Indy sweeps Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The two top-ranked teams in Class AA baseball faced off on Wednesday evening at Bowen Field, and the Independence Patriots again had the edge on the Bluefield Beavers.
The Raleigh County squad jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and used three pitchers and 11 hits to subdue Bluefield 12-6.
“Anytime we start early, that helps us throughout,” said Independence head coach Scotty Cuthbert.
From the very start, the Patriots (16-1) established their intent to push the envelope.
On the game’s first pitch, Atticus Goodson laid down a bunt single. The next two batters drew bases on balls, on nine pitches. Clay Basham and Caleb Daniels soon added run-scoring singles and Andy Lester’s infield sacrifice staked the visitors to a swift 4-0 advantage.
“We were definitely pumped up,” Basham said. “We knew they (Bluefield) was a tough team. We executed well, early in the game.”
In the bottom half of the first, Brandon Wiley led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Bryson Redmond’s hit up the middle of the diamond.
Ryker Brown took to the pitcher’s mound for Bluefield (21-3) in the second inning, relieving starter Kerry Collins after the Patriots loaded the bases with no outs. Two of those runners scored on RBI outs, and Indy led 6-1 after two complete innings.
“They started out of the gates pretty strong,” said Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond. “It’s hard to keep battling back after that deficit. But we didn’t give up.”
Schoolcraft and his defense retired nine out of 10 Bluefield batters he faced at one point in the game, but ran into some trouble in the fourth.
Hunter Harman and Collins began it with back-to-back singles. Harman scored on an error and Collins dashed to the plate on Caleb Fuller’s triple to left. In the next inning, Collins brought two more runs home with a double. Collins finished 2 for 4 at bat.
Cuthbert installed Tanner Sipes as a relief pitcher after Colins’ double. With one pitch, he ended the inning, as Ryker Brown poked a single but was thrown out trying to reach second base.
Cuthbert said, “I thought Hunter (Schoolcraft) pitched real well, early. … Our plan wasn’t to push him 110 (pitches) anyways. He got in trouble, and Tanner went in and got us out.”
Ryker Brown struck out nine Independence batters in six innings, allowing seven hits and six runs.
For the Patriots, Goodson was 3 for 5 at the plate and tallied three runs. Daniels was 2 for 4 with three RBI — and he was the final pitcher for Indy, inducing the last out with just one pitch.
Basham said, “I was kind of expecting it, there at the end.”
Bluefield’s Gavin Lail batted 3 for 3, helping the Beavers out-hit the Patriots 12 to 11.
Cuthbert said, “Bluefield hit the ball real good tonight. You’re going to give up some runs and stuff, with good offensive teams. But once we get to (the postseason on) Tuesday, everybody’s 0-0 again.”
Basham said about the postseason, “I think, if we keep hitting the ball, and limit our errors, we could definitely go deep into the playoffs.”
Redmond paired Wednesday’s contest with Bluefield’s first loss, at Coal City on May 11.
“It seemed like we pressed over there at Independence,” he said. “They beat us 4-1, and we were kind of pressing here.
“There’s a lot of hype in the game — they’re (ranked) 1, we’re 2. … I think we pressed a little bit too much. We need to just relax and play.”
Moving forward, he said, “We’re going to … go over some miscues from tonight, and go back to a little bit of fundamentals in different situations.”
Today, the Patriots host Princeton in their last regular-season game. Bluefield is scheduled to wrap up its regular season at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m., playing Woodrow Wilson.