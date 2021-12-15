Injury mars GBC's top 5 win over James Monroe

Greater Beckley’s gym hasn’t been the easiest place for James Monroe to play.
In what was an eerie resemblance to last year’s game, Greater Beckley had four players score in double figures in a 94-74 victory Tuesday night in an anticipated matchup between the No. 2 Mavericks and the No. 4 Crusaders.
That wasn’t the eerie part.
For the second year Mavericks resident big, Cam Thomas, suffered an injury, and at nearly the same sport on the floor.
Last year he suffered a concussion. This time, the extent of the injury wasn’t known, but he was on the court for nearly 40 minutes and was eventually taken to the hospital.
“First of all, I love Cam to death, I love all these boys because that’s what it is all about,” said Mavericks coach Matt Sauvage, who stayed with his fallen player, just above his head, reminiscent of Bob Huggins and Da’Sean Butler in the NCAA Tournament, until he was taken to the hospital. “He came down on his lower back right above his hip area. He could feel his right leg, but he couldn’t move it. It’s good he could feel it. No matter what, I love these boys.
“Actually, last year in the same exact spot Cam got a concussion and almost the same exact play. I don’t think it was anything dirty, it was just unfortunate. I just pray that he is good to go.”
The play came with just over five minutes left in the third quarter and happened in the paint on the James Monroe side and Thomas was battling for a rebound with Michael Judy. He lost his balance and came down on his back.
“Cameron Thomas is a competitor, and he was banging around down in the post, playing hard,” said GBC coach Justin Arvon. It’s always difficult to see a kid go down like that and it’s very worrisome. I was very impressed by their coach, coach Matt (Sauvage and how he handled that situation. He gave him a kiss om the forehead, he prayed with him. I was very impressed by that.”
There was no immediate report but Thomas was undergoing a CAT scan at press time.
Greater Beckley led 49-37 when the play happened.
When the game resumed the Crusaders went on a 17-6 run to effectively put the game out of reach.
“You really have to start over,” Arvon said of the quick start upon the game’s restart. “You have to restart your intensity level and your focus over and luckily we have some leaders that can help us do that. I was happy with the way we came out following that but looking back that is of very minimal importance compared to whether or not (Thomas) is going to be OK and I hope to get a report soon.”
James Monroe still fought back, getting the once 23-point deficit to 10, 83-73.
“The biggest thing, positive, our boys fight,” Sauvage said. “We were down a player. There were a lot of things going on. It was more physical than we have played so far, and we didn’t adjust to that very well. I do think the boys figured out something about themselves tonight. You try to figure out something about yourself. I think we did that tonight in the fourth quarter.”
Sauvage said that was apparent early, when Greater Beckley’s Sherlock Padmore was controlling the paint and in doing that, helped the Crusaders build a 43-32 lead at the half.
Padmore finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
“No. 10, he controls the glass,” Sauvage said. “I thought he hurt us more than anyone. And not just points. Just how he controlled the paint both offensively and defensively.”
“Sherlock is definitely an advantage in the paint,” Arvon said. “He’s a hard worker down there, he’s strong and he is developing some touch down there. He hasn’t played a lot of basketball. He is relatively new to it so he is going to progress from here.”
Sauvage admitted the Greater Beckley gym has been a tough place to play and his team has struggled there.
“We do,” Sauvage said. “This is the fastest I’ve ever seen Greater Beckley run. Take hats off to them, they played really well. Probably the best I’ve seen them play. And, it’s a fun environment in here. And you have to adjust to it.”
Eli Allen led the Mavericks with 25 points and Shad Sauvage had 23.
In addition to Padmore’s big double-double, John Rose had 23, Kendrick Wilson had 18 and Kaden Smallwood had 14.
Allen and Smallwood both fouled out in a game that the team’s combined to shoot 62 free throws.