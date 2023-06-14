Tyler Linkswiler never balked, he never complained and never thought about departing. In his mind there was no greener grass than the recently installed turf at Independence in the first place.
What he did was bid his time. He waited his turn.
His time is now as Linkswiler is ready to come out from behind the enormous Kennedy Award shadow cast by the likes of Atticus Goodson and Judah Price and assume the role as the top running back at defending Class AA state champion Independence.
For two years he waited while Goodson ran his way into the Patriots record book rushing for 1,907 yards and winning the Kennedy Award – state’s top player – in 2021. He also waited for his chance behind Kennedy Award winner Judah Price who was rushing for nearly 2,600 and breaking state records for scoring (396 points) and rushing in the Super Six in 2022.
He didn’t moan about a lack of carries. He learned.
“It was tough, but I learned a lot being able to watch Judah and Atticus,” Linkswiler said. “I’m kind of glad it worked out the way it did. They are both great players. Judah could go from here to here (held hands at different levels) just like that. When he saw a hole and hit it and by the time you were there he was gone. Atticus was North-South, it always took two or three guys to bring him down. He was a great downhill runner.”
It’s not like Linkswiler didn’t play behind those two all-state stalwarts. He was a starter on defense and like Price in 2021, he had a role in the slot for the Patriots. Linkswiler got a lot of reps because of the way that Independence manhandled opponents during his two seasons as a perennial backup tailback and he rushed for 1,158 yards on 109 carries, an average of 10.6 yards per carry, and had 11 touchdowns.
He has four 100-plus games to his credit, one in 2021 when he had 142 and two touchdowns against Wyoming East and three in 2022, 101 against Poca, 104 against Nicholas and a career-high 154 against North Marion in the playoff semifinals, including a career-best 86-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Can Linkswiler make a run at the Kennedy Award, like his predecessors?
One thing they had that he won’t have is the veteran offensive line, that once-in-a-lifetime interior unit, which isn’t an indictment of the new line, just a statement of fact about how good the last offensive line was. In two years Grogg’s Hogs (named for offensive line coach Kevin Grogg), surrendered two sacks (one each season) and Independence led the state in offense (rushing for 4.493 yards, an average of 345.6 yards rushing per game, nearly six rushing touchdowns per game and 9.3 yards per carry and averaging 52.5 points per game).
Linkswiler still has faith in his new line.
“(Playing) behind that line really helped me a lot, they did a lot for me. I can’t be a great running back unless I’ve got great guys in front of me blocking,” he said of the former line, which returns only center Fisher Williams. “They (the new line) are really good. They surprised me a little bit. I was a little worried. The transfers are getting in the groove with everything, and we are looking pretty good right now.”
He thinks he can win the Kennedy.
“I think it’s within my reach,” Linkswiler said. “I think I have a good shot at it if I put in the work. and if I grind hard to do it, I can do it.”
Only one school, Martinsburg, has had three straight Kennedy winners when Brandon Barrett won it in 2002 and 2003 and Nate Sowers won it in 2004. No school has had three different Kennedy winners in consecutive years.
Williams blocked for the likes of Goodson and Price. He has faith in his classmate.
“He has waited for his time, just like Judah had to wait until his senior year because Atticus was right there in front of him,” Williams said. “He’s a great running back. Tyler’s a great running back. Everybody has to wait their time and then be a star when they can. We expect him to be a like Judah, small and quick and able to hit his holes.”
So does coach John H. Lilly.
“First of all, he’s an OKG. He’s Our Kinda Guy,” Lilly said. “He eats that weight room, drinks, sleeps it. You’ve got to beat him to get him out of there. We lost him in June ball because he had to have his appendix taken out. But he is back, and he is healthy, and he is fired up to go to these camps and try to get his name out there. He’s a phenomenal talent. He really is. People are going to like watching him play on Friday night.”
Indy will be at camps at Wake Forest, Glenville State’s 7 on 7, WVU, Virginia Tech as well as co-practices with AAA state champion Huntington, Midland Trail and Buckhannon Upshur in June.
Linkswiler’s goal for the fall are the obvious. Repeat as state champion. Outside of that he feels 1,800 yards is a doable number for rushing yards.
“My main goal is to get back to Wheeling (Island, site of the Super Six),” Linkswiler said. “Obviously the Kennedy is on my mind because we had two running backs here who won it. I think I’ll shoot for 1,800 yards. I think that’s within reach. Last year if I was going to set a goal it would be around the 2,000 mark. I’m just going to try my best. I’m going to go with 1,800.”
Lilly has long said that Linkswiler could start at a lot of places while he was waiting his turn in the Indy backfield.
The rising senior never considered the notion of the grass being greener somewhere else.
“Not at all,” Linkswiler said. “I knew if I waited my turn here good things were going to happen. If would have left last year wouldn’t have happened for me and that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. No, I never considered leaving here.”
Now it’s his time.
