HUNTINGTON — Point Pleasant may have locked up its fourth straight Class AA state championship, but Independence made an impact.
And it could have been better.
The Patriots had three wrestlers in Friday's semifinals at the 75th annual state tournament and all three advanced to Saturday's championships.
Dillon Perdue outlasted Cameron's Slaton Pettit 6-3 and will defend his 106-pound state championship when the finals begin at 6 p.m. Judah Price continued his march with a 37-second pinfall of Frankfort's Kris Sherman. Colten Caron wrapped it up with a pin of state No. 1 Gabriel Clark of Berkeley Springs to advance to the 170 finals.
The Patriots finished the night with 93 team points and sit in second place, well behind Point Pleasant's 194. But it's been a successful two days nonetheless.
Independence coach Jeremy Hart said the rest of the team fed off Perdue (30-4) and his semifinal win.
"They saw him go out there and win a big match," Hart said. "I mean, that's a tough opponent and he took it to him. That just kind of got everybody going."
That included Caleyb Nichols, who executed a late move for a 10-9 win over Man's Jim Green in the consolations. He is assured of placing.
Price (30-1) got his second pin of the tournament and won his quarterfinal match via major decision. The state's top-ranked 145-pounder will face No. 2 Justin Bartee of Point Pleasant for the state title. Price edged Bartee, a three-time state champion, 4-3 in the third place match at the WSAZ Invitational.
"He's really got to be right tomorrow night in the finals," Hart said. "That's going to be a tough match. Everybody in this building is going to want to watch. We're excited for him. Him and Bartee both in the finals, you just look forward to a match like that."
Caron (36-4) wrestled most of the year at 160 before moving to 170 for the Region 3 tournament. He dropped the title match to Dalton Hanshaw of Nicholas County and doubt started to creep in.
"I think in his mind at regionals he was kind of doubting what we were doing because he was wrestling bigger guys," Hart said. "But we just thought the weight class, there was a better shot at getting a title at 170. He dropped that match at regionals and kind of questioned us a little bit, but he really started believing in himself the last couple of weeks in practice and he's looked completely dialed in since we brought him here to Huntington."
The Patriots qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament, but 113-pounder Seth Snuffer missed because of illness and 195-pound Region 3 champion Joshua Hart injured his ankle days before the tournament.
l l l
Woodrow Wilson has not had a state champion in 23 years, and the opportunities to end that drought have been few and far between.
The Flying Eagles will have three chances Saturday night.
J.J. Bailes and Ethan Osborne all punched their tickets to the championship round. Bailes advanced at 113 pounds with a 9-1 major decision over Adam Carman of Wheeling Park, and Osborne advanced with an 8-3 win over Dom Parker of University.
Bailes (47-1), a freshman ranked No. 1 in the state, will meet Jacob Perry of Spring Mills. Osborne (47-3) will face Perry's teammate, Patrick Jackson. The two have met twice this year, with Jackson handing Osborne two of his three losses.
Jackson (47-2) is ranked No. 1 in the state and Osborne is second.
"We haven't had two in the finals in a long time," third-year Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. "They've got a good chance of winning. J.J.'s wrestling really dominant and I like his chances. Ethan gets a rematch. (Jackson's) beat him twice; maybe he's figured him out a little bit. I hope so."
Woodrow's last state champion was Matt Callahan, who won the title at 140 pounds in 1999.
Bailes will get first crack at breaking that drought.
Woodrow had five wrestlers in the semifinals. Garrett Johnson lost by major decision to state No. 1 Matthew Dolan of Spring Mills at 106; Jay Jones was pinned by Cabell Midland's Logan Fischer at 195; and heavyweight Jackson Evans took a tough 7-6 loss to Parkersburg's Jeffery Jones.
The Flying Eagles finished the second day in seventh place with 84 points, a half point behind Cabell Midland.
The weekend has not gone as Osborne had hoped, but wants his young team to learn and apply it to next season.
"It shows that they need to keep wrestling in the offseason. Stay in the weight room and have a good attitude with it," he said. "These freshmen, they know what to expect for next year.
"The week coming up to the state tournament next year, the training will be a little bit different."
l l l
Notes: Greenbrier West has had a disappointing weekend. The Cavaliers went in with 13 wrestlers and only have four remaining. For the first time since 2018 they will not be represented in the finals. West has 50 points, 10th in the overall Class AA-A standings and second in Class A. Cameron has clinched the Class A state championship with 90.5 points. ... The Class AAA team race will be an interesting one. Wheeling Park is in the lead with 170.5 points, followed by University (137), Parkersburg South (136) and Spring Mills (129.5). ... The final two rounds of consolations will begin at 10:30 a.m.
