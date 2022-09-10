Indy keeps rolling, takes down Poca

POCA — Poca became the first team to score against Independence this season.
That was the only positive for the Dots to take from what happened Friday night.
Judah Price ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns and Independence defeated Poca 70-8 to improve to 3-0.
Price carried 18 times (12.6 yards per rush). He also scored four two-point conversions.
Tyler Linkswiler ran for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Trey Bowers was 12-of-13 for 129 yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran six times for 64 yards and a pair of TDs.
Cyrus Goodson had six catches for 97 yards and a score.
Parker Withrow returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Patriots will visit rival Shady Spring next Friday at 7 p.m.
