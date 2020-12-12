Last season Independence running back Atticus Goodson established himself as one of the area's young stars.
In his first season playing football since before middle school, Goodson, then a sophomore, rushed for over 2,000 yards despite missing time and was named the captain of the Class AA second-team all-state offense.
This year as a junior he lived up to the lofty expectations that followed his sophomore campaign, rushing for 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in fewer games as the Patriots made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. As a result the accolades followed.
He was the third leading vote getter on the Class AA all-state ballot just behind Fairmont Senior's Gage Michael and Poca's Ethan Payne, earning first-team all-state honors.
Now he adds one more honor.
For his performances and accomplishments this season, Goodson has been selected as the Register-Herald Player of the Year by the R-H sports writers.
Finishing just behind Goodson in the voting were Greenbrier East's Colby Piner, the Greenbrier West duo of Kaiden Pack and Noah Brown and Liberty's Isaac Atkins.
With high expectations, Goodson didn't disappoint, leading his team through a losing streak that lasted longer than anticipated because of coronavirus cases that squashed games for two weeks. His coach, John H. Lilly had those same expectations and noticed a different player this year.
"I think there were two distinctions that made him better this year," Lilly said. "He was a little more confident this year. Last year was the first year he played since he was in midget league and he hadn't played much over the years. Last year was his first year playing football for awhile so it took him a little while to figure it out. I think he's a lot more confident and second, I think the virus may have hurt a lot of things in the area, but at the time it helped him in the aspect he could get in and get some training. Lifting and running, he could do those types of things. He's a three sport guy so we really couldn't get him in the weight room the way we wanted to. But with the virus he could get on the weights. So he was more confident, but he was also bigger and smarter."
The improvements Goodson made were largely spurred by his standout sophomore campaign. He didn't want to come out and disappoint, but instead build off of what he did.
"I knew I had a good season so I wanted to come in and work hard," Goodson said. "I wanted to get the team prepared to do the best we could and make the playoffs this year, so I had goals that helped push me too."
Another area where Goodson grew was in the leadership department.
After being named a first-team all-stater, he tweeted out to thank his offensive line, a reflection of who he is both on and off the field, but according to Lilly he leads in many different ways.
"There's several types of leadership and we teach that in our program," Lilly said. "We try to use many core principles but one type of leadership is to lead by example and he falls into that category. When it comes time to buckle the chinstrap, you know he's going to be there and that's the type of leadership he has. He's got servant leadership and all kinds of different types of leadership. Not everybody fits into that role and we don't teach it that way. He's the kind of kid that when the whistle blows, you better buckle up because he's a competitor. He's a competitor to a fault sometimes."
"I know I'm not much of a vocal guy," Goodson said. "I knew we had a younger team so I had to step up and show them this is how you do it. So I tried to lead more by example. I tried to tell them to play with a level head, do what you can to the best of your ability and I think that worked."
In a year where adversity was plentiful, Goodson thrived and led a younger group of players through it.
After starting 3-0 the Patriots lost games against Petersburg and Liberty and had their following two games canceled because of COVID-19, going a month without a win. Instead of letting the spiral continue Goodson was a key cog in a blowout win over Nicholas County when the Patriots returned to action.
"We knew that after we lost those two games, if we didn't win the rest we'd be in trouble," Goodson said. "We had to come in and work as hard as we could every day. Even if we didn't have a game that day or that week we still needed to prepare and work hard. I think we learned a lot and it made us hungry and I think we did a good job learning from that."
"I'm going to be honest, we have a good group of kids and they don't mind working," Lilly said. "They will work, all of them. They enjoyed working and Atticus led by example. We have a veteran coaching staff that helped and you put that all together and we had a good formula. We feel like we gave those two games away with nine turnovers and we worked on it. The kids recognized it and were willing to work on their weaknesses. But I've always said if your leaders are your kids that work the hardest, then you don't have any problems and Atticus is one of those kids."
While Goodson's impact on the offense is what earns him most of his notoriety, his effort on defense and value proved key to the Patriots. While Goodson has the ideal size for a college linebacker and even at times asked to play on the defensive line, his value to Lilly's defense as a safety convinced the veteran head coach to keep him in the secondary.
"He can just read the field really well and you better watch when you're throwing it with him back there," Lilly said.
While Goodson wanted to play in a different level of the defense, he felt comfortable at safety because of his natural instincts and success in other sports.
"Playing as an outfielder for a long time in baseball, I learned a lot," Goodson said. "When you see the quarterback look somewhere you can read his eyes and it's kind of like reading the ball off the bat. So when he looks somewhere, sometimes you can just get a read on the ball and go up and make a play."
Lilly, a veteran head coach, has coached all-staters, former pros, future pros and several other R-H POTY winners. With a year to go he firmly puts Goodson amongst some of the best players he's ever coached.
"I had (Doug) Legursky who was the Hunt Award winner and (Adam) Parkulo was the Huff Award winner," Lilly said. "But (Goodson) is right there with them. He's right there with them as far as size, strength, attitude and competitiveness, he's right there at the top of the list. We've had some good backs, we just haven't had backs as big as him. He's a big back. But really he's just as good on defense. When you're throwing the ball around you better be careful because he cover the field back there pretty good."
Now that the accolades have started pouring in for the junior, he doesn't plan on taking a break. Instead he's raising the bar on the expectations for not only himself but his team.
"The number one goal is to definitely win a state championship," Goodson said. "What I've been able to do the last two years is because of the team around me so I believe we have the players to do it. Playing Fairmont we got a taste of what it takes and we see what it takes to get there. As for my personal goals, I want to win the Kennedy and be the first-team all-state captain and I know it takes even more work to do that."
