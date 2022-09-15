Indy back on road at Shady clicking on all cylinders

Defense has been the name of the game for the three highest ranked teams in the initial Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings.
Look at the defensive numbers put up by Independence, Greenbrier West and James Monroe. The teams have combined for six shutouts in eight starts.
Here’s a look at games around the area tonight:
Independence (3-0) at Shady Spring (1-2)
The Raleigh County rivals meet for the 46th time Friday night at Shady Spring.
It’s been a back-and-forth rivalry, Shady Spring leading the all-time series 26-19. Shady Spring has outscored Indy 850-772 in the all-time series, but Independence has won the last three by a combined 179-32, including 73-7 in a Class AA playoff opener at Indy last fall. That means the Patriots have scored 23.1 percent of their points in the 46-game series in the last three contests.
Interesting enough, Independence coach John H. Lilly was 7-2 against Independence when he was head coach at Shady Spring (1991-1999).
The defense for Class AA No. 4 Independence has been outstanding. Poca did score a touchdown in a 70-8 loss last week late against the Patriots' JV team. The defense otherwise has been impenetrable, with shutouts against Liberty and Oak Hill.
Derek Hypes leads the Patriots with 23 tackles and all-state linebacker Jordan Harvey has 20, and like the offense, not many starters have played past the first half.
The offense is full of all-state players. All-state utility man Judah Price and first-year quarterback Trey Bowers (an all-state receiver a year ago) have been outstanding. The duo has accounted for 82.4 percent of the Pats' offensive yardage and 100 of 170 points in little more than six quarters. Price has 572 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and 10 two-point conversions and Bowers has rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns and has passed for 479 yards and three touchdowns. All-stater Cyrus Goodson has 12 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown and Colten Caron has six for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Linkswiler had his second career 100-yard game against Poca last week (101 and a TD) and has 175 yards and two TDs.
Big plays in the passing game were a staple of the Shady Spring offense the first two weeks of the season, with first-year quarterback Brady Green, who overcame a knee injury to return to the field, and field-stretching players in Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond. Both had 100-yard receiving games in the first two games and Green has thrown for 498 yards and four touchdowns on 21 completions in three games.
The run game has also returned to the fold for Shady Spring, a recurring theme around the area last week.
Richmond eschewed football for baseball last season and nearly did the same this year but decided to play at the 11th hour and Shady has benefited. Richmond had his first 100-yard rushing game (141 yards, two touchdowns) in a 28-20 win against Summers County.
James Sellards, in addition to being an outstanding linebacker, has 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Bluefield (0-3) at Woodrow Wilson (2-1)
Class AAA No. 11 Woodrow Wilson has run its way to a 2-1 record, the loss coming to No. 2 Parkersburg South last week in the home opener.
Bluefield comes in needing to right the ship, sitting at 0-3 and in very unfamiliar territory at the bottom of the SSAC ratings with eight other winless AA teams.
Losing and Bluefield are not synonymous. Consider: The last time Bluefield started the season with four straight losses was 2001. Before that it was 1993. Now in his 37th season at Bluefield, head coach Fred Simon has only had three seasons where his team started 0-4. By contrast he has four undefeated seasons. Simon is nine wins from 300 career victories (291-134 .685 win percentage).
The Beavers can expect the full force of the Woodrow Wilson rush attack. The Flying Eagles have rushed for an area-best 1,063 yards and 11 touchdowns. Darmonté Mitchell (35-393-6) and Matt Moore (35-232-2) have been workhorses.
The Flying Eagles did some work in the pass game last week, Jay Jones passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Bluefield does boast one of the speediest backs in the area in Amir Hairston, who has over 180 yards on the ground and four scores against a schedule that has included Graham, Princeton and Pulaski, Va.
Greenbrier West (3-0) at Webster County (2-1)
The Cavaliers are the only team in the state that has not been scored on this season. Statistically speaking it’s been a team effort defensively. West has recorded 22 negative plays, has seven takeaways and has given up just 285 total yards, and has stymied the opposition to the tune of 2.3 yards per play.
Ethan Holliday leads the defense with 23 tackles, and Ty Nickell (19) and Dalton Health (18) follow. Ten players have 10 or more tackles this season.
Nickell leads the offense with 662 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, the most rushing yardage in the area.
The two-headed monster of Cole Vandall and Tucker Lilly has thrown for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
James Monroe (2-0) at Meadow Bridge (1-2)
Trip Roles set what is thought to be a school-record with five takeaways Friday night in a 31-8 loss to Midland Trail, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
That’s quite a night for anyone. Roles is a freshman. That’s setting the bar high.
“Trip is a promising young freshman,” coach Dwayne Reichard said. “He has already spent quite a bit of time in the weight room and shows how much more he has in the tank every day. He has good hands, and he can give us quality carries as a running back. He has already shown his versatility on defense as well. His future looks very bright.”
For James Monroe … he’s back.
Eli Allen returns after deciding late to play football after initially indicating desire to concentrate on a potential Division I basketball career. Allen had eight INTs last fall and plays several spots on offense.
It is only the second meeting between Meadow Bridge and James Monroe, with most of its now 29 years of existence as a Class AA team. The Mavericks won last year’s game 50-12.
Oak Hill (1-2) at Lincoln County (0-3)
Oak Hill’s defense has been nothing short of excellent this year, last week’s 20-17 three-overtime loss to Princeton proving that. Yes, the Red Devils lost to Independence 40-0, but the Red Devils did as good a job as has been done on the Patriots the last two seasons outside of the playoffs.
They held the high-octane Tigers in check. Grant Cochran, who had 303 yards passing the week before against Bluefield, was held to just 100 yards passing. They held Nicholas County’s Kaleb Clark, who topped 100 in each game a year ago, under 100 in a 17-7 victory in Week 1.
The Red Devils are looking for a playmaker to emerge on offense.
Lincoln County has been outscored 109-22 this season and has lost eight of its last nine since beating Oak Hill 44-41 in Week 4 last season.
Richwood (0-3) at Midland Trail (2-1)
There has been no problem for the Midland Trail Patriots pass game, as Jaden Gladwell has an area-best 686 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air. And Cody Harrell has been a prime target with 18 catches for 406 yards, including a pair of 100-plus games.
Now the run game has entered the fold. Last week against Meadow Bridge the Patriots rushed for 231 yards. Will McGraw has rushed for 159 and two touchdowns and River Barnhouse 70 and a touchdown.
Richwood’s Cooper Donahue has passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Mount View (2-1) at Summers County (1-2)
Summers County has had no trouble running up and down the field, coach Josh Evans’ Wing-T amassing 743 yards in three games behind the three-headed monster of Drake Cole (52-337-1), Duke Dodson (31-229-4) and Tyson Adkins (32-142-1).
Getting in the end zone via the run after an opening-night win against PikeView has been a tougher chore, with one rushing touchdown. On the other hand, the Bobcats have doubled their touchdown pass output of a year ago. QB Ryan Oliveros has thrown two touchdown passes.
Mount View’s Ryan Long, who led the area in passing last year, has thrown for 511 yards and four touchdowns, and Jaylan Hall (11-165-2) and Johnathan Huff (10-140-2) are top targets.
PikeView (1-2) at Westside (1-2)
PikeView got its quarterback Peyton Greer back last week, though in a small dose. The signal caller played some at QB after an injury in the opener, but he didn’t throw a pass.
Freshman Braiden Mullins was 0-of-5 through the air. The Panthers picked up their first victory of the season over Liberty, 14-0.
With Greer healthy he teams with wide receiver Nate Riffe and tight end Zach Rose in forming a trio with the ability to score quickly, but PikeView added a new wrinkle in a win against Liberty. Logan Cook rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Westside has not been able to recapture its offensive and defensive magic of the first game, a 28-20 win against Wyoming East in Justin Cogar’s coaching debut.
In that game Westside put up 391 total yards and shut out Wyoming East in the second half. Since, Westside only has 239 total yards and has been outscored 97-6 in back-to-back losses to Mingo Central and Man.
Westside has a young skill position group, with no seniors in the usual rotation. QB Kadien Vance is a sophomore, and the top statistical running back is freshman Hunter Cline (48-162-1).
Liberty (0-2) at Sherman (1-2)
Liberty has struggled out of the gate, falling 60-0 to Independence in the opener and 14-0 last week to PikeView. The Raiders are looking for a little bit of offense, totaling 104 yards in the first two games and any way to get into the end zone.
QB Dalton Williams has completed 8 of 15 passes for 61 yards.
After scoring just 14 points in the first two games, the Tide won last week 32-20 against River View.
Greenbrier East (1-2) at Stuarts Draft, Va. (2-0)
The Spartans potentially turned the season around with a 42-14 victory against Robert C. Byrd, and Ian Cline got back to his rushing ways, putting up 249 yards and three scores and he also had four receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Stuarts Draft is 2-0 and was off last week, giving the Cougars an extra week of prep time for the Spartans.
