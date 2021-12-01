Indy linemen bask in glory with Kennedy candidate Goodson

You get the feeling that Independence’s offensive line would have no problem making Atticus Goodson an honorary lineman.
When it comes to a player who exemplifies and embodies the things these trench-toiling tough guys stand for - hard work, strength, physicality, and contact – it is Goodson.
He is no diva, as the lineman like to refer to their well-coiffed skill position teammates. He is the rare combination of athleticism, a ball of speed and power rolled into 6-foot-2, 220 pounds of brute force.
His stiff arms, a la Derrick Henry, have left many a defender in his wake. He’s scored 29 touchdowns, on many of them getting hit at or near the goal line and he has never gone down. He continually has runs where he drags a scrum of defenders down the field.
These are the things linemen appreciate at the end of a day when they experienced contact on every single in of their plays.
They also take pride in the fact that Goodson has rushed for 1,765 yards and those 29 rushing touchdowns this year, numbers that make him a Kennedy Award candidate. You also get the feeling that they will be celebrating any of the accolades he receives. They will tell you that Goodson tells them all the time that they alone are the ones responsible for his success between the lines.
Who better than this group – known as Grogg’s Hoggs for offensive line coach Kevin Grogg – to compile a list of Atticus Goodson’s Greatest Hits, or, in this case, greatest runs? Right tackle Aaron Shiflett, right guard Brady Grimmett, center Fisher Williams, left guard Michael Cheek, left tackle Logan Isom and tight end Braxton McKinney have been the ones paving the way.
Not surprisingly, the recent events of making it to the Class AA championship game Friday in Wheeling against perennial power Fairmont, are tops in the minds of this Independence linemen.
It was a run against Roane, one where the line got him to the second level but then the Raiders nine in the box defense recovered and he simply drag the pile another 10 yards before the play was finally blown dead, that Cheek said he will recall.
“I watched him take half their team on his back and carry them five yards,” Cheek said.
Roane rendered another favorite.
Right guard Brady Grimmett said his was a game-clinching touchdown run against Roane.
“It would have to be the one against Roane County when he busted out to the right,” he said of the run that would go down as a 56-yard touchdown that gave the Patriots a 22-8 lead in the fourth quarter.
He finished that game, in which the Patriots only had the ball seven plays in the second half until the final clock-killing drive, with 153 yards.
The playoff win over Bluefield was largely an announcement that the Patriots were for real.
McKinney, who often lines up like an H-back, or, in Patriots jargon, the Sniffer, and Williams both drew their favorites from that game.
“The first big gain in the Bluefield game, when he came out here and stiff-armed the kid coming down the sideline when he was at quarterback and we were running the wildcat,” McKinney said.
Isom agreed.
“We made a big gap for him, and he did his job running the ball down there and it was a big play,” Isom said.
That 54-yard run on the Patriots third offensive play of the game set up the Patriots first score, a 2-yard run by quarterback Logan Phalin.
The first series of the second half, with the Patriots down 20-7, Goodson put the team on his back.
He had some big runs, culminating in a 10-yard touchdown run that got the Patriots back in the game
“To come out in the second half and do what he did, that was awesome,” said Williams.
That tour de force for Goodson, and the line, saw the running back carry a career-high 35 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Combined with 15 runs from Phalin, Indy ran the ball a season-high 53 times. Bluefield was spent late in the game and Independence ran at will.
Shiflett said he figured it was one play call in particular, power right, his side, that has been responsible or the runs he recalls, especially against a certain rival.
“It’s on my side and I know I have to do my assignment,” Shiflett said. “He always gets outside and he’s gone.”
And it was against Shady Spring, Shiflett said, where the play worked continuously.
“He had a lot of good runs in that game,” he said of the regular season meeting, when Goodson ran for a career-high 318 yards and five touchdowns. But he could have been talking about the Patriots win in the playoffs when Goodson ran for 236 yards and five more scores.
Who knows?
When all is said and done, maybe Goodson will make them honorary running backs.