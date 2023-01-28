Independence edged four-time reigning state champion Point Pleasant by a half point to win the Class AA championship of the 45th annual WSAZ Invitational Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena.
It was the Patriots’ first WSAZ title since 2018. They went on to win the last of their five state championships a month later.
Independence finished with 168.5 points. Senior Judah Price pinned Hunter Salomon of Skyline, Va., — a VMI commitment — in the second period of the 150-pound championship to secure the title.
University won the overall championship with 229 points. Parkersburg South (223.5) was runner-up, with Skyline (third, 174), Independence and Point Pleasant rounding out the top five.
Woodrow Wilson scored 156 points to finish seventh. Garrett Johnson won the 106-pound championship.
