It didn’t necessarily go by the script, but it got the job done.
Independence scored nine runs over the third and fourth innings, the Patriots got some timely hitting and pitcher Delaney Buckland was Delaney Buckland as Independence turned back Liberty 10-0 Tuesday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at sunny Larry T. Poe Field in Coal City.
Ahead of Wednesday’s big rematch of that epic dual between Buckland and Shady Spring’s Paige Maynard – a game that went 15 innings and was won by Shady 1-0, with Maynard striking out a state-record 34 and Buckland 30 — coach Ken Adkins was looking for a short stint from his starter.
“I talked to Delaney earlier in the day and I told her I’d like to pitch her two or three innings and then get her out of there, because you never know what is going to happen tomorrow,” Adkins said. “She was OK with that. But this game didn’t play out like we thought. We started a little slow and she didn’t feel just right starting out, so we decided to stay with her there. Delaney wanted to get some more work. So, we did that. She ended with 13 strikeouts and was that last ball over the first baseman’s head from a no-hitter. But that’s Delaney. Delaney was Delaney.”
Buckland threw just 73 pitches in the game and 52 were for strikes.
“I like to keep it inside and out, not really throw it over the plate, hitting my corners, maybe a little bit off the corners is where I like to stay,” Buckland said. “I think just mixing it up, keeping it inside, outside and up high was working for me today.”
Liberty put just three balls in play, a popup to the second baseman to start the game, a groundout to third to end it in the fifth and a bloop single two batters before that.
Along the way Delaney struck out 13, including the side three times and streaks of seven straight and five straight.
“I told (her team) just try to get the bat on the ball,” Liberty coach Mary Green said of facing Buckland, a returning first-team all-stater. “We’ve faced her, this was our third time facing her, and honestly, we did better than we have before. But she is good. She’s good. We are young and you have to swing the bat. Our girls, some of them don’t. You have to swing the bat to hit the ball.”
The Independence bats had no problem doing that after posting a run in the second, when Trista White reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a double by Alyssa Daniels. Daniels had three hits in the game and drove in a run in each at-bat.
Adkins had been preaching that to his team heading into the sectional tournament.
“We always feel like if we put the ball in play, good things will happen,” Adkins said. “We have Delaney, we’re not going to give up a bunch of runs, but we’ve got to score. Listen, I think if I can get five runs, I’m cruising.”
The Patriots doubled that total Tuesday and matched it in the fourth inning. The Pats' bats started to show some life in the third inning.
And it started when Allie Hypes got hit by a pitch, Kendall Martin reached on an error and Sarah Bragg walked. A wild pitch scored Hypes, Chloe Hart singled in Martin and White’s sacrifice scored Bragg. Daniels' single scored Hart, making it 5-0.
Hart had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three.
“My performance at the plate today was obviously better than it’s been all season,” Hart said. “This whole team has been behind me even when I was struggling. I really did need it. I needed to boost my confidence a whole bunch.”
It was Hart and Emma Lilly who had big blasts in the fourth with two-run singles in a five-run fourth that for all intents and purposes, with Buckland on the mound, ended the game.
In a strange stat, three Patriots batters were hit by a pitch and all three scored in the third and fourth innings.
That releases the elephant in the room, Shady vs. Independence Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Larry T. Poe Field. Shady Spring advanced with a 6-0 win over Nicholas County.
“I’m excited,” Buckland said. “Every time we have played them since I’ve been here it’s been a good game.”
“I think we will be more ready to go this time,” Daniels said. “I think we will be prepared for it.”
L 000 00 - 0 1 3
I 014 5x - 10 8 0
Battery – L: McKinley Hill and Josie Hartshorn, I: Delaney Buckland and Alyssa Daniels. WP – Buckland (1H 13K 1BB). LP – Hill (8H 2L 2BB). Hitting – L: Hartshorn 1-2. I: Alli Hypes 1-2 (2 runs), Kendall Martin (2 runs), Sarah Bragg (2 runs), Chloe Hart 2-2 2 runs, 3 rbi), Trista White (run, rbi), Emma Lilly 1-3 (2B, run, 2 RBI), Alyssa Daniels 3-3 (2B, 3 rbi), Kassidy Bradbury 1-3. Records: I: 14-12.