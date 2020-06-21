Interest in fish species evolves with age

I really like to fish. I know that’s a profound statement from an outdoor columnist, but it’s true. I do, and the older I get, the more fascinated I get with a specific species of fish.
As a child or a younger man, fishing was all about two species — bass and trout.
The bass that has fulfilled many great experiences is the smallmouth. I have fished for them as long as I can remember. Growing up on the banks of one of West Virginia’s finest smallmouth rivers and born into a fishing family set my foundation strong and deep for smallies. Truth be told, I could fish only for them and be a very happy man, but I choose not to.
The second fish that has occupied my thoughts and actions as long as I can remember is trout. Our fishing family would have adventure weekends up in the Mon Forest chasing all forms of trout — stockies, holdovers, wild browns and native brookies. I am perfectly content to this day to chase any or all of the above. Having said that, there was a long period of time I was a very dedicated fly-fisherman. During that phase, wild brown and native brookies had my number and my admitted form of fishing addiction. A cold mountain stream with trout willing to take flies from the water’s surface is one of the Mountain State’s greatest assets. We are blessed with amazing trout waters, and I for one have spent my fair share in them.
Later into my adulthood, the toothy fish of our waters became a target of mine — namely the walleyes. I have heard about the elusive fish and the tales that follow them since childhood. Big fish stories of fish caught on rivers like Elk, Ohio, the New and the Gauley and in deep rocky reservoirs like Summersville Lake were always circling in my brain.
When life gave me an opportunity between work and life responsibilities, I rolled the dice on an aluminum fishing boat and drilled two rod holders on the stern. The boat is a walleye-catching machine and I am not, although I am having fun chasing them this summer and I’ve even begun to catch more than one walleye an outing. It’s the most boring fishing I’ve ever done in my life and the most frustrating as well. But every once in a while, when the bite is on, I find myself smiling and in a calm state of joy.
Another fish species that haunts my mind right before I fall to sleep is redfish, especially during the hot summer months. Like many West Virginians, our summers generally included a trip to the beaches of the Carolinas. At those beaches, there were tidal creeks and large estuaries where shrimp and mullet swarmed and jumped high out of the water to avoid danger. That danger was sometimes a redfish.
I recall the first one I ever saw, vividly. I was instantly in love with the fish and because smallmouth equipment (rods, reel and tackle) could be used to fish for them, I was off every summer vacation on a redfish adventure. It was like the sport of fishing handed me a gift — a fish to chase during summer vacations on equipment I already owned.
Like a smallmouth or a brown trout, the redfish are ferocious when they bite and fiery fighters on the rod. I cherish each time I am around them and the drag-pulling fish are a joy and gift in my life — I cherish them as such.