Indy hosts state champ Point Pleasant

No one is surprised at how dominant Point Pleasant has looked the first two weeks of the season. The least surprised may be Independence coach Jeremy Hart.
“They have a lot of kids who have been around for a long time,” Hart said. “I watched a lot those kids grow up all the way through middle school.
“I knew they were coming.”
Point Pleasant supplanted Independence as Class AA state champion last season, ending the Patriots’ five-year run at the top. Hart saw a lot of familiar faces then, and he will Thursday in Coal City.
Independence will host a tri-match with Point Pleasant and Herbert Hoover starting at 6 p.m.
Point Pleasant returns eight of its nine state place winners and 13 of 14 qualifiers from a year ago. Three of them are reigning state champions — junior Isaac Short (106 pounds), sophomore Derek Raike (120) and sophomore Justin Bartee (126).
At last week’s Jason Eades Duals on their home floor, Short wrestled at 120, Raike 132 and Bartee 138.
The reigning champs have been clearly dominant in the early going. Point went 5-0 to win the prestigious Lake Norman Duals to start the year — the same feat accomplished in 2014 by Independence after its first state title.
Point went unchallenged in the Jason Eades last weekend, going 5-0 in its opening pool and then allowing a combined 24 points in three matches in the championship pool.
“If we want to compete against those guys, every one of our wrestlers is going to have to bring it,” Hart said. “This is definitely a tough test this early in the year. You want to go wrestle the best teams and see them early so if you need to make adjustments you can hopefully make them before the WSAZ (Invitational) and the state tournament.”
The attention may be turned to Point Pleasant — which checked in at No. 1 in the season’s first state rankings at wvmat.com — but Herbert Hoover has been deemed a contender by many this season.
The Huskies are in Region 3 with Independence and finished third last year behind the Patriots and eventual Class A state champion Greenbrier West. Hoover returns eight state qualifiers, including place winners Tyler Teel (fourth, 120), Ben Kee (fourth, 170) and Mason Atkinson (sixth, 195).
The dual with Herbert Hoover actually carries more direct importance for the Patriots. The winner will sew up its berth in the West Virginia State Duals set for Feb. 1 at The Greenbrier.
“We know what Point has and it will be hard to beat them, but Herbert Hoover is not far behind,” Hart said. “I feel like we match up with them well. I could be wrong (Coach ) Harper always coaches his guys hard.
“They are two of the top five teams in the state, in my opinion.”
Independence is No. 3 in the state poll and Herbert Hoover sixth.
The Patriots also wrestled at Lake Norman and last weekend went 3-0 in the Greenbrier Duals in Fairlea. Hart was encouraged by the mix of success through the first two weeks.
“All of our upperclassmen wrestled well and we had some guys get a little taste of what really good high school wrestling is like,” Hart said. “They competed well. I was impressed.”
Juniors John Sanders (113), Bryce Perdue (126) and Sam Adams (170) have looked strong, as has senior Sean Dawson at 145.
Senior Trey Hart is getting his chance at 152 and is taking advantage of the opportunity.
Freshmen Josh Camarillo (220) and James Williams (285) won the last two matches against Greenbrier East last weekend to secure the dual for the Patriots.
Before wrestling begins Thursday, Jamie Bolen and Richard Jolley will be inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Bolen won the 152-pound state championship in 2001. Jolley won the 127-pound state title for Sophia in 1960.
