Independence’s J.D. Monroe was not one of the viable stars in a virtual galaxy of shining standouts from the Patriots’ state championship squad.
But he glowed plenty in one of the spots that isn’t noticed unless catastrophe strikes.
And that skill helped the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Monroe earn a scholarship with Concord University for his craft. Monroe, a long snapper by trade, inked his national letter of intent Wednesday at a ceremony at the school.
“Honestly, I wasn’t aware that you could get scholarships for that type of thing, so I was a little bit surprised,” Monroe said. “I figured it was like it was for me when I was a freshman. You get somebody that you think can do it and you stick them in there.”
Of course, it’s a little more complex than that, and Monroe is one of the best in the state at getting the job done.
In a skill where time really is of the essence, Monroe, a three-sport athlete at Independence, has worked on it and gotten the time from the snap to the punter’s hand well above the norm.
“I wasn’t aware of it until I looked it up a couple of years ago, but the average time for a high school player is .8 seconds,” Monroe said. “In college it’s .75. Right now, I’m .71.”
Concord is getting a guy who has the snap-to-punter times to compete for a job now.
“I hope I can (play sooner than later),” Monroe said. “I hope I can go down and practice well, get stronger and be able to help the team.”
He has certainly helped Independence largely by being anonymous to everyone except his teammates and his coaches.
He started about halfway through his freshman season, getting on the field early because of his ability.
“I started my career as a center, played it all the way through (pee wee and middle school) and I didn’t play in eighth grade, I started doing things to lose weight and at that point I decided to do other things,” Monroe said. “I came back and ended up playing skill positions. Running back, quarterback. We had a senior long snapper and one day they threw me in there and I was pretty good at it, and it just grew from there.”
Coach John H. Lilly said Monroe, a special teams maven and a guy who was a backup quarterback and rushed for two touchdowns in 2021, had just one bad snap in four years.
“He’s the best long snapper I’ve had in my career,” said Lilly, who has been coaching for 38 years.
Monroe remembers the one snap.
“It was my sophomore year (2020) in the playoffs against Fairmont Senior,” Monroe said.
Since then he has been spot-on with his snaps, though the juggernaut that was the Independence offense, which led the state in scoring this season and was one of the top scoring offenses in 2021, didn’t lend itself to a ton of attempts.
“I probably snapped 20 times this season, but most of those were in the playoffs,” Monroe said.
He said the key to being a good long snapper, and maintaining that key degree of anonymity, is two-fold.
“A lot it for me is technique,” Monroe said. “There is a way of doing things and if you do that you can be successful. That and quickness. That helps me a lot because it’s important when you are going up against bigger defensive linemen.”
He takes pride in his craft. Giving away pounds has not mattered because he uses his gifts and a few tricks of the trade acquired from experts in the trade.
The weekend of the Bluefield playoff game he went to North Carolina and worked with renowned long snap instructor Chris Rubio.
“I learned a few things there that really helped me improve my snapping,” Monroe said. “It’s not for everyone but I enjoy it.”
Monroe said he plans to major in Sociology with an emphasis on criminology. He hopes to work in law enforcement after he graduates.
Monroe wasn’t the only state champion in his family this season. Sister Alivia won a state championship as a member of the Wyoming East Warriors basketball team last week.
