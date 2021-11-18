Independence-Roane a clash of offensive styles

Two drives, two separate games at Nicholas County, but both figure in what Roane County coach Paul Burdette is hoping to make a trend when his Raiders travel to Coal City to meet No. 2 Independence (9-0) Friday night for a Class AA quarterfinal game at George D. Covey Field.
The first game, Oct. 22, Independence grabbed a quick 19-0 lead, but Nicholas County put together 16-play, 85-yard drive that ate up over eight minutes in the second quarter and ended on a short Brycen Morriston touchdown run. That got the Grizzlies back in the game at that point, 19-7 in a game Independence won 57-21.
The second came last week at Nicholas when No. 10 Roane (9-2) put together a 15-play drive that covered 68 yards and ate off 7:35 of the third quarter and ended in a Briar Begler 6-yard pass to Shawn Conrad on a halfback option to make it 18-7. Roane won that first-round game 18-15.
Independence coach John H. Lilly knows what to expect.
“We know they are going to want to possess the ball, control the clock and they do that well,” Lilly said. “Three yards times four plays equal 12 yards and a first down. We have to find a way to shorten those drives, but we know it’s going to be a handful. Their best defense is going to be their offense, and they do that really well.”
Burdette said as much.
“The biggest thing for us is going to be keeping their offense off the field,” Burdette said. “We have to control possession every time we have the ball. They have a great offense; they’ve put up a lot of points and (opponents) have had a hard time slowing their offense down. The best thing for us is going to be keeping their offense off the field. We have been able to do a little bit of that this year.”
They have done that with Begler and Skyler Delk, both of whom have rushed for over 1,000 yards this season. Begler has carried the ball 199 times and has 1,499 yards and 20 touchdowns and Delk has added 179 carries, 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In one more game (Clay County was declared a forfeit win for Roane), the junior duo has combined for 85 more carries than Independence has as a team. Begler and Delk separately total more carries than Independence’s two top rushers, Atticus Goodson (102) and Judah Price (59).
That illustrates the ball control offense that has Lilly concerned.
Both teams’ offenses are run heavy, and they have similar yardage totals, but they are in stark contrast in other ways.
Roane has carried the ball 483 times for 3,069 yards and 38 total rushing touchdowns. The Raiders average 279 yards a game, 6.4 yards per carry and score, on average, every 12.7 carries. Independence has 293 carries for 3,350 yards and 57 rushing touchdowns, averaging 372 yards per game, 11.4 yards per carry and a touchdown every 5.1 carries.
Clearly, Roane excels in ball control and Independence in quick strikes.
“It really has been a big part of what we do but it’s really happened inadvertently,” Burdette said. “We’ve had a couple games this season where we had 30 minutes or more time of possession. We just do what we do, and time of possession comes as part of what we are doing on offense.”
Another area where Roane has excelled has been run defense.
And how.
The Raiders didn’t surrender a rushing touchdown until week 9 to Class A No. 2 Doddridge County.
Doddridge did score four rushing touchdowns in that game, which it won 44-16. The Raiders have now given up six this season total.
Ironically, Independence has also given up just six rushing touchdowns this season, and under 100 rushing yards a game.
“We’ve been pretty stout against the run this season,” Burdette said. “Independence has a great one-two punch in Atticus Goodson, a big, strong, physical running back, and Judah Price has that quickness. Then they have those receivers and a great passing game. It’s the best offense we’ve seen this season.”
On the season, Goodson has rushed for 1,354 yards and 25 touchdowns in seven games, last week 236 yards and five touchdowns against Shady Spring. Price, on just 59 carries, has 798 yards. Price didn’t score on the ground last week – after scoring 11 times in the previous four games — but did have a punt return for a score.
The passing game is where Lincoln found success against Roane in the Raiders' other loss, 30-28 back in Week 2. The Cougars threw four touchdown passes.
Still, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 32.9 to 15.2.
Roane County quarterback Shadraq Greathouse has passed for 590 yards, completing 41 of 78 passes with six touchdowns and four interceptions. His top receivers are Layne Epling (10-138-1), Delk (8-145-1) and Colton Paxton (9-88-1).
Independence quarterback Logan Phalin has thrown for 1,105 yards on the season, completing 46 of 83 passes with a school-record 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His top receivers are Cyrus Goodson (20-487-7), Trey Bowers (19-460-7) and Price (7-185-3)
Roane was formed in 1993 in a consolidation of Spencer and Walton high schools.
Spencer was a Class AA power in the early 1990s with a little history those two seasons with local teams. The 1990 Spencer team beat Oceana 16-8 in the Class AA semifinals during a 12-1 season that ended with a 15-12 loss to East Bank in the state championship game. In 1991, it beat Greenbrier West in the state championship 31-2 to complete a 14-0 season.
Roane has a small history with Independence as well.
They played a two-game series in 2016-17. In 2016 at Roane, the Raiders needed a win over Independence to make the playoffs and did, winning 21-8.
“I wouldn’t say we dominated that game, but we needed to win to get in the playoffs and we did,” Burdette said. “That was our last playoff berth. The next year we took a young team to Independence, and we hung in the game but lost, 24-20. So we have a short history with those guys.”
The last couple years have been tough,
Roane suffered a tragedy in 2019 when Alex Miller died during a game against Clay County.
In 2020, amid the coronavirus, the Raiders, in the season opener lost quarterback Greathouse on the game’s sixth play and Begler on play 20.
“One of our assistant coaches, who was a quarterback for me, came back and he said, ‘I don’t know what you guys did to upset the football gods but we need to change this around,'” Burdette said.
It looks like that is starting to happen.
“The way we look at it all the pressure is on Independence,” Burdette said. “They are the higher ranked team. They are expected to win. We just have to go down there, play loose and do what we do and have some fun.”
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Temperatures are expected to fall into the high 20s at game time.