Independence head softball coach Ken Adkins is a firm believer in the trial-by-fire philosophy when it comes to regular season scheduling.
By playing the top teams around the state of West Virginia, Adkins feels those tough battles will best prepare his team for postseason play.
Friday night in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship game, the method to Adkins' madness paid dividends in a 5-1 win over Shady Spring.
Independence advances to the regional round where it will play the winner of Saturday's game between Wyoming East and Bluefield.
"We felt like we hit the ball hard in the previous game Wednesday night, but we just didn't get anything to drop," Adkins said. "We tried to get them to not be discouraged, stay positive and keep doing what they had been doing. Tonight we got some balls to drop and that was the difference in the ball game."
Shady Spring entered the game in a must-win situation after dropping a 1-0 nailbiter to the Patriots on Wednesday, in which the Tigers struck out 14 times.
The Tigers came ready to play Friday and put Independence in a quick bind. After a couple of errors and a walk, the Tigers had the bases loaded with no outs.
Independence had seen this scenario before on numerous occasions and senior catcher Kaylen Parks was the calm in the storm for starting pitcher Delaney Buckland.
"I knew I just needed to calm Delaney down at that moment and I prepared the infield for a throw home to me," Parks said calmly. "Delaney threw the right pitches and it all worked out perfectly."
Two strikeouts from Buckland and a putout at home from third baseman Sarah Bragg kept Shady off the board for a huge early momentum swing.
"I had been in this situation before and I felt like I needed to get a ground ball and get a runner out," Buckland said. "I knew I had to get the ball on the ground and not in the air. A ball in the air would have allowed the runner to score."
For a young pitche playing in her first sectional championship game, Buckland was incredibly calm in the moment.
"This year specifically has prepared her for those types of moments. Ken has put us up against the best of the best and she has been in many of those situations," Parks explained. "She learned her lessons and it helped her locate the pitches where they needed to be tonight."
"That was a real punch in the gut and it was a momentum changer," Shady Spring head coach Donald Barnett said. "However, even after that, we stuck to our plan of making good contact and I thought for the most part we did that. It was much improved over the 14-strikeout massacre Wednesday."
Independence broke the scoreless battle in the home half of the fourth inning.
With runners at first and third, Parks' grounder scored the first run of the game before Destiny Blankenship made it a 2-0 Indy lead with an RBI-single three batters later.
The Patriots doubled down in the fifth to make it a 4-0 advantage.
Back-to-back singles from Alyssa Daniels and Buckland preceded a walk to Alli Hypes which loaded the bases with the hot-hitting Parks coming to the plate.
Hypes had been down 1-2 in the count before working her way on base.
"We had some big at-bats that don't end up on the scoreboard like the big hits do. We did the little things tonight," Adkins said. "Every time Kaylen comes up, I feel good. It was a situation where they couldn't pitch around her. Those are the kind of situations we want to get into."
The West Virginia Wesleyan signee made good on the opportunity when she doubled to right center, driving in two runs.
"I was just looking for something that I could make contact with. I wasn't looking for a specific pitch, but I knew I needed to drive the ball to the right side and make contact," Parks said.
Although Buckland baffled Shady Spring for eight strikeouts, the Tigers hit some balls hard, but the Patriots' defense was up to the task.
Two big defensive plays came from Daniels in right, who robbed Shady Spring slugger Olivia Barnett of extra bases and an RBI in the sixth inning.
"This is a crazy game and that is some of the things that happen. She hit the ball flush twice, but they just happened to be in the right place to make the play," Donald Barnett said.
"I didn't think I had my A-game today, but I will have those days and I have to rely on my teammates. Alyssa made two amazing catches in right field," Buckland said.
Independence added a key run in the sixth when Blankenship singled to start things for the Patriots. After stealing second and third, Blankenship raced home on a ground ball from Jaina Davis for the 5-0 lead.
Shady threatened in the final at-bat, loading the bases with one out. A solid play at third base from Bragg and a game-ending strikeout from Buckland limited the damage to one run.
"I thought we put together a decent plan to swing at good pitches and I thought the girls did a better job today with what we had to do," Barnett said. "We just came up a little short. Their pitcher did a heckuva job. They hit the ball when they needed to and the game took care of itself."
SS 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
I 000 221 x — 5 6 2
Pitching — SS:Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell; I:Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks. WP:Buckland; LP:Maynard. Hitting — SS: Brooke Presley (rbi), Alyssa Lilly 1-4, Hadley Wood 1-3, Kaylee Waddell 1-3; I: Delaney Buckland 1-2, Alli Hypes 1-2, Kaylen Parks 1-3 (3rbi, 2b), Destiny Blankenship 2-3 (rbi), Alyssa Daniels 1-3.