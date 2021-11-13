Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto knew that the key to his team hanging in its first-round playoff game against No. 2 Independence would be holding down the Patriots' potent run game.
Safe to say that key didn’t fit in the lock.
Independence (9-0) tied a playoff preliminary round record with nine rushing touchdowns and racked up 461 rushing yards as the Patriots bowled over their county rival 73-7 Friday night in Coal City.
That record was set by Bluefield against Ritchie County in 1996 and tied by Wyoming East against Sherman in 1999 in a game played at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. They got a third party on Friday.
Independence assistant coach Kevin Grogg was coach of that Wyoming East team and his son Justin, a Raleigh County deputy who also helps with the Independence team, was a player on that squad and scored a few of those touchdowns
Atticus Goodson, the Tiger tamer, did it again, rushing for 239 yards and five touchdowns as the Patriots picked up their first-ever playoff victory on their home field and their first playoff win since 1986 when they beat Man 12-0.
This was way beyond that early.
Quarterback Logan Phalin, who did more with his arms than he did with his legs, largely by injury-induced design, got things started with a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game, or, after three straight flags were thrown and a timeout was called after the kickoff.
If that was the fourth play call on the call sheet because the other three were blown up by penalties, one of those was a long Goodson run overruled by holding, it definitely worked.
“It lit us up, lit a spark in us,” Phalin said of his long run to start the game. “They were really keying on Atticus and our o-line just blocked it really well. And then (wide receiver) Trey (Bowers), and sorry to Cyrus (Goodson, the other wide receiver) if it was him but I think it was Trey, made a nice block on the corner and the field was just wide open.”
Goodson, who has now rushed for 878 yards and 16 touchdowns since Shady Spring had held him to 35 yards rushing in their first meeting when Goodson was a sophomore, then scored the next two touchdowns to give Independence a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
“I was just happy to be back on the field, after four weeks of having to sit with a leg injury,” Goodson said, referencing the injury he sustained against Nicholas County last month. “It’s just fun to get back out and play with my boys.”
The onslaught was only beginning.
Turnovers started piling up for 15th-rated Shady and Phalin started the second quarter scoring with a 17-yard run.
It was his second game of two rushing scores this season – he did it against Midland Trail as well — but he had just 42 carries entering the game.
The wall caved in thanks to a plethora of turnovers, one of those one of Bowers' two interceptions and a fumble recovery and that helped lead to a pair of Goodson touchdowns (16 and 10 yards) and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Phalin (his 19th of the season) to Cyrus Goodson (his seventh).
When Independence got the ball back on its own 26 with 1:58 left, it looked like the onslaught might be over but Goodson ended the 24-point quarter with a 74-yard touchdown run.
In the second half, Judah Price, who had flirted with a punt return for a touchdown, cashed one in from 79 yards out, Tyler Linkswiler scored from 12 yards out and Bowers, who took over at quarterback, ran one in from 69 yards out to close the scoring.
It was nice to win at home, the players said, and coach John H. Lilly said that was the plan since they left Fairmont in last season's state quarterfinals falling to state champion Fairmont Senior.
“When we left out of the locker room at Fairmont Senior last year, I told them how important home field advantage is,” Lilly said. “If we are going to anywhere near the Farimonts, or the Bluefields, or the Bridgeports, we’ve got to get home field advantage. I’m not sure you have a chance to get to Wheeling without home field advantage. We put an emphasis all year in earning this home field advantage.”
And it paid off.
Independence will host No.10 Roane, an 18-15 winner over No. 7 Nicholas Friday night.
Shady avoided shutout when Caleb Whittaker scored on an 11-yard run in fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t (stop the run) and they could (run),” Culicerto said. “They got after it. They’re just hands down a better team. We did what we could but there just wasn’t an answer. Hats off to them.”
Friday’s meeting was the 45th between the Raleigh rivals, the first in the postseason.
Goodson’s 37 points were a new career-high.