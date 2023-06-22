Independence rising senior quarterback Trey Bowers is the definition of a utility player.
Not only is he one of the best signal callers in the area, but he could also make an argument as one of the best receivers. He’s shown to be a statistical standout at several spots.
Last fall he quarterbacked the undefeated Class AA state champion Patriots and piloted the state’s top offense, yet spends his summers camping and combining as a wide receiver.
That’s easily explained. Like many athletic quarterbacks, he will likely transition to wide receiver, maybe defensive back, at the next level, although triple-option teams like Davidson and the Naval Academy have shown some interest in his athletic skills at quarterback.
He has made first-team all-state the last two seasons as a utility player, once on defense, once on offense.
Bowers doesn’t need to rationalize where he plays, just that he plays.
“I’m a football player,” Bowers said. “I’ll play anywhere. Coach (John H.) Lilly could put me on the line, and I’ll go out there and do my best. I’m just a football player.”
A season after completing 73 of 114 passes for 1,622 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for 899 yards and 15 touchdowns, Bowers said he has taken to playing quarterback.
“I’m really comfortable as a quarterback right now,” he said. “I’m starting to learn and pick up more. Last year it was a lot of learning. This year I’m comfortable and enjoying myself.”
In 2021, when Logan Phalin set an Indy record for passing with 1,254 yards, Bowers was a standout wide receiver (27-528-7) and a first-team Class AA all-state defensive utility player.
Last fall, Bowers broke Phalin’s passing mark with 1,622 passing yards and was named a first-team offensive utility player.
One of the state’s top defenders. One of the state’s top offensive threats.
He came to the fore offensively after his move to quarterback a year ago, especially in the postseason.
“He’s the guy who took us to the island (Wheeling Island, site of the Super Six championships) last year,” Lilly said. “In the playoffs he stepped up and came through.”
In the Patriots’ four-game run to the title, Bowers threw for 317 yards and two scores and ran for 294 yards and five touchdowns, including 118 yards and two scores in Independence’s 42-7 rout of Herbert Hoover in the championship game. He had a rushing TD in each of the three previous playoff games.
In a stellar three-year career Bowers has completed 77 of 120 passes for 1,703 yards and 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, rushed for 1,110 yards on 141 carries and 19 touchdowns and has 28 receptions for 698 yards and nine touchdowns. He has averaged 24.9 yards per reception, 14.2 yards per pass attempt and 7.9 yards per carry.
All the receptions were his first two seasons. He didn’t log a catch last year although on a trick play against Fairmont Senior he was barely overthrown on what would have been a 10th career TD reception.
Aside from the team’s overall goal of returning to the state championship game for a third straight season, Bowers has a goal of being a 1,000/1,000 player, passing for 1,000 and rushing for 1,000.
“That was my goal last year, but I didn’t get it (shy by 101 rushing yards),” Bowers said. “I think this year with the tools around me and all the underclassmen stepping up, and they’re going to be really good for us this year, we’re going to have a good team and that’s going to help me do a lot myself this year. So, 1,000/1,000 should be my goal and I think I can get that done.”
Last year in the pocket Bowers was rarely touched. He couldn’t remember being sacked but center Fisher Williams acknowledged there was one (and two combined in the last two seasons).
Williams is the lone lineman back from last year's group that was generally regarded as a “once-in-a-lifetime offensive line.”
“I don’t remember being touched,” Bowers said. “I just appreciate them so much for blocking for me last year and doing as good as they did. Our line this year is coming along. Coach (Kevin) Grogg and coach (Larry) Cook have them good this year. I’m 100 percent a fan and they’re going to keep me safe this year. I already know.”
Large credit for that juggernaut offense of a year ago goes to record-setting Kennedy Award winner Judah Price (2,587 rush yards, state-record 396 points) and a veteran line, but it should be noted that Bowers was responsible for 2,421 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Along with Price and the line, Bowers will also lose his top receivers in Cyrus Goodson and Colton Caron from a year ago.
“It was really a blessing having Cyrus out there, and Caron, too. He was really underrated for us,” Bowers said. “They made me look good most of the time, I’d just throw it up and they’d go get it. These (new) guys are coming out strong. They are really competing and doing good for me this year. Silas (Nelson) is going to have a big year, I think. Dalton Adkins, Brady Rose, all those guys are good athletes and can play.”
And there is a chance that Bowers may even make a cameo as a receiver.
“I’ve brought it up a couple times,” Bowers said. “We might have a package for me this year. I don’t know yet. Silas and Brady can both play quarterback. They see athletes, they can do the same as me, play anywhere.”
It’s his ability to do it all at the skill positions that has made Bowers an intriguing prospect.
College coaches realize that Bowers is as versatile as his all-state positioning the last two years would suggest.
“My phone is ringing off the hook,” Lilly said. “They’re trying to figure out what to do with him. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He went up to WVU and timed out at 4.42 (40-yard dash). Last year he was at Louisville and ran a 4.46. When you get three or four schools timing you in that area you know you’re pretty fast.”
“Most schools are recruiting me as a receiver but once I get up there, they can put me anywhere, I’m an athlete,” Bowers said. “I can play any skill position.”
Bowers believes he can play at the highest level, Division I.
“I’ve felt that way since I was a freshman,” Bowers said. “I’ve really had to work hard for that, and I’ve come a long way since my freshman year. Right now, I think I’m getting there.”
