huntington — Dillon Perdue would have been excused if he ever doubted he would get a chance to shine on West Virginia wrestling's biggest stage this season.
But with a confidence that belies his freshman status, that thought never crossed his mind.
Perdue didn't even make his season debut until the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament, and he dominated there to win the 106-pound championship. That set him up for a state tournament unlike those he had witnessed while watching his brother from the stands, but every bit as big.
This time, big brother got to watch Dillon enjoy the biggest moment of his young career.
Perdue wrapped up an abbreviated yet dominant postseason with a 10-1 major decision over Elkins' Gavin Boland to win his first state title Thursday at Mountain Health Arena.
Perdue advanced via technical fall in the first round, got a quick pin in the quarterfinals and defeated Oak Glen's Logan Davis 10-8 in Thursday morning's semifinals before dominating his match with Boland. He finished with a 6-0 record.
"It's definitely been a journey," Perdue said. "Words can't describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm so happy."
Happy, but not surprised. Perdue even told coach Jeremy Hart he was going to bring home a state championship.
"I kind of expected it to happen. I knew I was the best, since I was little, and at the beginning of the year I knew I was the best," he said. "I worked hard all year and I just knew it was going to happen."
That's not to be confused with cockiness, but rather confidence derived from work ethic.
"Whenever you work hard, there's no one that can stop you," Perdue said. "You have to have the mindset that the other guy is working as hard as you, so you've got to work hard every day."
"I'm tickled to death for him," Hart said. "We just got him in the lineup at regionals and the kid's worked hard in practice all year. We get him down here and he stepped up to the challenge big time. He honestly dominated almost every single match. Even in the finals there. He's got a huge gas tank and goes forward the whole time."
The atmosphere was noticeably different Thursday night. Rather than the usual three-day weekend format, the Class AAA portion had already been completed Tuesday. There were also much fewer fans due to Covid-induced restrictions.
But Perdue rose above it and took control after allowing Boland an escape halfway through the second period. He scored a takedown 20 seconds later and was up 2-1 going to the third, where he got a reversal and a pair of three-point nearfalls to take away any question of the outcome.
"We watched his opponent a couple of times (in earlier rounds) and he kept hitting the same move on all his opponents," Hart said. "We were trying to prepare him for that. He went for that particular move and Dillon kind of shut him down. You could see the air kind of come out of him. I think that kind of turned the match for Dillon."
"I knew in the first period it would be close," Perdue said. "I kind of expected me to be leading out of the first, but in the second he took his mouthpiece out and I knew he was fatigued. I knew it was my time to shine and hit the gas."
A few minutes later, he got to watch Bryce Perdue wrestle one last time. His brother and teammate closed out his career with a 9-4 loss to Point Pleasant's Isaac Short in the 126 championship match. Not the desired ending, but Bryce was happier for Dillon than he was disappointed for himself.
"It was incredible," Bryce said. "The feeling, the atmosphere, just being out there with my brother and watching him get it done really meant the world to me. I'm really happy for him."
"My brother, he's my hero," Dillon said. "I look up to him and, really, I'd do anything for him. He's the toughest kid I know. He's probably one of the best kids you'll ever meet. He's a good kid and I love him."
The Patriots scored 98 team points and finished fourth despite going in with six fewer wrestlers than expected. Five were held out due to contact tracing and another was injured in practice.
Senior John Sanders fell to Point Pleasant's Parker Henderson via fall at the 5:22 mark for the Patriots' second runner-up finish of the night.
Also placing for Independence were Colton Caron (fifth at 145) and Sam Adams (third at 170).
Other area place winners were Shady Spring's Joshua Goode (third at 120), Nicholas County's Connor Jones (third at 182) and Liberty's Jeff Bowles (third at 220).
