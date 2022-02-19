Like everyone else in the gym, Joshua Hart knew it was a three-team race, and a tight one at that.
He never really gave thought to the possibility that his championship match would be the one that the entire Class AA-A Region 3 tournament hinged upon. Throw in the added pressure of facing an old friend and teammate in the finals for good measure.
But he passed the test, and Independence repeated as regional champion.
Hart decisioned Herbert Hoover’s Austin Derringer for the 195-pound championship, a win that sealed the team championship for the Patriots for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.
Indy finished with 234 points, narrowly getting past Hoover, which had 223 points. Even closer, third-place Greenbrier West scored 221.
Those three combined for 10 of 14 individual champions and had 12 runners-up.
Independence will send 12 wrestlers to the state tournament March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hoover will send 11 and Greenbrier West qualified 13.
“The team race was super close,” Indy coach Jeremy Hart said. “Herbert Hoover had a great team this year, and Greenbrier West as well. Three solid teams all in this region, so we knew it was going to be tight coming in. We hoped it wasn’t going to be that tight.”
The Patriots had a tournament-best four individual champions, including reigning state champion Dillon Perdue repeating as regional champ at 106 pounds. Junior Judah Price won at 145 for his third regional title, and senior Atticus Goodson won his first region at 220.
Then there was Joshua Hart, who pinned his way into the 195 finals. Awaiting him there was Derringer, a fellow junior who wrestled for the Patriots as a freshman. He was third in Region 3 at 138 pounds that season.
Hart’s 3-1 win gave the Patriots 228 points. The Huskies were at 217 with only one wrestler remaining, mathematically eliminating them and sealing the title for Independence.
“It got a little tough in the end, but kind of went how we planned it to go, really for everybody I think,” Hart said. “I knew that (the team race) was going to be close, but I didn’t know it was on me. But I knew it was going to play a big part in the team race.”
And he avoided any potential ribbing in the mat room.
“They talk about it a lot in practice, about how bad it would be if I would have lost,” Hart said with a smile. “I’m just glad I didn’t. I would have had to deal with that all week.”
Greenbrier West had three champions: Tucker Lilly (113), Moses Gray (132) and Brad Blevins (138).
Title winners for Herbert Hoover were Andrew Rollyson (152), Wyatt Baldwin (160) and Mason Atkinson (285).
Joshua Goode of Shady Spring won the title at 120, Liberty’s Michael Kinzel was the champ at 126 and Nicholas County had Dalton Hanshaw at 170 and Connor Jones at 182.
Hanshaw was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Team scores
Independence 234; Herbert Hoover 223; Greenbrier West 221; Shady Spring 91; Nicholas County 86; Midland Trail 66; Webster County 39; Liberty 38; PikeView 27; Richwood 25.5; River View 13; Meadow Bridge 12; Bluefield 7
State qualifiers
106 pounds: Dillon Perdue (I), Austin McKenzie (GW), Walker Furrow (SS), Orion Taylor (HH)
113: Tucker Lilly (GW), Jonathan Pauley (HH), Seth Snuffer (I), Noah Hines (NC)
120: Joshua Goode (SS), Dylan Corbin (HH), Josh Dudley (Rw), Jovan Robinson (GW)
126: Michael Einzel (L), Clayton Robinson (GW), Jonathan Cottrell (HH), Kenzi Taylor (I)
132: Moses Gray (GW), Joseph White (HH), Ashton Goodson (I), Dakota Notingham (MT)
138: Brad Blevins (GW), Caleyb Nichols (I), Noah Franklin (HH), Tucker Ransom (SS)
145: Judah Price (I), Landen Chambers (SS), Preston Thomas (NC), Evan Vandall (GW)
152: Andrew Rollyson (HH), Colton Miller (I), Darren Vaughan (GW), Jackie Ferguson (WC)
160: Wyatt Baldwin (HH), Jayden Robinson (GW), Keyshawn Phillips (PV), Perry Knight (WC)
170: Dalton Hanshaw (NC), Colten Caron (I), Dalton Heath (GW), Kaden Lephew (MT)
182: Connor Jones (NC), Cole Vandall (GW), Derrick Hypes (I), Hunter Cantley (L)
195: Joshua Hart (I), Austin Derringer (HH), John Bowman (MT), Reece Baldwin (GW)
220: Atticus Goodson (I), Robby Knight (MT), Tyler Workman (Rw), Tyler Spencer (HH)
285: Mason Atkinson (HH), Logan Isom (I), Kellen Queen (MT), Ethan Brown (GW)