Indy loaded as Liberty visits in traditional rival game

It’s not necessarily impossible for a smaller Class AA school to break into the Super Six state football championship party that is normally reserved for the Fairmonts and Bluefields of the double-A world.
Teams like Tolsia and Mingo Central have been in the last 10 years.
But when it happens, it is usually party central, and it generally is revered in the town.
Such was the case for Independence, and Coal City was electric last November as the Patriots made their unprecedented run to the state title game, not falling until a cold December night on Wheeling Island when Fairmont prevailed 21-12.
Coach John H. Lilly has preached from the highest perch that last season was then, and this is now. New team. New schedule. New set of circumstances.
His eagerness to move on can probably start now as the Patriots open the season hosting traditional Raleigh County rival Liberty in the Battle of 76 Thursday night at George Covey Field at 7 p.m.
“Last year is last year, it’s a new season,” Lilly said for the umpteenth time Tuesday night after the Patriots' meet the team event in Coal City. “All coaches will tell you that the biggest concern in the opener is the unknown. Nobody shows everything in the preseason, we didn’t do it, Liberty didn’t do it, nobody does it. So there is the unknown. We have a veteran team. I would like to see us go out and execute like a veteran team, limit the mistakes and I will be happy.”
Lilly is right. It’s a new season for everyone and that brought on changes for everyone, including Liberty.
For visiting Liberty, Mark Montgomery, who coached Independence for a year, the main cogs of back-to-back playoff teams are gone. Montgomery is the acting coach while coach Mark Workman, his pupil years ago at Marsh Fork, takes a hiatus to concentrate on a medical condition. He is expected back next season, Montgomery said.
“We lost a lot from the last two teams, and we are a young team,” said Montgomery, a 37-year veteran coach. “We don’t talk to the kids about wins and losses, we talk about getting better every week.”
Gone is do-it-all all-state player Logan Dodrill, along with Ryan Simms and Chris Mickey. In their place there is some experience along the front lines. Dalton Williams will take over at quarterback and Peyton Pettry is expected to take on more responsibility after seeing his season ended at seven games by injury last fall.
Montgomery knows how good Independence is and said so.
“Obviously, I’m going in wanting to win the game,” Montgomery said. “I think they (the Patriots) are the state champions. You can go ahead and give them the trophy. Who else has what they have coming back? Both lines are outstanding, they have a great defense, I think Trey Bowers gives them a different look at quarterback, they have great receivers and Judah Price is a tough, hard-nosed ball player (at running back and defensive back). But I want to go out and see us compete.”
For the Patriots to go Island hopping again, they will have to navigate a tougher schedule without Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson and record-setting QB Logan Phalin.
Price is the heir apparent in the backfield after rushing for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. Bowers was a receiver last year – he and Cyrus Goodson forming a duo that caught 45 passes for 1,057 yards and 15 touchdowns – and has moved to quarterback (and threw for 370 yards in two preseason games). All those players averaged over 10 yards per play either rushing or receiving last season, along with Tyler Linkswiler, a bigger back who is expected to play a bigger role this season. State wrestling champion Colten Caron is also expected to fill Bowers' role at receiver. The lines on both side of the ball are veteran, and the defense is stout with 11 starters back, including one of the state’s best Class AA linebackers in Jordan Harvey (124 tackles) and the addition of middle linebacker Chandler Johnson from Wyoming East at middle linebacker.
“We know we are expected to do well,” Lilly said. “We have talent, but it doesn’t mean anything until you go out on the field and do it. But we won’t run from those expectations. We are going to embrace them. We try to live by the saying ‘there is no limit a man can do when he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.’”
Each team could be without a key player.
For Liberty, Connor Bradford suffered an injury at a spring camp and still isn’t 100 percent. He is in line to take over a more prominent role in place of Doddrill.
For Independence, all-state defensive back, and receiver, Cyrus Goodson, who had three touchdown receptions in the Patriots' preseason games, suffered an injury to a knee he tweaked in practice last week.
Both are listed as game-time decisions.
This is the 41st meeting between the schools. Independence leads the series 26-14, which, ironically, is Lilly’s record at Independence in four years. Independence won last year’s game 36-0. The Patriots' last loss at home came against Liberty, 36-26 in October 2020. They have won eight straight at home since that game.
