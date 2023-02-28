Clayton Robinson hasn’t exactly come full circle from the knee injury he suffered a year ago. The knee still bothers him and his mat time has been limited because of it.
Still, he’s back and has a championship under his belt, just in time to help Greenbrier West on what the Cavaliers have dubbed their Tour for Four.
Having wrestled sparingly since the beginning of January, Robinson went into the Class AA/A Region 3 tournament Feb. 18 and did exactly what he hoped to do. He went 3-0 on the day — including a major decision in his first match and a pin in the semifinals.
He closed it out by holding off Independence’s Hunter Whittaker for a 7-6 win for the 132-pound championship.
“It was rough,” Robinson conceded. “It (the knee) was hurting pretty bad. Early on I didn’t do as well as I could have. I just really wasn’t feeling it to start the day. But I made it to the final and ended up winning the region.”
Just getting there wasn’t easy, either.
Robinson hurt the knee at last season’s Coalfield Conference Invitational. It slowed him down, but not enough to shut him down. He wrestled at the regional tournament the following week and lost to Liberty’s Michael Kinzel in the 126-pound final.
Two weeks later, Robinson gutted out a sixth-place finish at the state tournament. And then, the recovery process began.
“We got him through regionals and through the state tournament and then he wasn’t doing a whole lot of wrestling in the offseason,” Cavaliers coach Jeremy Tincher said. “He spent a lot of time in the weight room and it wasn’t bothering him.
“As soon as he started to wrestle, (the knee) would give him a fit.”
Robinson made it through December, but the injury became too much while he was wrestling at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals the first weekend of January.
Mat time all but ended for the senior. He wrestled a match or two at duals, but with the season hitting its bracket-heavy portion those opportunities were few.
“We have really had to modify his practices,” Tincher said.
Being experienced with how things are done has helped Robinson along in the process. Still, it’s not the way he planned to spend his final season.
“It has been very, very frustrating,” Robinson said. “My senior year and being unable to wrestle and not having the great season I was supposed to have, it has been a tough season to say the least.
“Maintaining weight has been one of the most difficult things I have had to do. You try to get stronger but that’s hard to do when you’re trying to maintain weight.”
Make no mistake, Robinson got stronger before the setback.
“I have had very few kids that work as hard or love wrestling as much as Clayton,” Tincher said. “He flat out loves the sport and loves to compete. I’ve had few kids hit the weight room like he did last summer. He and I have spent several hours in the weight room since last March. He completely transformed his body and has bought into everything.”
Tincher said Robinson (26-8) is able to compensate for the injury. For example, in last year’s state tournament he was wrestling Lukas Zombotti of Magnolia in his first consolation match. Robinson was ahead 2-1 late when Zombotti grabbed his leg with intentions of scoring a takedown. Robinson was able to get himself in position to avoid the move and went on to the blood round, where he won by injury default to guarantee his all-state finish.
“Is he 100 percent? No. He will tell you that," Tincher said. "But he finds ways to get it done based on his limitations. He can put together a good match and take care of his knee in the process.”
Now it’s time to see what he can do in his last go around at Mountain Health Arena. The state tournament gets started Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m pretty excited,” Robinson said. “I have a lot of momentum behind me.”
The Cavaliers go in ranked No. 1 in Class A. Eight wrestlers will try to carry Greenbrier West to its fourth state championship, adding to the titles in 2013, 2019 and 2020.
“I think it’s going to be a dogfight with us and Cameron,” Tincher said of the defending state champion. “I think 10 points will probably separate us. It will probably come down to who has more kids in the finals on Saturday night. It’s pretty much that simple. I know they were dealing with some injuries. I don’t know if they still are, but if their kids are healthy then they have some very capable kids, but so do we.”
Robinson is confident.
“To be honest, I think we’ve got it,” he said. “Our juniors we’ve got (Tucker Lilly, 120; Moses Gray, 144; Cole Vandall, 215) are pretty solid and have all had a really good year. As a team, I think we will make it known that we are No. 1 for a reason. We need our younger guys to win some matches and do what we need them to do.”
