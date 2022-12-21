Independence senior Clay Basham said he was shocked in the first game of his career when he looked at the lineup card and he was hitting in the cleanup spot.
On a team of formidable bashers like Atticus Goodson and Michael McKinney, he never thought it would be him, a sophomore coming off the Covid season when there was no baseball, that coach Scott Cuthbert inserted into that big spot in the order.
“You’d expect coming in to be at the bottom of the order or not in the order at all,” Basham said of that first season. “I come in and see on the lineup that I’m hitting in the four hole. It definitely surprised me.”
On Wednesday evening in a ceremony at the school, Basham signed to play baseball at Bluefield State University beginning next fall. He is the 19th player to sign to play college ball under Cuthbert and the sixth from the last two classes which helped Independence reach the Class AA state tournament in 2021 and be ranked at the top of Class AA for a bulk of 2022.
As for that opener in 2021, all Basham did was go 4 for 4 against Westside with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Quite the debut.
Cuthbert was not surprised.
“Fortunately, I was able to watch him play some of his freshman year at the high school league (at Epling Stadium), and you could see then that the potential was there,” Cuthbert said. “We originally (put him at the No. 4 hole) early based on foot speed. We stuck him in front of an older kid because he ran better, and it worked out. We got going early and we left it alone. But we could see early on he was going to be a good hitter. What surprised me is that they usually struggle after a while when they get to this level, and he never did.”
With Goodson, McKinney and Carson Brown — three players who are playing in college now — hitting in front of him, Basham had some of the best table setters in the state getting on base in front of him. It also made teams pitch to him, and he took advantage of the situation.
“It was a big confidence boost knowing I had those guys (hitting) ahead of me,” Basham said. “Pitchers really took them as the real deal and then they got to me, and they were wore down a little bit and it made things a lot easier.”
Basham finished that sophomore season with a school record .568 batting average and set another record with 54 runs batted in and was named first-team all-state. He had 11 doubles, two triples and a home run and scored 37 runs.
Last season he hit .391 with five doubles, 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored and was an honorable mention all-state pick.
He also pitches for Independence and with the graduation of top pitchers like Goodson and Tanner Sipes he takes over the role as the team ace. He is 10-2 on the mound in his career with 80 strikeouts.
Basham will also be the team leader.
“It’s going to be more difficult, definitely,” Basham said of replacing five players who signed to play collegiately from last year’s team, as well as potentially eight starters. “We’re going to have seven, eight new starters coming in. Once we work and build up chemistry, we’ll get there. “
Basham said his familiarity with head coach Drew Bailey is what attracted him to Bluefield State, where he will once again be a teammate of Indy’s graduated Tanner Sipes.
“I’ve been around Drew Bailey for quite a while now and I really like the way he coaches, the way he develops players, and makes guys better and gives them an opportunity to continue playing,” Basham said.
He is a player who could play a variety of sports and did coming up, but once he got to high school, he decided to concentrate on the sport he loves.
“It’s been my dream pretty much my whole life that I’m going to go and play college baseball, it’s what I’ve worked for,” Basham said. “Once I realized there was too much on my plate with all the other sports, I decided baseball was where I wanted to go.”
He said he projects as both a pitcher and a corner infielder or outfielder at the college level.
“He’s been a big part of why we’ve been successful here the last few years,” Cuthbert said. “He’s got the tools to be able to play on the next level.”
Basham said he will major in Applied Sciences working toward a pre-med degree. He wants to be a physician’s assistant when his playing days are over.
