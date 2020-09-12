Injuries pile up for Tigers

Two weeks into a peculiar season and there is already a disturbing trend in the Shady Spring football camp.
The Tigers lost starting quarterback Jared Lilly to injury in a season-opening win at Nicholas County on Sept. 4. A few days later, senior running back Isaiah Valentine had surgery and is out for the season.
It got worse Friday when senior Jadon Hershberger was hurt early in Shady Spring's 26-7 loss at Summers County.
"We've been bit by the bug," head coach Vince Culicerto said. "It happens sometimes. It kind of snowballs."
The significance of losing your top two contributors is not lost on Culicerto, but he said there's no time for crying.
"It was like, 'Whoa! Who's going to step up now?'" Culicerto said of losing Valentine. "Then Hershey goes out and now it's time to see what we've got. You've just got to move on. We didn't in some spots. Some we did and some we didn't.
"That's not to take anything away from Summers County getting after our rear end. No excuse. I still think we were good enough to move on."
Culicerto said there is no word on when Lilly or Hershberger might be back. The Tigers will make their home debut Friday against Raleigh County rival Independence.
"We'll get ready for the next one," Culicerto said. "Sometimes you find someone you didn't know could be a star."
Summers (1-1) will return home to take on Mount View.
l l l
Saturday was the weekly big reveal — the one nobody wants to be a part of.
The Covid-19 metric map used to determine whether schools can have in-person instruction and the status of games and extent of practice in fall sports had seven West Virginia counties in orange. Locally, Fayette and Monroe remained in orange, meaning they will not be able to play for the third straight week.
Originally, teams from orange counties could still practice until attaining yellow or green status. On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced those teams will be prohibited from sport-specific activity and must instead go strictly to conditioning.
Local football games canceled for week 3 are Meadow Bridge at East Hardy, Oak Hill at Lincoln County, PikeView at James Monroe and Richwood at Midland Trail. Also, Oak Hill was hoping to host Princeton and Meadow Bridge was set to host Midland Trail on Monday but those games had to be canceled for a second consecutive week.
Greenbrier West, currently in yellow, was supposed to host Buffalo on Friday, but that game has been scrapped because Putnam County is orange. However, West has replaced that game with a home game against Pendleton County. Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m.
Richwood is working to replace its game with Midland Trail.
l l l
For Friday's game against Parkersburg South, Woodrow Wilson players wore a round black patch with the initials FH on the left shoulder of their jerseys in remembrance of former Flying Eagles assistant coach Fred Hill. The beloved coach passed away in July.
"I'm gonna tell you what, Coach Hill was just so special to this community and this football team," head coach Street Sarrett said. "He coached here for so long and coached so many kids, and was such a special person to me and Coach (Dale) Stafford and Coach (Steve) Kidd. I'd hate to think of the thousands of people that he's touched. We just wanted to honor him. He passed away in the summer and Coach was such a special man, football coach and administrator here at Woodrow. He will be missed and I know he's just sitting above just watching Beckley football and having a good ol' time. Coach always had a smile on his face, and I know he's smiling."
l l l
Friday night was a homecoming of sorts for Parkersburg South coach Nate Tanner, who was the head coach at Summers County from 2011-2017.
"It was really cool," Tanner said after South's 42-6 win. "I got to see some people tonight. J.T. Payne, he's the athletic director at Woodrow; I coached basketball with his dad (James "Pistol" Payne). I got to speak to Miller Hall; he's well-known in Beckley. Whenever I lived in Hinton, I used to go to (Mount Zion Baptist Church) in Beckley. Rev. (Nelson) Staples is the preacher, and his son Magic, I know their family. Didn't get to see them tonight, but it was cool to be back and just to be here."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber