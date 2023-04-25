Things went from bad to worse for Greenbrier East Tuesday night in the Spartans’ showdown with Independence.
First, the team bus broke down on Sandstone Mountain en route to Coal City, causing the game to be delayed by about 15 minutes.
Then the first inning happened.
After taking the lead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Lindsey Black scored on a single by Alanis McClary, one of three hits off Independence ace Delaney Buckland. She would give up just two more the rest of the way in a 10-2 victory.
In the bottom of the inning, the wheels came off the figurative bus.
Buckland led off the inning with a walk and her courtesy runner Kamryn Wooten and Alli Hypes, who had followed Buckland with a single, scored on freshman Harmony Mills’ clutch two-out single. Kendall Martin, who reached on an error, scored when the Spartans dropped a pop fly in the infield by Savannah Stanley.
Independence coach Ken Adkins then went to his bag of tricks, inserting Zoe Bragg to run for Stanley. She stole second and, on the throw down to second, Mills scored on an overthrow, the third error of the inning. Allie Warden, hitting in the No. 9 hole, then singled to score Bragg with the final run of the first.
The Patriots sent 10 runners to the plate. They had three hits and two walks and both players who reached on errors scored.
“I’d like to blame it on the bus breaking down at the top of Sandstone Mountain, but I’m not going to do that,” Greenbrier East coach Aaron Ambler said. “That’s life. Things happen. You’ve got to play through adversity. We’re not going to use that as an excuse. I wish it was, but I don’t think that was it.”
The Patriots’ bats had something to do with it.
The top three in the order – Buckland, Hypes and Emma Lilly — accounted for four of the Patriots’ eight hits, six runs and a run batted in. The middle of the order, Martin, Kassidy Bradbury and Mills, each had two RBIs. And Warden in the nine-hole had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Hypes typifies the Patriots’ return to becoming a lumber company again.
“Alli was the best freshman hitter in the state of West Virginia when she was a freshman,” Adkins said of Hypes, who hit .358 that year. “And then she had a horrendous year last year (dropping to .200). It started with no balls dropping (for hits), just bad luck. And then every time she stepped into the box, she was doing something different. She would have a different stance. Or she would have a different approach at the plate. Or she’d mimic somebody she saw on TV. It was just terrible. And none of us hit last year.”
But a renewed approach and dedication got Hypes back on track and she is currently hitting .354 and leads the team in runs scored (30), is tied for the lead in doubles (7), is third in runs batted in (17) and fourth in average.
“Definitely the work I did with my team in the offseason,” Hypes said of her return to being one of the top sticks on the Patriots lineup. “I did a lot of work in the winter. I’m not surprised by it but I’m happy with it. I think it’s just my mindset. My mindset last year was bad, but this year I have a good mindset.”
Hypes had two hits, a single and a double, and scored three runs.
She was right in the middle of everything the Patriots did. Independence added a single run in the second, Hypes scoring after leading off the inning with a double, and she reached on an error and scored a run.
“This definitely boosts our confidence because they are a highly ranked triple-A team,” Hypes said. “I think we can be a state tournament team for sure.”
Adkins said the trip to the beach two weeks back more than anything really helped the team’s lower half of the order.
Bradbury had a two-run double in the fourth inning. Mills had the big two-out, two-run single in the first. Warden had two hits, extending the first, leading off the fourth.
“We can count on those four (at the top of the order), they’re good,” Adkins said. “But that five, six, seven, eight, nine, those are big hits when you can get them. And you see that with a lot of young kids in a lot of sports, when the dam breaks they’re like, ‘Woo, let’s party. We can all do it now.’ That’s how they are.”
“I give Indy credit, they went out and did what they needed to do,” Ambler said. “We did not. We beat ourselves in the first inning. I think it took us eight outs to get three. We gave them five in the first inning on routine, easy plays. We preach to the girls that at this point in the season we want our trajectory going up and that is not what we were doing.”
When told the umpires had left prior to the start of a scheduled junior varsity game after the varsity, Ambler quickly quipped, “I’d have left to if I could have.”
It was one of those days.
The Spartans are 16-4 and they will travel back up Sandstone to take on Shady Spring Thursday. Independence (18-8) is at home hosting Nitro on Wednesday.
GE 100 01 — 2 5 4
I 510 4x — 10 8 0
Pitcher and catcher — GE: Josie Ervin and Olivia Plybon; I: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Buckland (5IP 5H 2R 1ER 0BB 5K 67 pitches, 56 strikes) LP – Ervin (4IP 8H 10R 4ER 2BB 4K 87 pitches, 62 pitches). Hitting – GE: Lindsey Black 2-3 (run, rbi), Lily Carola 1-2, Alanis McClary 1-2 (rbi). Jenna Groves 1-2, Hailey Ervin (run). I: Buckland 1-2 (2b, rbi), Kamryn Wooten (2 runs), Alli Hypes 2-3 (2b, 3 runs), Emma Lilly 1-3 (run), Kendall Martin (run, 2 rbi), Kassidy Bradbury 1-2 (2b, 2 rbi), Harmony Mills 1-3 (run, 2 rbi), Savannah Stanley (run), Alexis Warden 2-2 (run, rbi).
