Given a small sample size in the 2023 season, there was ample reason the time was ripe for Shady Spring to exorcise the demons of the past four years against county rival Independence.
Shady had won a pair of close games, showing moxie and poise in the process. Independence was coming off a two-week layoff after losing to Oak Hill, a loss sufficient in that it ended a 20-game regular-season win streak.
However, things turned rotten in a hurry, and two defensive gems by Independence conspired to put the Tigers in a hole from which they would not climb.
Three Patriots topped 100 yards rushing, and the Patriots ran to a 63-12 victory Friday night at Covey Field in Coal City.
But really it was two defensive plays, one actually a series, that turned the tide early.
First, Trey Bowers, playing his first game at safety in place of Tyler Linksweiler, who was injured at Oak Hill but returned and was limited to offense only, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game. In his former defensive life before becoming the Patriots QB, Bowers had played cornerback.
“I’ve been waiting for that. I didn’t even get an interception last year,” said Bowers, projected as a defensive back at the college level. “Yesterday they told me I was playing safety since Tyler was out. I’d never played safety before today. I can see a lot back there at safety, a lot more than at corner. I read Brady’s (Shady Spring quarterback Brady Green) eyes. He’s a heck of a quarterback. I saw Jalon Bailey coming across the middle. So, see ball, go get ball, that’s what I did.”
That gave Independence a 7-0 lead.
“We didn’t even move Trey to safety until yesterday because we had a hard time getting (Linksweiler) released,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “I’m real proud of Trey. He picked up the team and carried us. That’s the first time he’s been healthy. Against Oak Hill he was playing on one leg.”
“But he did what he is capable of doing. I’m real proud of him.”
Shady Spring got a big play later in the quarter when Green and Nathan Easley connected on a 50-yard gain to the Tigers 10-yard line. On first down Gavin Davis carried to the 2-yard line. On second down Bray Davis nudged it down to the 1. On third down Landon Riddle broke free to cut down Davis for a two-yard loss. On fourth down it looked initially like Green might have a lane to the end zone, but Dylan Ritchie corralled him by the waist and his teammates wrestled the Tigers QB to the ground short of the end zone.
“Landon Riddle had a very big play there on the left side,” senior linebacker and defensive leader Derick Hypes said. “We haven’t been in that situation, but we do practice it all the time. We just (rose) up and shut them out. That was a big swing right there but that’s what you’ve got to do when you are in that situation. You’ve got to stop them.”
“A lot of things happened there early that you’re like, ‘no way.’” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said. “Because you’ve got confidence and you can play a little better and right from the get-go those things happen.”
Things went from bad to worse after that.
A few plays later Bowers broke off a 70-yard touchdown run, and on the kickoff, Independence recovered a fumble. Tyler Linskweiler scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-7. Shady Spring went from a potential 7-7 tie to trailing 21-0 before it touched the ball again.
“We’ve still got a lot of new people in there and we are tying to figure out things ourselves, but I’m proud of them, they played hard. The whole defense stepped up. Brady (Green) is a good quarterback and he’s averaging right at 400 (total) yards a game. I think our varsity held him under 100.”
Linksweiler added another touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter to make it 28-0.
He finished with 10 carries for 113 yards rushing, a good night’s work after two weeks ago suffering a separated shoulder. In fact, he was just released from medical care earlier Friday.
“He rehabbed it and did everything he had to do and Dr. (John) Tabit said he was ready to go, and mom OK’d it,” Lilly said. “He wore her (his mom) down, I guess. He’s Coal Camp tough. We talk about that quite a bit over here, but he was.”
“Man, it was a hassle, rehab, therapy, everything to get back in the matter of two small weeks,” Linskweiler said.
“I’ve just got to thank God that I was able to come out here and play tonight. It’s unheard of to come out here and play two weeks after your shoulder pops out. I wasn’t going to be released. But I begged and I begged, and I begged my mom to let me come out here and play. My mom didn’t want me to get hurt again.”
“I didn’t even know he was going to play until I got here before the game today,” Bowers said. “He had a good night. I was surprised. But he always runs hard, he’s tough.”
Bowers had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Linksweiler had his 113 and two touchdowns and Connor Bradford led all rushers with 10 carries for 147 yards and two scores as the Patriots ran for 409 yards.
Bowers also completed 5 of 10 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
“The big guys were opening up holes I could have scored a 90-yard touchdown on,” Linksweiler said. “I walked into the end zone (on the 1-yard run), there was nothing there.”
Shady had just 26 yards rushing, and Green was 14 of 31 for 169 yards and a touchdown to Bailey. Running back Gavin Davis had the other Tigers touchdown.
Shady was hurt by losing two linemen to injuries early on and another, Nate Hill, didn’t play.
“They beat us, they whipped us,” Culicerto said. “We didn’t have enough for them. They just beat us. They were better and they are good. We’ll get ready for next week.”
Independence (2-1) has a key game at Mingo Central next week. Shady Spring (2-2) will try to rebound at PikeView.
SS 21 14 28 0 — 63
I 0 0 6 6 — 12
First quarter:
I – Trey Bowers 40 interception return (Micah Cuthbert kick), 10:58
I – Bowers 70 run (Cuthbert kick), 3:50
I – Tyler Linskweiler 3 run (Cuthbert kick), 1:27
Second quarter
I – Linksweiler 11 run (Cuthbert kick), 9:20
I – Bowers 1 run (Cuthbert kick), 7:03
Third quarter
I – Connor Bradford 69 run (Cuthbert kick), 11:37
I -Rasean Simms 65 pass from Bowers (Cuthbert kick), 8:54
SS – Gavin Davis 1 run (kick failed), 7:23
I – Taylor Dove 78 kick return (Cuthbert kick), 7:07
I – Bradford 31 run (Cuthbert kick), 3:19
Fourth quarter
SS – Jalon Bailey 4 pass from Brady Green (kick failed), 5:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – SS: Gavin Davis 11-0-1, Brady Green 10-(-5), Evan Homage 7-31. Indy: Trey Bowers 8-111-2, Tyler Linksweiler 10-113-2, Connor Bradford 10-147-2, Landon Riddle 1-7, Brady Rose 1-6, Sylas Nelson 1-5, Lucas Waddell 3-20.
Passing – SS: Green 14-31-1-169-1 Indy: Trey Bowers 5-10-1-120-1.
Receiving – SS: Gabriel Knoblet 3-42, Nathan Easley 4-80, Gavin Davis 1-2, Jalon Bailey 6-45-1. Indy: Sylas Nelson 2-3, Dalton Adkins 1-36, Christian Linskweiler 1-16, Rasean Simms 1-65-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.