Independence throttles PikeView 71-0

Last year was a breakout season for Independence running back Atticus Goodson.
Friday night, Goodson looked as if he never missed a beat when the Patriots opened the 2020 campaign.
Carrying the ball eight times, the junior tallied 188 yards and four scores in just two quarters of action to lead the Patriots to a 71-0 thrashing of PikeView at George Covey Field.
"We did a lot of good things and (it helps) when in you're opening game, momentum goes your way," veteran Independence head coach John H. Lilly said. "Everything that could have went good, went good for us and everything that could have went bad, went bad for them. (PikeView) is a much better football team and we know that. Tonight was kind of a reward for our guys, they worked hard in the summer."
Independence wasted no time setting the tone for the game.
The first Patriots possession started at the PikeView 45-yard line. Goodson promptly took the handoff and ran around, through and past the Panther defenders on what appeared to be an easy jaunt to paydirt.
"I think that score right off the bat really gave us momentum and we just piggy-backed the rest of the half," Lilly said.
Facing an uphill battle, PikeView did little to help itself along the way. Two plays into their first series, the Panthers fumbled deep in their own territory and Brady Grimmett dove on the ball for Indy.
Goodson again took the handoff and plowed over defenders to reach the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.
A turnover on downs ended the next PikeView drive. The Patriots wasted no time showing they have other weapons besides Goodson to keep teams honest.
On second-and-10 from the PikeView 39-yard line, senior quarterback Isaiah Duncan dropped back and hit sophomore Judah Price in perfect stride for the third Patriots touchdown just halfway through the first period.
"We have three guys at wideout that haven't played before," Lilly explained. "We have Cyrus (Goodson), Atticus' brother, and (Trey) Bowers, a really good athlete who is only a ninth-grader, and of course, Judah. He has put on 20 pounds and he is one of the hardest working kids I have ever had."
Price set the Patriots up for another quick score when he picked off a pass on the next series, but Indy's only mistake of the night, a Goodson fumble fighting for extra yards, stopped that drive.
Goodson had scored on the previous play before a holding penalty erased the touchdown.
Pinned deep in its own end, PikeView could not move the ball and was forced to punt. Price scored for the second time in the game when he exploded on a 52-yard touchdown run with 3:14 left in the opening quarter.
PikeView's only real threat to score in the first half came on the next series when Tyler Meadows hit Dylan Blake racing down the seam inside the Patriots' 20-yard line. However, Goodson stripped Blake on the tackle and Indy recovered the ball to end the quarter.
Starting from the Indy 9-yard line, Goodson broke free on the outside for a 73-yard gain to put his team in prime scoring position again.
Two plays later, senior Cohen Miller found the end zone on a 10-yard run for a 35-0 lead.
Before end of the half, Duncan connected with Bowers on a 42-yard touchdown pass, Goodson scored twice more (20, 9) and Indy tackled the PikeView punter in the end zone for a safety.
"I was really proud of our quarterback. It was his first start and he came out really poised and played really well. I thought he looked calm," Lilly said.
With PikeView's offense still its own worst enemy in the second half with fumbles and interceptions, Indy scored twice more on a 35-yard Tyler Linkwiler run and a 1-yard plunge from Logan Phalin.
"We are a really young football team and, looking on the field, we made a lot of mistakes that we need to correct, but I give PikeView credit, they could have quit," Lilly said. "They came out in the second half and their guys fought through. I have been on both sides of that (outcome) and I respect them for coming out and fighting."
One big advantage for Independence Friday night, was its ability to use its speed on the turf field installed over the summer. Had it been last year's field, the game could have been totally different, according to Lilly.
"Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there was nothing but rain here. I don't think we could have played this game," Lilly said. "I think we would have had to move it because the field would have been under water. We are really thankful to the Raleigh County Board of Education for getting this field for us. There were a lot of good things that happened tonight and hopefully we can continue the momentum next week."
PV 0 0 0 0 — 0
I 28 29 14 0 — 0
First Quarter
I: Atticus Goodson 55 run (Colton Blackburn kick)
I: Goodson 16 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Judah Price 39 pass from Isaiah Duncan (Blackburn kick)
I: Price 52 run (Blackburn kick)
Second Quarter
I: Cohen Miller 10 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Trey Bowers 42 pass from Duncan (Blackburn kick)
I: Goodson 20 run (kick no good)
I: Safety
I: Goodson 9 run (Blackburn kick)
Third Quarter
I: Tyler Linkswiler 35 run
I: Logan Phalin (Blackburn kick)
Team Stats
Rushing
(PV) Tyler Meadows 9-5, Austin Shrewsbury 5-(-2), Dylan Blake 6-(-24), No.36 12-55, Jacob Delp 1-(-13); (I) Goodson 8-188, Duncan 3-31, Price 2-54, Miller 1-10, Linkswiler 6-88, Phalin 2-17, J.D. Monroe 1-4
Passing
(PV) Meadows 3-4-1-51, Blake 1-4-1-11; (I) Duncan 2-2-0-81
Receiving
(PV)Delp 2-21, Blake 1 34, Peyton Greer 1-7, (I) Price 1-39, Bowers 1-42