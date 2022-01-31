FAIRLEA – With his team in the midst of a huge first quarter run, Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors looked at his bench and said, "They can’t stop us inside.”
Turns out the Spartans couldn’t stop the Flying Eagles from distance late.
It was the big play of Olivia Ziolkowski (16 points, 13 rebounds) that set up what they were able to do for a 55-50 win.
“Olivia Ziolkowski has been on her game the last four or five games and she is playing with a lot of confidence, and we feel like she is just a hard matchup,” Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors said, explaining his first quarter statement. “We want to go inside out and that is what we did.”
Trailing 49-44 with just over three minutes remaining, Lataja Creasy and Abby Dillon hit back-to-back 3s to give the Flying Eagles a 50-49 lead.
“The freshman and the junior, Abby Dillon and Lataja Creasy hit two big shots,” Nabors said. “We were down and trying to fight back. We got a steal, and in transition to knock down that (go-ahead) shot takes a lot of guts from a young player. And we’ve been trying to get Lataja a to take those shots all season. I’m proud of her and glad she had some success tonight in hitting that shot to help us win.”
The win helped the Flying Eagles end an eight-game losing streak. Woodrow is 3-10.
“We definitely lost their shooters,” said Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart, who led all scorers with 24 points. “Our defense just was not up to par today. Our rotation’s way off. We’re going to have to work on that in practice to be able to cover the shooters.”
Her teammate Daisha Summers agreed.
“Our defense is what troubled us,” she said. “I think we have to get in better shape to be honest. I know from when I played at Wyoming East we were in better shape. We were on defensive teams. We have to play better defense. I give them 100-percent credit for hitting those shots.”
Greenbrier East coach and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice left immediately after the game and was unavailable for comment.
Josie Cross came up with a big play with an offensive rebound off a missed free throw with the Eagles up 52-49 with 23.9 left. Dillon, who led Woodrow with 17, made two free throws to seal the win.
“(Cross) was one of the players of the game because that was a key offensive rebound,” Nabors said. "She is talented and she is very athletic but she’s young. Her youth shows but we have confidence e in there and she has played a lot of valuable minutes for us and all this experience as a freshman is going to help her.”
Cross had five points and nine rebounds for the Flying Eagles, which owned a 44-38 advantage on the glass.
Woodrow led at the half 23-16 and the Spartans had to fight to get that close. Stewart drive the floor after a turnover and beat the buzzer on a drive to the basket to keep Greenbrier East within striking distance at the break.
It was big because Greenbrier East dd make a run when Stewart scored eight straight to give the Spartans their first lead since leading 8-7 midway through the first quarter.
“I felt like when we started hitting our shots and went on that run, we were going to be OK,” Stewart said. “I just said let’s keep getting up on them, but it didn’t work out for us tonight. The way we played in that third quarter is the way we need to play all the time.”
Woodrow Wilson got some breathing room in the first with a 10-0 run spanning the firt and second quarters to go ahead 17-8. Woodrow dominated inside, limiting the Spartans to one shot on the offensive end and holding Greenbrier East scoreless for the span of 5:46, including the final 4:26 of the first quarter.
“This is a huge win for our program,” Nabors said. “We lost nine, 10 in a row, I lost count. We needed this win. We told them they need to play like a 2-10 team that needed that third win and that’s what they did. They played hard for 32 minutes.
Woodrow Wilson returns to action hosting Princeton Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in another Region 3, Section 2 battle.
Greenbrier East will play in the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier Friday and Saturday, starting with Nitro Friday.
Woodrow Wilson
Lataja Creasey 3-5 2-4 9, Olivia Ziolkowski 5-11 6-7 16, Josie Cross 2-4 1-2 5, Abby Dillon 6-12 2-4 17, Adriana Law 2-11 0-1 4, Mya Wooten 1-3 1-5 3, Samalia Nelson 0-0 1-2 1, Maddy Belcher 0-1 0-0 0. Leiloni Manns 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-47 13-25 55.
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 0-3 3-4 3, Cadence Stewart 7-13 7-8 24, Caroline Dotson 1-6 1-2 4, Brooke Davis 2-8 3-4 8, Daisha Summers 4-17 1-3 9, Aubrey Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Boswell 0-1 0-1 0, Laila Pence 1-8 0-0 2, Alizabeth Wooding 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-57 15-22 50.
WW 15 8 13 19 - 55
GE 8 8 23 11 - 50
3-point field goals – WW: 4-15 (Dillon 3-7, Creasey 1-3, Law 0-4, Belcher 0-1 GE:5-21 (Dunford 0-1, Stewart 3-8, Dotson 1-4, Davis 1-5, Summers 0-2, Boswell 0-1. Rebounds – WW: 44 (Ziolkowski 13), GE: 38 (Pence 9). Assists – 14 (Creasey 8), GE: 10 (Dunford 6). Fouled out – WW: Cross. GE: Dunford, Dotson, Davis.