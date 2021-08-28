About the only mistake that Independence’s defense made Friday night in its season-opening 47-0 shutout over Liberty was when linebacker Jordan Harvey nearly fumbled the player of the game plaque that had been presented to the entire defense.
“Hey, I recovered it,” Harvey said, protesting the call of a fumble.
In fact, about everything that Independence did was positive as the Patriots reclaimed the Battle of '76 trophy which they had lost the previous season.
The offense was steady, at times good, as Kennedy Award candidate Atticus Goodson rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and he had two long touchdowns – 89 and 45 yards – called back by holding calls.
Judah Price, who is likely one of the early leaders in the state in yards per carry, had four totes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Logan Phalin, who was injured in the second quarter, was around long enough to complete a long pass to Trey Bower and had 59 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Bower, who went in at quarterback after Phalin was injured, scored his own rushing touchdown, completed two passes for 28 yards and had a 45-yard reception.
On a team of offensive stalwarts, it was the defense that stood out, holding Liberty to just 50 total yards.
Of Liberty’s 36 rushing attempts, 14 were for a loss of yardage. There were times it seemed like the Indy defense might pitch a tent in the Raiders backfield.
"I thought (the defense) played phenomenal the whole game,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “We’ve been kind of proud of our defense, even through the scrimmages, we weren’t really surprised by that. We knew we could fly around a little bit tonight.”
Another person not surprised was Liberty coach Mark Workman. Was it the Independence defense being that good, or the Raiders' inability to execute?
“I think it was a combination and us being so young,” Workman said. “We have two good backs with Ryan Simms and Logan Dodrill. But up front I started two sophomores, my center is a senior and my left guard and my left tackle are two receivers at 150 pounds that we had to drop down to play the line this week. You can’t cancel because you don’t have kids to put in there. I thought we played them tough until the halftime. But we have three starters back on offense and three on defense. We’re just youthful.”
Liberty never could sustain a drive.
There was no such problem for Independence.
Lilly was extremely happy with the play of Price, who got the scoring started 1:53 in with a 53-yard touchdown run. He added a second on a 48-yard run late in the third, proving to be Mr. Excitement on the evening for Independence.
“We tried to run it before, but we didn’t get good snap,” Price said of his first scoring play. “They just told me to hit the C gap and I just flew with it.”
“Judah’s a stud, man. Judah’s a beast, he just doesn’t get a lot of credit,” Lilly said. “I thought he was phenomenal."
Goodson scored his first touchdown of the year on a 2-yard run and Phalin added a 6-yard touchdown before he got hurt.
Lilly said he sustained an elbow injury and Phalin acknowledged he would be getting an X-ray.
Bower moved over to QB from receiver and scored late in the first half to make it 25-0 at the half.
Goodson said he would take his numbers, 160 yards and three scores, but said those don’t matter anymore if a win is the result. He said he would be happy to expand on the Atticus Goodson Show.
“I know people expect a lot more out of me right now, but honestly I’m not here to get my yards anymore, I’m here to win,” Goodson said. “Yes, I had some stats. Pretty good stats. But honestly in my game, I played terrible because I didn’t prepare for this game, I was out of shape. I’d like to get in better shape and play better.
“I’d like to see us be the Judah (and) Bowers Show, the Cyrus Show, the Logan Show. Honestly, I could care less about (the attention). I’ve done my stuff in high school so far. I’ve had two good years. I’m looking more for them to do stuff now. I see how hard these people work. They were here the entire summer working out. I’d like to see them do good.”
Goodson spent the summer playing on a national travel type team based in Indiana and has committed to Walters State Community College, a nationally ranked JUCO, after he graduates.
He said the long runs that were called back didn’t bother him either.
“You can’t let it disappoint you,” Goodson said. “You just have to move on to the next play and keep playing or you’re just going to let it keep building up and you’re going to have a bad game.”
There was no bad game anywhere on the Patriots defense.
Simms led the Raiders with 36 yards rushing.
It was an interest in movies that made a difference for the Patriots, Harvey said.
“Our coach Scotty Cuthbert and coach Lilly give us a great game plan,” the linebacker said. “This is the first year that we all took watching film seriously. I think film helped us out a lot, especially in those two-by-two sets when they ran counters. It was a great game all around, especially for people like Braxton McKinney and Logan Lester and Colten Caron got an interception and that was down in the red zone.”
“Coach Cuthbert prepared us very well,” Goodson said of the Patriots defensive guru, who is also his baseball coach. “I think if we keep it up, we should be pretty tough.”
Interestingly, both teams are open next week.
I 19 6 14 8 — 47
L 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
I – Judah Price 53 run (Atticus Goodson kick), 10:07
I – Atticus Goodson 2 run (kick failed), 6:41
I – Logan Phalin 6 run (kick failed), 1:07
Second quarter
I - Trey Bower 4 yard (run failed)
Third quarter
I – Goodson 17 run (run failed), :8:02
I – Price 48 run (Goodson run)
Fourth quarter
I – Goodson 15 run (Goodson run), 10:53
Statistics
Rushing – I: Atticus 19-160-3, Logan Phalin 6-59-1, Judah Price 4-153-1, Trey Bower 4-0-1, Tyler Linkswiler 2-14 . L: Logan Doddrill 16-0, Clayton Williams 7-12, Ryan Simms 10-36, Peyton Pettry 3-2.
Passing – I: Phalin 1-3-0-45-0, Bower 2-3-0-28-0 L: Williams 0-2-1-0-0
Receiving – I: Bower 1-45, Colten Caron 1-3, Judah Prince 1-25 SC: none
Turnovers – I: Caron INT