Kevin Grogg has seen a lot in his years as a football coach, which included an undefeated run with Wyoming East — in the school’s second year of existence — to the Class AA state championship in 1999.
The current Independence assistant has a mind's-eye snapshot of good-time memories on the gridiron, which includes coaching with his late brother Andy. When the Groggs arrived, it was assumed that the fun was about to start.
He will hardly forget one of the first he had at Independence, when he was brought on by coach John H. Lilly, who, to his credit, hired about as veteran and as good a staff as one can assemble.
“I came to practice one day, walked in the locker room and some of the linemen had these T-shirts on (saying) ‘Grogg’s Hogs’ with a big old hog on the front of it,” Grogg said. “That’s the first I’d seen it. We got a good laugh out of it, and they started calling themselves the Grogg’s Hogs.”
Besides, he added, “Not too many things rhyme with Grogg but hog,” the veteran coach said on a mild Thanksgiving afternoon as George D. Covey Stadium emptied after Independence's last practice before Friday’s Class AA semifinal battle with North Marion.
Grogg’s Hogs was started four years ago by Independence lineman Carter Stiltner, who likely didn’t know he was starting what has become a badge of honor for Patriots linemen.
For all the video game-like numbers put up by the Patriots offense, and even for a tough-as-nails defense, the offensive line has been a stable unit with the lunch pail mentality. Change the quarterback, change the running back, the beat goes on in staggering statistical fashion.
In 2021, Atticus Goodson won the Kennedy Award (state’s top player) and the Curt Warner Award (top running back) behind the Patriots line and set the school record with 1,907 yards.
With the same guys back on the line this year, Judah Price this season set the state record for points in a regular season (300, topping the record of 276 in one less game) and is just 20 from the state’s all-time record, which has stood for 100 years. He well could win the same awards as Goodson did, and he reestablished the school’s season rushing record with 2,124 yards.
Both Goodson and Price rushed for over a mile.
Over the last two seasons Independence has rushed for over four-and-half miles — 8,009 yards. That is a lot of real estate on a 100-yard football field. The Patriots in that span average a tick under 10 yards per carry.
They have protected quarterbacks Logan Phalin (2021) and Trey Bowers (2022) to back-to-back school records for passing yards in a season.
More importantly, Grogg’s Hogs have paved the way to a 22-1 record the last two seasons — the one loss in the 2021 state championship game, 21-12 to Fairmont, a loss avenged 42-7 last week — and a second straight berth in the semifinals. Over the last three years the Patriots are riding a 14-game winning streak at home.
“It’s pretty cool knowing that we led the way for all that and being able to say we had all that happen behind us,” tackle Logan Isom said.
With all those superlatives assigned to their position — ask anyone in the know, they will point to the line as the key factor behind the team’s immense success.
The players have their favorites from the list of successes, but blocking for a Kennedy Award winner doesn’t happen every day.
“I’m prouder of the Kennedy Award winner (Goodson) because we worked our butts off to get him that award,” tackle Brady Grimmett said. “Blocking for (Judah Price) is the same. If we do our jobs, he can get to the end zone.”
“Probably that Kennedy Award and going to the state championship, those are both special to me,” Isom said.
The moniker "Grogg’s Hogs” means something to the linemen.
“It’s pretty special,” Isom said. “He’s helped me with my hands, my feet, he's made me a better person, too. He’s helped me with everything really.”
“I love being a part of Grogg’s Hogs," Grimmett said. “It means a lot to me because coach Grogg has been there for us since our freshman year. He’s kind of like a role model to us.”
Grogg sees similarities between the current crop of Patriots and his 14-0 Warriors in 1999, one of the better Class AA teams to come out of this area.
“A lot,” Grog said of the comparisons being similar. “The biggest comparison I see is the toughness of the kids. We have this saying around here, ‘Coal Camp tough.’ These kids are Coal Camp tough. The kids down in Wyoming County that year, same way. Both teams dial stuff in, and they get the job done. They go in every Friday night and get things done. Yes, these teams are remarkably similar.”
Both boasted ground-breaking lines.
Was one better?
“This line is probably better than the 1999 line, but one of the reasons is their size,” Grogg said. "(The Indy line) is a lot bigger, a lot stronger. That was 20 years ago, and kids are built a little different now. Both had the same work ethic, and both wanted to do what they do. It takes a special person to be a lineman anyway. No glory out there blocking. But both were similar in they go out and get the job done every week.”
“That was a really good group of kids down there that won that state championship for him,” Isom said of the 1999 title won six years before he was born. “Knowing we are even close to them is pretty cool.”
Grogg offered up the basic scouting report on his linemen, which includes Isom, Grimmett, Aaron Shiflett, Parker Withrow, Fisher Williams, Shea Powell and H-backs, or sniffers as they are known in Patriot parlance, Jordan Harvey and Braxton McKinney.
“Logan has got to be one of the better linemen in the state — I don’t know if he is the best because I haven’t seen everybody — but obviously I think he is the best of the teams we’ve gone against and what I’ve seen so far this year. It’s his size and his feet. He runs well and he’s quick and he’s strong. He’s 6-5, 270 pounds and he is a specimen of a human being.
“Brady is a tough kid; he gets after you. Aaron Shiflett is another one, tough as nails. As soon as the ball is snapped and the whistle blows, he’s on you. We’ve got Fisher Williams at center, does a great job snapping the ball and blocking. Parker Withrow is another big kid at 6-3, 260 with great feet. One of the things about this line they can all run, they can all move.”
Independence enters the game with North Marion averaging 52.9 points per game and giving up 4.2 points per game. They have six shutouts, a school record.
In addition to Price’s numbers, which include 45 total touchdowns and 35 total two-point conversions, quarterback Trey Bowers has rushed for 755 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 1,462 yards passing and 11 touchdowns, giving him 2,217 yards total offense. Price has 2,239 yards with 115 receiving yards.
Cyrus Goodson is coming off a game in which he had five receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. He has 33 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns.
Price and Goodson each have two interceptions in the playoffs and Harvey had a career-best three sacks last week in the win against Fairmont Senior.
North Marion’s only two losses this year were to Fairmont and Frankfort, both final eight teams. Frankfort is still alive on the other side of the bracket. The Huskies are averaging 33.4 points per game and giving up 10.8. Almost half of their points were given up in the two losses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.