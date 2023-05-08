Clay Basham has seen about every imaginable scenario on a high school diamond – from playing in the state tournament to suffering a brutal sectional loss to a bitter rival, from setting a school record to going through the depths of a confidence-sapping slump.
The Independence senior leader is looking to finish as he started his career as the No. 3 seed Patriots open postseason play at No. 2 Nicholas County Tuesday.
The lone starter returning from the Patriots’ state tournament team two years ago, in his first year of high school baseball, Basham has been on a tear of late for the Patriots, who have won five of their last six games and seven of the last nine. The infielder/pitcher has hit in eight straight games and 13 of the last 14. He had a streak of at least two hits in six straight recently stopped and has scored a run in all but one of the Patriots games he has played in and nine straight.
That doesn’t even account for his pitching, which includes Basham throwing the first perfect game for the Patriots in the last decade last week in a 10-0 victory against PikeView. Basham threw just 70 pitches over his six-inning effort and 51 were for strikes. He had 10 strikeouts.
At the beginning of the year, Basham expected big things. That was before an arm injury kept him from the mound and he started the season in a 6-for-27 slump (.222) at the plate.
But a team swing vacation jaunt to the beach, a bust because weather canceled the last day of the trip, was a boon to the team because Basham rediscovered his bat.
“I switched up some things in my swing and approach,” Basham said. “Especially coming off the (Myrtle) beach trip (when the hit streak started after the PikeView game where he scored four runs), that’s where it really changed around and I’m getting in my (postseason) form.”
In the process the Patriots standout has raised his average from .270 in his first 14 games to .419 over 22, which is No. 12 overall in the 17-team Coalfield Conference. In the span of the last eight games the senior, who will play at Bluefield State next fall, is 17-for-27 (.630) and he has scored 15 runs and has nine RBIs.
That upgraded approach included what he called a well-needed attitude adjustment.
“I almost think at the beginning of the season I came in a little cocky, thinking I’m going to be a big dog this year,” Basham said. “And it knocked me right in the teeth. Now I’m starting to be humbler and be my old self in the second half.”
The pitching was easier to explain. He simply wasn’t able to get innings early on, an arm injury forcing coach Scott Cuthbert to shelve the much-needed senior hurler.
“It was a big setback just not knowing day-to-day whether or not I was going to get to throw this season at all,” Basham said. “Not getting to go out and feel heathy throwing the ball.”
In addition to the perfect game against PikeView, he also went the distance in a five-inning win at Liberty the week before, and he has allowed one earned run and had 20 strikeouts in his last 11 innings.
“Coming off the injury it feels nice to finally get some lengthy (outings) and feel healthy while throwing,” Basham said.
Two years ago Basham, playing his first season as a sophomore — his freshman year was shut down my Covid — put the state on notice by setting the Independence school record for hitting and was named to the Class AA all-state first team.
He was hitting in the cleanup hole, and he took advantage of those sticks in front of him, guys like fellow first-team all-staters Michael McKinney and Atticus Goodson, to put up terrific numbers, hitting for a team record .565 with 28 runs, 45 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples and a home run.
“It definitely helped, just having the confidence in those guys ahead of me and behind me,” Basham said. “You get a lot better pitching when you have Michael and Atticus hitting in front of you. They are almost scared to go after them so they have to go after you. And that happened.”
In retrospect it might have been a bad thing. He struggled mightily early in his junior year, with Goodson, McKinney and Brown still on the squad.
“High expectations,” Basham said. “When you don’t meet those expectations, you start getting a lot of pressure on you and it just knocks you down even more.”
Like this year, he recovered in the second half last year to .410 for the season.
For his career, Basham is a .462 hitter with 91 hits and 91 runs scored to go with 87 RBIs.
He has moved to the leadoff spot this season after spending his first two seasons in the cleanup spot.
“There’s definitely a difference,” Basham said. “Obviously there are fewer RBI opportunities and actually having your job be to get on base. There’s a difference there, but nothing major.”
Cuthbert is glad to see it.
“He’s really starting to come around offensively,” Cuthbert said. “He’s starting to find it. He’s really done a good job in the leadoff hole for us. He’s walked a bunch; he gets on base.”
Basham said he believes the team is tournament ready.
“I definitely think we are capable of doing it (making a tournament run),” Basham said. “We are getting hot with the bats, and we scored a bunch of runs lately. We are definitely capable of scoring the runs, we just need to get better in the field.”
Along with Independence at Nicholas County, the top seed in Class AA Region 3, Section 2, Shady Spring, also opens tournament play on Tuesday hosting No. 4 seed Liberty. Both games start at 6 p.m.
