To say Independence running back Atticus Goodson has been on a tear would probably be an understatement.
The junior all-stater has rushed for over 200 yards in all three of the Patriots' games, leading them to a 3-0 record — good enough for the No. 7 rating in Class AA.
His crowning achievement came Friday when he rushed for over 300 yards and scored six touchdowns in a dominating win over rival Shady Spring.
For his efforts, Goodson has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week by the R-H sportswriters.
Goodson wasn't a secret coming into the game. Shady knew it had to stop him or slow him down at least to have a chance. It did so last year when Goodson was held to under 50 yards rushing and the Patriots were shut out. That was motivation.
"I'm sure it was in the back of his mind," Indy head coach John H. Lilly said. "I think he wanted to win more than anything though. It wasn't our focus for him to have that kind of night, but he wanted to prove he's a better football player than he showed last year. I think our whole team was pretty focused along with Atticus though."
Though Goodson's success isn't his alone. It's a testament to that of his teammates' as well.
Coming into the year the Patriots were tasked with replacing several starters on the offensive line. They've effectively done so and Goodson's season thus far has proven as much.
"I think he's been pretty consistent every game," Lilly said. "We have a pretty exceptional offensive line too to help him. They're big, strong and young and we feel like we have one of the best line coaches in the state in Kevin Grogg coaching them up. We believe as long as we have those five guys, that's going to contribute to a lot of our success."
Still, blocking for a player like Goodson makes life easier. That's true not just along the offensive line but for the rest of the offense as well. With defense keying on Goodson it has opened up the rest of the offense, giving other players an opportunity to make a play.
"Anytime you run the ball it opens up the passing game," Lilly said. "We still have a lot of room for improvement in that department but having someone like Atticus to makes it easier helps a ton. It was a point of emphasis for us to get the passing game going and build on what Atticus brings to our offense. When we pass, that doesn't allow other teams to load the box. We can spread some people out and open some seams for Atticus so they both really build off each other."
Of course something else that's contributed to Goodson's stellar start is his natural growth.
He didn't play football before high school and now as a junior he's become one of the best running backs in the state.
"He's gotten a little bigger and stronger," Lilly said. "In high school that goes a long way. He hadn't played prior to high school so last year he learned as the season went on. There's a little bit of him learning how to play but now that he has all these games under his belt you see what he's fully capable of. I also think part of that's just being a hard worker. I've always said if your best players are your hardest workers, you have a good culture and he's probably one of the hardest workers I've ever coached."
