Clashes between top ranked teams are often decided by the fewest mistakes. That again was true Tuesday night on Joseph H. Goddard Field in Coal City.
Taking advantage of two Bluefield errors and a strong pitching performance from Clay Basham, Independence handed the Beavers their first setback of the season in a 4-1 win.
“I thought we played really good defense today and Clay pitched a really good game,” Independence head coach Scott Cuthbert said. “We got some timely hits and ran the bases pretty aggressively tonight. We have really good speed for a high school program.”
After Basham put Bluefield down in order to open the game, Atticus Goodson led off the bottom of the inning with a walk.
A ground ball followed from Michael McKinney that looked like a possible double play, but things went awry for the Beavers.
Having to hurry to get the speedy Goodson at second, the throw was off the mark and rolled into right field. Both runners moved up the extra base, giving Indy runners at second and third with no outs.
“We were talking after the game that a couple mistakes was all it took. You can’t do that against a team like Independence,” Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said.
Two batters later, Basham lifted a sacrifice fly to right field which easily scored Goodson, but when the right fielder fell down on the catch, McKinney also scored from second base for the 2-0 lead.
A dropped third strike and McKinney’s speed again added to the Beavers’ misery in the third inning.
After beating the catcher’s throw to first to get on base, the North Carolina State commit swiped second base giving Indy another good scoring chance. Carson Brown then rifled a shot down the line past the third baseman for a double to score McKinney.
Trailing 3-0, Bluefield showed some life in the fifth inning when Caleb Fuller singled home Gavin Lail who had walked to open the frame and took second on a wild pitch.
However, Independence squelched any thought of a rally when Basham recorded his eighth strikeout of the game and a ground ball to McKinney resulted in a easy double play.
McKinney would record six straight putouts over the final three innings.
“We really didn’t look good at the plate. I think Carson pitched a really good game and pitched good enough to win, we just didn’t back him tonight,” Redmond said. “Their pitcher threw a great game, but we just chased a lot of pitches.”
Indy answered quickly in the home half of the inning when Goodson led off with a single. After stealing second, Goodson then scored on a single from Basham for his third RBI of the game.
Basham also picked up the complete game victory by allowing just three hits.
After being quarantined early in the season forcing them to miss several games, Cuthbert was happy with his team’s win over a quality opponent.
“We are improving and slowly getting there. Offensively, some days we look awesome at the plate and some days not so much,” Cuthbert explained. “It is not all the kids fault considering the time we missed. I thought their kid also pitched really well. We kinda figured coming into the game tonight it was going to be a tight battle and we wanted to see where we stood.”
It gets no easier for the Patriots who travel to county rival Shady Spring Wednesday before playing two more quality teams in James Monroe and Herbert Hoover over the weekend.
“We are looking towards seeding and it’s a rivalry game. We have to come to play again (Wednesday),” Cuthbert said about the Shady Spring contest. “When we scheduled it along with the game today, it is kinda what it will be like come tournament time. We wanted to put a few tough games back-to-back.”
Bluefield will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Princeton Wednesday.
“It is good to play teams like (Independence) to get a taste of where we need to be,” Redmond said. “We don’t need to hang our heads, we will play again tomorrow. We will correct some things and hopefully look better at the plate.”
B (12-1) 000 010 0 — 1 3 3
I (7-1) 201 010 x — 4 4 1
Pitching — B:Carson Deeb and Bryson Redmond; I:Clay Basham and Caleb Daniels. WP:Basham; LP:Deeb. Hitting — BV:Redmond 1-3, Lail 1-3, Fuller 1-3 (rbi); I:Goodson 1-2, Brown 1-3 (2b, rbi), Basham 1-1 (sac, 3 rbi), Daniels 1-3.