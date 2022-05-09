At the end of the day, Independence coach Ken Adkins was not going to let Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring’s all-state shortstop, beat him.
So Adkins, with a 3-0 lead, walked the senior and owner of a .688 batting average to load the bases and put the tying run on base.
Turns out it worked out and Independence, needing a win to stay alive, held on for a 4-2 victory in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship in Coal City
Not that there weren’t tedious moments.
Shady Spring’s Hadley Wood followed Barnett and had big two-run single that scored Kaylee Waddell (walk) and Paige Maynard (single) to cut the led to 3-2 and moved Barnett to third with one out.
“Olivia Barnett is not going to be the hero on me,” Adkins said of his decision to walk the bases loaded in the top of the sixth. “I’m not making that mistake and I’ve done it before where I pitched to somebody because I was too prideful. Listen, I’ve got all these kids, all these parents who depend on me. If I lose the game there pitching to her they would have beat me up.”
But Independence’s own all-stater, pitcher Delaney Buckland, who picked up her 600th career strikeout in the game, made sure her coach did not get KOd in the sixth inning with back-to-back strikeouts to end the uprising.
“That was the right thing to do,” Shady Spring coach Don Barnett said of the walk, noting his daughter Olivia had twice been walked with the bases loaded this season. “I don’t have to like it, but I respect it.”
As for Buckland, she said it was just a matter of quickly getting refocused and she did that when Adkins made his way to the mound after the hit by Wood.
“That inning was big for me, I had to get myself ou of a big jam with those runners on,” she said. “In my head I was thinking, ‘Keep going, keep fighting, you’ve got this.' He told me not to flinch, which is what he always tells me when he comes out there,”
It worked and Buckland did not flinch.
The strikes at that point were key, serving two purposes, one being it ended the threat and two was placement in the batting order, Barnett said.
“That was big, and it puts us near the end of the lineup when we come up (in the seventh inning),” Barnett said. “That’s a good situation especially for a disciplined pitcher, especially one who controls the zone. She did her job and we didn’t do ours this time but tomorrow is another day.”
Up 2-0, the Patriots added what proved to be the winning run in a rather bizarre fashion. Catcher Alyssa Daniels had her second hit of the game, a single, and courtesy runner Trista White advanced to second but was gunned down on a wild play where Buckland reached on a single and the first baseman relayed in time to beat a sliding White. But moments later, courtesy runner Brooklyn White scored when she was taking third on a wild pitch. The ball hit something and bounced over the fence, allowing Buckland to score when the ball went out of play.
“I think that was the right call,” Barnett said. “It hit the front corner of home plate (and bounded over the fence). The girl was on her way to third base and you get the one (extra) base.”
“I don’t know what it hit, a footprint or something, but I tell you every time we play Shady Spring something strange you don’t normally see happens,” Adkins said.
The Patriots added insurance in the sixth when Hypes led off with a single and scored when she stole third and went home on a throwing error. Shady recorded the third out on the next pitch.
It was Savannah Stanley, a freshman who didn’t even play in the first game of the sectional series with Shady, who got things started.
Her sharp single in the first inning scored courtesy runner Brooklyn White and Sarah Bragg, both of whom walked, on a 3-2 count with two outs.
“I have worked hard for that (moment) all year,” the soft-spoken Stanley said. “I’ve been working hard on hitting, I’d been in a slump, and I finally got my confidence back and went up there and drove and I’m glad I got to do that and help the team.”
Adkins had taken her out of the lineup until a call a couple weeks ago.
“She started the year really knocking the cover off the ball against teams like St. Albans, and down at Wyoming East (early in the season) she didn’t make a play in the field, and we lost the game, and for whatever reason right after that she went in a slump,” Adkins said. “She called me a couple weeks ago, and she told me, ‘Coach, I know I messed up and I’ve been in a slump, but I’ve been working hard to fix the things I needed to work on.’ I thought that took some guts to do that, especially for a freshman. I saw her working hard, working on the tee, and I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to give her that shot.”
It paid off.
“She started the momentum of this game,” Buckland said. “She got it started. Getting those two runs on the board was a big cushion for me and the team.”
Buckand allowed just four hits, with two walks and 13 strikeouts. She threw 85 pitches and 66 (77.6 percent) were for strikes.
Maynard allowed five hits walked two and struck out nine. She threw 98 pitches, 65 for strikes.
Shady (18-4) will be at Independence (16-13) Tuesday for the deciding game at 6 p.m.
SS 000 002 0 - 2 4 1
I 200 011 x — 4 5 1
Battery – SS: Paige Maynard (6.0IP 5H,4R 3ER 2BB 9K) and Kaylee Waddell; I: Delaney Buckland )7.0IP 4H 2R 1ER 2BB 13K) WP – Buckland. LP – Maynard. Hitting – Kaylee Waddell (run), Paige Maynard 1-3 (run), Hadley Wood 1-2 (rbi), Emma Cyrrus 1-3. I: Buckland 1-2, Alli Hypes 1-3 (2B, run), Savannah Stanley 1-3 (2rbi), Alyssa Daniels 2-2 (2b). Records – SS: 18-4. I: 16-13.