in the arena of life aren’t always as bad as they seem.
Olson was on his way north in I-79 toward Morgantown, working another job, when he started thinking about pulling over for a coffee.
“I kept debating back-and forth because I wanted to get where I was going,” Olson said. I waited and waited, and something said, ‘Stop.’ So, I stopped and got a coffee, used the restroom, and got back on the highway and right before Weston I see all these cars stopped, the State Police and sheriffs blocking the highway. I thought it was a wreck and I’m upset because I’m trying to hurry up and get to where I’m going to you, rushing around like we always do. I see cops are in the middle of the highway. I used my GPS and backed up and got off at the Weston exit (and used an alternate route).
“I realized that I was only 500 feet, maybe 800 feet where I could have been when the guy was shooting at police officers at that time.”
The man, Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa., was later shot and killed by the police after he had shot an Upshur County Deputy Mike Coffman in the leg. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
“We say sports are a game of inches, but so is life,” Olson said. “If I didn’t stop… it’s crazy that I stopped and avoided a crazy situation.”
Not that the tough loss to Fairmont Senior doesn’t still bother the coach, who has built Shady Spring into a sustainable program, with a 111-30 record over seven years. The team is 60-6 in the last three years with those losses coming to Logan and Fairmont Senior in 2022, Morgantown and Poca (both state runners-up) during the 2021 state championship season and Bluefield twice in 2020 in a sectional game that ended up being the final game when the Region 3 co-final (Shady would have traveled to Westside) was canceled by Covid.
Flashback to the early evening of Saturday, March 19 at the Charleston Coliseum. The Tigers had fought back from a 58-51 deficit with 2:41 left and took a 59-58 lead of a move through the paint by Braden Chapman, his 25th and 26th point of the night, with 10 seconds left.
All that was left to do was leave it in the hands of the Shady Spring defense, the Tigers calling card.
But Fairmont’s Zycheus Dobbs found a breakdown in the Shady defense and made a floater in the paint, one of those shots that seemed to go into slow motion, as it bounced up off the rim and came down through the net giving the Polar Bears the state title.
“I don’t think it’s ever going to leave me,” Olson said Tuesday, after his team had played twice in the Tiger Shootout at the high school. “Even if we happen to win another state title this next year. It’s something that is going to stick with me the rest of my life. It comes up all the time. It comes up in teaching moments. I’m sure the boys are tired of hearing it but they’re going to hear about it the next eight months, until we play in that state championship again, hopefully.
“It’s been a learning experience for me. I still think I made a mistake. I should have taken a timeout (after Chapman’s basket). I take that on myself. But it definitely comes up. I’ve had time to reflect, and my view won’t change. I should have taken a timeout. But we learned from it and we’re using it as motivation as well.”
With everybody back from last year’s 25-2 team, the veteran Tigers team will be a favorite, along with Fairmont, Logan, and a few other teams in a crowded, competitive Class AAA.
The biggest challenge?
“You wouldn’t think it would be complacency, but it is,” Olson said. “As coaches, I think we all take stuff from the summer we can work on, and I don’t think it’s anything having to do with Xs and Os. I think it’s our mental approach and how we approach the game of basketball.”
Olson got another teaching point Tuesday, falling to Bluefield 47-42 in the first game of the Tiger Shootout.
“I’m going to have to approach the season a little differently. Just because we have experience, and we’ve played and we’ve been here, you still gotta go at it the same way. You still gotta put your shoes on, lace them up and play.
“Everybody is out to get us. Everybody is out to beat us. And we’ve got to approach the game that way. Everybody is going to give us their best shot. I just think that is something that is said, and it’s not understood. Our guys need to understand what that means. You just can’t say it.
“I’m glad it happened the way it did. We got punched in the mouth. Bluefield reminded me of us. We had many battles (with Bluefield) for five years being in the same section. We know them inside and out; they know us inside and out. We built our program on playing hard and outworking the other (team), nobody is going to beat you to the ball, no defensive breakdowns, effort, relentless pursuit to the ball. That’s what Bluefield did. They played our style of ball. They never stopped playing. Our guys are forgetting what got us there. We are good, but we aren’t good enough to win a state championship without bringing those attributes to the floor.”
Olson touched on a few other subjects:
On how things change for rising senior Braden Chapman after he finished in the top 3 in state player of the year voting afrer averaging 16 ppg, and 21.7 in the state tournament:
“Of course, as a coach I’m going to say it shouldn’t, but I’m sure for Braden he might feel a little more pressure. I know as a player I wanted to have personal accolades. If you say you don’t, you’re lying. It’s important to those guys to have that and I think it’s important for them to get recognition. I think it’s impotent for him to want to be state player of the year. If he doesn’t then there is something wrong. He just goes out and plays hard. He’s hard to stop. He can go downhill and when he wants to defend, he can defend. He just has to go out and play basketball and the player of the year, all-state, scholarships and all that stuff will take care of itself.”
On college recruitment of Braden Chapman and his twin brother Cole, on the verge of joining his brother as a 1,000-point career scorer:
“Both are getting good looks. I know both want to go Division I and we are still in the process of looking over schools,” Olson said. “I’m not going to put personal stuff out there. They are getting a lot of looks and they’ll have the opportunity to play basketball at the next level and pay for their school and that’s all you can ask for. I know there are some coaches who are really working with them, are interested in them and would be a good fit. You never know what the season is going to hold.”
On status of Brady Green and Jack Williams, who were out most of last year with knee injuries. Green was injured in football and missed the entire season, Williams, a freshman last year who cracked the starting five, was injured at Logan in the fourth game of the year:
“Brady can play, he’s doing 7-on-7 for football. We don’t want rush him, so he isn’t going to do any basketball activities until the season starts (he and Williams were at the Tiger Shootout on the bench). He is going to go right into football. Jack, we want him to begin the season, but he can probably start in October, November. Our goal, he’s on schedule to start the first day we start basketball (in November).”
On how everyone returning plus two injured potential starters back after missing season effects the rotation: You’ve got to (think about how to best use that many players). Just like a football coach has two quarterbacks, you want to utilize their skills the best you can, put them on the field when you feel they can be successful. We have a lot of guys who are interchangeable, who play all positions. I think that gives them the best position to play college basketball as well. Jack and Brady are interchangeable-type players. There’s going to be a lot of guys who maybe played a bunch of minutes last year that we are going to have to sit, not because they aren’t good enough, but because we are going to play a lot of guys. We’re going to look to push the tempo and get up in defensive pressure even more because we have eight or nine guys we are going to rotate.”
On rising junior Ammar Maxwell:
“Ammar is a terror. He’s a monster. He is so young yet. He should be an incoming sophomore. There are colleges starting take recognition of him. Ammar worked hard at getting to the rim, where he was a spot shooter. He’s in that second phase of going downhill, he’s being physical and rebounding. I may be biased, but I think he’s a Division I basketball player. He’s lng, he can shoot. He has the physical tools (to be high Division I) but it’s up to him. Does he want to get in the gym and how much he wants it? He’s an awesome kid. There is no one on the team or in the school that dislikes Ammar Maxwell. He looks like a man. These next two years are going to be big for him and I’m excited about the upside with Ammar.”
On rising senior Cam Manns returning from Boone, N.C. at a baseball event last Monday to play Tuesday in the Tiger Shootout:
“He called me last night and told me. He said ‘Hey coach here is what’s going on’” Olson said. “Just for a kid to take the initiative first and call me and say ‘I may here, I might not and here’s why not’ speaks volumes. Nowadays some kids might not show up. It speaks a lot of Cam. I appreciate the effort he played with coming off a baseball event.”
The Tigers will play the most challenging schedule in school history including games against Class AAAA state champion Morgantown and University pre-Christmas, and tournament in Ocala, Fla, between Christmas and New Year’s, a rematch with Class AAA champion Fairmont Senior at Shady, and games against area rivals like Woodrow Wilson, Logan, Class A runner-up GBC and Class AA runner-up Bluefield.