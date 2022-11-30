One didn’t start playing football until the sixth grade. One transferred in from Wyoming East for his senior season. One remembers running drills at Wyoming East High School as a 3-year-old.
Together the Independence trio of Jordan Harvey, Chandler Johnson, and Derrick “D” Hypes each have the numbers of an all-state linebacker and together they make up one of the state’s top linebacker groups.
They have combined for over 25 sacks in 12 games and have led a defense that has not given up a 100-yard rushing game to an opponent and held that opposition to just 69 points, just 31 in the regular season. The Patriots (12-0) are back in the Class AA state championship game for the second year in a row. They’ll face Herbert Hoover (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday on Wheeling Island.
You ask them and to a man the three amigo linebackers say trust is the key to the defense. Trust that everyone does his job.
“That’s what it comes down to,” Harvey said. “Our defense is based off holding gaps and you’ve got to trust the guy next to you to hold his gap and read run, read pass.”
“We just trust each other, we have a strong bond together back there,” Johnson said. “When we say we’re going to do something, we don’t argue about it, we do it and we’ve got each other’s backs. and the guys up front are setting up holes for us, without it wouldn’t work the way it does. We have a lot of trust in each other.”
“That’s why we are back (in the championship game) for the second year in a row, because of our bond,” Hypes said. “We have so much chemistry. We are best friends out there.”
They have taken a different route to success.
Harvey, a first-team all-stater a year ago, didn’t start playing until his sixth-grade year.
“I hopped in late but everyone else had been playing football since they were 4 or 5 years old,” Harvey said. “But we have been together forever, and we have that bond together. We trust each other.”
He also saved his best play for his final home game, scoring on a scoop-and-score 45-yard fumble return, a 58-19 victory Class AA semifinal victory against North Marion that sent Independence to its second straight state championship game.
“It felt pretty good being able to score my first varsity touchdown in front of a packed crowd,” he said Tuesday, with the empty stands behind him as the sun fell behind the trees on a cool Coal City evening. “It was nice hearing all the cheers and all my teammates helping me out. (Colton) Miller got that strip sack and (the ball) helped me out, the way it bounced. Everything went right in that situation. It was just a really good feeling doing that.”
The week before that Harvey had three sacks against Fairmont in a 42-7 victory that avenged the state title loss a year ago.
Harvey said Johnson’s arrival from Wyoming East this season has paid huge dividends.
Last year there were no backups at linebacker, coach John H. Lilly preferring to keep Atticus Goodson (who would win the Kennedy Award) and Logan Phalin, (one of the best linebackers on the team but also a record-setting QB) for offense only. It was Harvey, Hypes and Braxton McKinney. Johnson coming in has allowed McKinney to move back to defensive end and he has responded with a huge season.
“I felt like I fit in from Day 1, everybody treated me like family up here,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I’ve never been more welcomed in my life. It’s just like a family up here.”
He couldn’t have imagined a year ago he would be playing in a state title game.
“It’s a crazy feeling really,” Johnson said. “I’m used to playing basketball right now. I don’t even know how to explain it.”
His first action was against Herbert Hoover in an August scrimmage.
“That was just a stepping stone for what happened this year,” Johnson said. “That’s where we started it all and this is how we’re ending it. Crazy. But everyone has grown to trust each other more and we’ve grown as a team.”
Johnson was as valuable on offense as he was on defense at Wyoming East. He has gotten some time on offense and early in the season against Oak Hill had an 81-yard reception. But linebacker was where he shined.
“I just wanted to help the team any way I could,” Johnson said. “I knew they already had their positions, and I knew I’d have to fight for position, and it just so happened I ended up at middle linebacker. I didn’t have a preference where I went. I was just trying to help the team.”
“He’s 6-foot-5, he knows how to play football and he pushes us every day just like the people that have been here four years,” Hypes said.
Hypes, a junior, was on the field at Wyoming East long before Johnson.
“My dad (Derrick) was coaching with coach (Indy assistant and former Wyoming East head coach Kevin) Grogg,” Harvey said. “I was out there on the Wyoming East field, 3 years old, coach Grogg out on the field, and I was out there running drills with them. This is what I was born to do.”
He took over the linebacker role as a sophomore when a player who had been penciled into the position quit.
He said playing with a player like Harvey has made him a better player.
“I see him working hard and I don’t want to let anyone outwork me no matter what it is,” Hypes said. “He just keeps going, he keeps taking off. We’re a competitive group.”
He said walking off the island with a runner-up trophy spurred a summer workout window he won’t ever forget.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Hypes said. “Coach Lilly was pushing us to the max. We’re out here pulling trucks, pushing fire trucks, working hard. We know what we want. We’re back. These seniors have one more opportunity. All these seniors, I’m going to miss them. I’m working hard for them.”
The team has posted shutouts in half (six) of its games.
“Getting shutouts is nice but at the end of the day our job is to be able to force punts, get turnovers and make sure our offense can score,” Harvey said. “You saw against Bluefield, if we’re not able to score consistently our defense is going to have to keep us in the game. That’s what helped us win that first round playoff game (20-12).”
Harvey said the team will have to be ready against Herbert Hoover (10-2).
“Probably the best running team we’ll face all year,” Harvey said. “And they aren’t bad passing the ball either. They pretty much run the same defense we do. They are almost a carbon copy of us, and Dane Hatfield is probably the best quarterback in double-A (he has run for 1,589 yards and 26 touchdowns and has thrown for 1,362 and 20 scores). At the end of the day, you just have to do your job and trust your teammates.”
It’s been a winning formula all season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.