Independence's Bowers issues emphatic answers at QB

There was no question about Independence’s outstanding offensive line that returned in 2022.
There was no question that Judah Price would put up similar numbers as last year’s Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson.
There was no question Cyrus Goodson and Colten Caron could form as good a 1-2 receiver punch as there is in Class AA just as there was no question about a defense that not only returned intact but returned deeper.
There was a question at quarterback, where the Patriots were looking for a replacement for their graduated record-setter Logan Phalin, who had thrown for 1,254 yards and 21 touchdowns from last year’s Class AA runner-up squad.
Coach John H. Lilly turned to speed merchant Trey Bowers, wide receiver by trade, to fill the void.
It’s not like Lilly hadn’t been in this spot before. For the fourth straight season he would be breaking in a new starter. Lilly had struck gold before, and it is looking like the veteran coach has done it again.
“I didn’t expect any drop off in offensive production (from Price and company),” Lilly said. “I think all the question marks were on Trey and I think so far, Trey has answered a lot of questions.”
At the halfway mark Bowers has in fact issued an emphatic answer.
A bit past the midpoint — Independence only plays nine regular-season games — and Bowers has played like a crafty veteran. Especially of late. In his last three games, Bower has been nearly perfect.
The 6-foot, 188-pound junior, a first-team all-state defensive back a year ago, has completed 25 of 27 passes for 474 yards and four touchdown passes in that span.
His pass distribution over the last three games goes Cyrus Goodson 12 receptions for 239 yards and three touchdowns, Colten Caron 8-123, Judah Price 4-79-1 and Tyler Linkswiler 1-22.
“We’ve worked hard in practice every day,” Bowers said. “They make me look good most of the time. It’s pretty easy when I have those two out there.”
He completed all four of his passes against Westside last week and Goodson caught two for over 100 yards, both touchdowns.
While Price has stated his case for the Kennedy Award with 1,015 yards, 18 touchdowns and 22 two-point conversions, Bowers has been exceptional as well, commanding an offense that is averaging 60 points and for the most part plays barely more than a half a game.
Bowers is enjoying the ride behind his massive and powerful line.
“I’m enjoying it so far,” Bowers said. “I get to run the offense. When I was little, I always dreamed of playing quarterback but when I got to high school I moved to receiver, and I fell in love with that. I was pretty good at it. But I’m doing what I have to do to be quarterback. And I’m having a real fun year with it.”
That fun shows up in the numbers on a weekly basis, combining for some staggering statistics for a first-year signal caller.
Consider that Bowers is second in the area in passing – completing 37 of 49 passing (an area-best 75.5 completion percentage) for 813 yards with six touchdowns and he has not thrown an interception in the last four games.
On the ground he is 10th overall in rushing - again, homage to that line – and his 321 rushing yards most among quarterbacks. He also has eight rushing touchdown and is tied for third in the area scoring with 56 points (three 2-point conversions).
Now comes the season’s toughest test to date, when Bluefield comes into Coal City Friday with a surprising 1-4 mark but coming off its first win of the season (26-10 over Richlands, Va.) and needing to win out to have a shot to get back to the postseason for the sixth straight season. Independence knocked off Bluefield 34-20 last year in the Class AA semifinals on a Friday afternoon the day after Thanksgiving en route to the Super Six.
The Patriots have gotten exactly what they hoped for and more from their signal caller, a second run option in the offense and a guy capable of getting the ball to a target like Goodson or Caron.
It’s the run game portion of Bowers’ game that led to Bowers being moved behind center and Lilly has said that even more Bowers in the run game could happen as the season progresses.
He knows that with Price they have one of the most explosive QB-RB duos in the state. They have combined for 1,828 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground, again in roughly three games total given the shortened games and being pulled in routs.
“It makes my job easier and less stressful when I can hand it off to him knowing he can score at any given moment,” Bowers said. “I think we both can do the exact same thing. We are both pretty electric back there.
The running duo – the two fastest players on the team, the fastest dependent on who you ask — both played a lot at receiver — Bowers wide, Price in the slot — last season with Atticus Goodson starting in the backfield. Their success, Bowers said, goes hand in glove with what goes on up front.
“It starts with the line,” Bowers said. “I think they are the best line in the state. Every week they execute and work hard and everything we do starts with those guys.”
It will be homecoming at Independence Friday.
