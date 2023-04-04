Independence coach Scott Cuthbert has been around long enough to know the old baseball axiom: The baseball gods giveth, and the baseball gods taketh away.
It’s also known as “that’s baseball.”
That’s baseball came down on the negative side Monday in a 6-3 loss at Shady Spring. On Tuesday, in a wholesale turnaround, Independence was on the positive side of the giving and picked up a nearly identical 6-2 victory over visiting Wyoming East.
All the bad mojo on the Patriots’ side Monday came back to roost on the Wyoming East side Tuesday.
“It was kind of déjà vu in a way on the other end,” Cuthbert said. “We got the lead and then we got flat and they kind of made a run there and we had to hold on.”
It was déjà vu, alright. Right down to the two runs the Patriots scored on errors, after the first two batters got on base and then watched late as the tying run come to the plate in the top of the seventh only to pitch out of trouble to earn the win.
Early and late, and in the middle, Wyoming East coach Kevin Hedinger saw his team struggle through five errors and leaving 11 runners stranded on the bases, yet still have a chance to at least tie it at the end.
It was strange from the start.
Wyoming East’s Garrett Mitchell and Shawn Mosley had infield hits after Jacob Howard’s flare to left looked to be snagged by left fielder Caelyb Nichols, who would factor in later with a big defensive grab in left.
That loaded the bases but Clay Basham, making his first start of the season, got out of that with a strikeout.
It was just one of those nights for Wyoming East.
“We hit two or three infield dribbles and get the bases loaded and later on in the game we spank the ball and get nothing out of it,” Hedinger said. “That’s baseball. We had opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them all night.”
In the bottom of the inning the Patriots’ Basham and JD Monroe had leadoff hits and ended up scoring on errors to give Basham a 2-0 lead.
The Patriots had another in the second when a ball was dropped in right field, allowing Brayden Kiblinger, who reached on an error, to score.
Levi Barnett had a double in the third and scored on an error to make it 4-0.
Th Patriots finally got a hit run via the old-fashioned way – at least in this game — when Monroe chased home Hunter Moore with a hit in a two-run fifth.
By the end of the fifth it was 6-0.
Monroe said he always enjoys beating Wyoming East, because his sister Alivia is a two-sport standout there.
“Where she goes to school there, I know a lot of (the Wyoming East players) and I hang out with some of them and I like having that competition with them,” Monroe said.
The brother and sister were both part of state championships this season, JD a long snapper (a role he will continue at Concord next fall) on the Patriots’ Class AA state football champion and Alivia a forward on Wyoming East’s Class AA state championship girls team.
Monroe certainly stood out, going 3-for-3 in the game with a double, a run and an RBI. He also pitched two innings, giving up a pair of runs in a rocky sixth inning.
Nichols helped Basham in the third when he made a big catch in left field that halted a potential run-scoring play for East because Howard followed with a double.
“I misread it. I went forward instead of backwards with my first move,” Nichols said. “I jumped and put my glove up and caught the ball. It was carrying a little. It was a routine ball that I should have backed up on and I didn’t get there quite in time, so I just leaped and caught it.”
As recoveries go it was key, because the Warriors started getting their bats going.
Mosley (three hits) and Brady Boggs started the sixth off Monroe with hits and a walk to Gabe Riling loaded the bases. Again, good glovework by the Patriots saved the day when a sharp liner to Basham, now at second, was snagged and turned into a double play. That allowed Mosley to score but it cleaned up the basepaths somewhat.
Bryson Hunt, who is now 4-for-7 and could be playing his way into more playing time because of it, Hedinger said, had an RBI pinch-hit but Barnett, now pitching, enticed Zach Hunt and Howard, at the top of the order, to fly out to end the inning.
In the seventh the Warriors again loaded the bases on a one-out walk to Mitchell and a single by Mosley, and a two-out walk to Riling allowed the tying run to come to the plate. Cuthbert stayed with Barnett, who rewarded his coach’s confidence by getting Hayden Blankenship to ground out to shortstop.
“I thought Levi in a tough situation (in the sixth) did a good job throwing strikes,” Cuthbert said. “We had a couple nice catches out there. If we just keep playing (defense) like that we can stay in games and eventually you’re going to win a few of them.”
“Mitchell has pitched well (he gave up just one earned run Tuesday),” Hedinger said. “He had another outing like that against Man where he gave up four and maybe one earned. They battled. We hung around and we had chances. All we needed was a gapper here, a gapper there. They made plays and we didn’t and that was the difference in the game.”
Independence (4-3) and Wyoming East (2-3) will both be in Mercer County Wednesday, the Patriots at Princeton and the Warriors at PikeView.
WE 000 002 0 — 2 11 5
I 211 020 x — 6 9 0
Pitching: Garrett Mitchell, Jerred Phillips (4), Myken Smyth (7) and Zach Hunt; Clay Basham, JD Monroe (4), Levi Barnett (6) and James Williams. WP – Basham. LP – Mitchell. Hitting – WE: Jacob Howard 2-4 (2b), Mitchell 1-3, Shawn Mosley 3-4 (run), Brady Biggs 2-4 (run), Gabe Riling 1-3, Hayden Blankenship 1-3 (rbi), Bryson Hunt 1-1 (rbi). I: Basham 1-3 (run), Monroe 3-3 (2b, run, rbi), Cole Cunningham 1-4, Williams 1-4, Barnett 1-3 (run), Brayden Kiblinger 2-3 (2 runs), Hunter More (run).
