Independence secret has been "unsung heroes"

You can glean a good bit by looking at Independence’s season statistics, major among those the fact the Patriots have outscored the opposition by an average of 60-11.3. In the last seven games, once the team got past some Covid shutdowns and into a steady routine, which cost the Patriots a game Poca, a Class AA quarterfinalist itself, that number goes to 63.3-11.9.
The Patriots are averaging over 500 yards of offense per game, 372 of that coming on the ground, led by Atticus Goodson, who has 1,354 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns and Judah Price (798 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns).
The Patriots' passing game, engineered by senior quarterback Logan Phalin, has amassed 1,217 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers are the top receivers, each with just under 500 yards receiving and seven touchdown receptions, and Price has three more TD receptions.
All this has been well chronicled.
And a major reason why Class AA No. 2 Independence (9-0) will host No. 10 Roane County Friday night in the second round of the playoffs at George D. Covey Field in Coal City. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Independence was the only Top 4 team to survive the upset bug of the playoffs' opening week.
Those dominant offensive numbers aside, you ask coach John H. Lilly the real strength of the team, it’s the unsung heroes.
“We have a lot of guys on this team who are willing to do whatever they have to do to help the team and there are really no egos on this team,” the veteran coach said. “There are guys who know they are going to have to do the little things that don’t get a lot of the glory, but they don’t care about that. It’s really a bunch of team-first guys and that really makes this a good group of guys to coach.”
Look no further than J.D. Monroe, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior who, among other oddities, is a quarterback wearing the No. 30. He serves as the Patriots' scout team quarterback, plays some outside linebacker, is the long snapper on punts and has appeared in several games this season in mop up roles where he has 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns and has completed 3 of 4 passes for 39 yards.
“He’s the type of kid who just wants to play,” Lilly said. “He is a really good long snapper, he will probably end up getting recruited as a long snapper, he is that good. He does a great job running our scout team at quarterback, but he wants to play center or guard. He’ll come in and say something like, ‘Mike’s hurt today, can I play guard?’ The kid just wants to be on the field. I’m not sure he even considers himself a quarterback. That’s what you like to see, kids who want to play, He’s willing to do whatever he can to help the team and be on the field.”
And Lilly’s troops have plenty of kids who fit that bill.
The Patriots’ special teams have been, well, special this season in terms of the return and coverage teams. They have not allowed a kickoff or punt return for a score and have several themselves, most recently a 79-yarder by Price in last week’s 73-7 victory against Shady Spring in a Class AA playoffs opening-round victory.
One of the standouts on special teams has been 5-11, 165-pound junior Colton Miller.
“He’s been a special teams monster for us all season,” Lilly said. “He had a huge season on special teams. He also plays receiver for us. He is a kid who goes at it hard. He practices hard, he plays hard. He’s 100 percent all the time.”
He has a punt return for a touchdown this season against Westside, and Miller also has a run for a touchdown (Man) and caught a pass for 34 yards.
Defensively, the Patriots are almost as impressive as they are on offense, allowing just 89.2 yards per game rushing, 76 yards per game passing and 14 touchdowns (nine rushing, five passing).
Jordan Harvey has excelled on defense, but standout defenders like Phalin (linebacker) and Goodson (linebacker/safety) have been limited on defense because of their value on offense.
That has made players like Scott Kester ultra-important to the Independence cause on defense.
“Scott is another kid that is high-intensity, and he goes 100 percent all the time,” Lilly said. “We were hoping to get contributions from some other guys so we could limit the reps for a guy like Logan Phalin, who might be our best defensive player. And Scott is a guy who has come through.”
In the playoff win over Shady, Kester recovered two fumbles. This season Kester had 26 tackles, a sack and five tackles for a loss.
Colten Caron has excelled on both sides of the ball with limited fanfare.
His numbers have been good, scoring three touchdowns on five touches on offense (two rushes, 58 yards and a score and three catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns). He also had 26.5 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.
“Colten is a kid who came in and had a couple touchdowns when we didn’t have Atticus and we needed him (against Midland Trail),” Lilly said. “He is a kid who does anything we need him to do.”
These are Lilly type players, old school in that they will do whatever they can to help the team.
In turn, Lilly said he has changed some of his ways over the course of the last few years, realizing that players in the program would still retain some old school values he favored in order to win even if he loosened the strings and made it fun.
“We are doing some things differently and I’ve stopped being the drill sergeant,” the former Marine said. “We try to have a little bit of fun. Last week we had a coaches punting contest and the loser’s team had to run sprints.”
And which coach won?
“Well, I wouldn’t say anybody won, but some coaches got some dirty looks when their coach got off an eight-yard punt and they had to run,” Lilly said.
The fun approach has worked.
“The players love the coaches, the coaches love the players, they are just a joy to be around, a real fun group to coach,” Lilly said. “You have to make it fun. Football is a hard sport. If you want to keep kids playing, you have to have some fun. Everybody is not going to get the glory, but these kids don’t have egos. I honestly don’t think they care who gets the glory.”
At 9-0 with another home playoff game Friday, the fun is just beginning.