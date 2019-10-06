Independence pummels Clay County

Win the field position battle, you usually win the game. That fact played out Friday night at George C. Covey Field in Coal City.
Independence dominated the field position battle in the opening half to build a 35-6 lead en route to 49-6 thrashing of Clay County on homecoming.
It was the kind of game Independence head coach John H. Lilly had been looking for from his team.
"We have played 10 quarters of football this year as good as you can play and we have played 10 quarters as bad as you can play." Lilly said. "We have been looking for some consistency and we got that tonight."
After forcing a quick three-and-out, Indy scored on its third play from scrimmage when quarterback Phillip Spurlock rambled 45 yards on a keeper for the game's first points.
Clay County wasted no time responding to the Patriots (4-2) when it marched 65 yards in six plays, cutting the lead to 7-6 on a 12-yard run from Elijah Payton.
Just when the game appeared it might be a wild shootout, the Patriots' defense slammed the door on the visitors.
Not only did the defense bottle up the Panthers' high-scoring offense, it also gave the ball back to the offense in prime scoring position, time after time.
"We did shut them down tonight," Lilly said. "That is the third spread team in a row that we have played, so I think that helped us out a little bit, seeing the other two. But you have to tip your hat to our secondary guys, Atticus Goodson, Chance Spencer and Phil Spurlock. They had a really good game tonight."
With just over six minutes to play in the opening quarter, the defense forced a punt deep in Clay territory. Goodson gathered the punt and returned it 23 yards to the Clay 32-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Andrew Martin broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run and a 14-6 lead, which stood at the end of the opening quarter.
The Indy defense really flexed its muscle in the second quarter, forcing three key turnovers to put the game away.
The first big defensive play came early the second quarter with Clay again starting deep in its own territory. Facing third-and-11 from its own 7-yard line, the Panthers (3-2) fumbled the ball and Spurlock was there to jump on it for Indy.
Martin immediately made good on the golden opportunity with his second touchdown run of the night from 14 yards out.
"That is a good football team," Lilly said. "They have a solid passing attack with two kids in the top 10 in stats across the state. We just played good tonight and hopefully we can keep doing it."
The defense forced its second turnover two plays later when Hunter Williams stepped in front of a pass at midfield and returned the interception back to the Clay 36-yard line.
An 18-yard run from Goodson and a 13-yard run from Spurlock set up Cody Fleenor, who rolled in from five yards out, pushing the lead to 28-6.
Senior Hayden Miller then came up with a big third-down sack on Clay's next series, but the senior defensive end wasn't done wreaking havoc.
On the ensuing punt, Miller exploded through the line to block the punt, putting the offense in great shape yet again.
Four plays later, Goodson scored on a 17-yard run to the roars of the homecoming crowd for a 35-6 halftime lead.
Miller and running mate Marcel Guy disrupted the Panthers offense all night.
"(Clay) throw so many bubble screens, we challenged our defensive ends," Lilly said. "If they could help us with that a little bit, it would really take some pressure off the secondary. Those kids did a great job tonight."
Goodson capped the scoring in the third quarter with two touchdown runs (10, 56) for the final margin.
On a night when homecoming festivities could have hindered the team's focus, Indy came ready to play.
"Our administration did a couple of things to help us by spreading the festivities out through the week," Lilly said. "Plus we played so bad last year (on homecoming) that I think our seniors wanted to redeem themselves this year. The focus all week was on eliminating the noise."
The Patriots will visit Summers County next Friday.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981
CC (3-2): 6 0 0 0 — 6
I (4-2): 14 21 14 0 — 49
First Quarter
I: Phillip Spurlock 45 run (Atticus Goodson kick)
CC: Elijah Payton 12 run (rush failed)
I: Andrew Martin 32 run (Goodson kick)
Second Quarter
I: Martin 14 run (Goodson kick)
I: Cody Fleenor 5 run (Goodson kick)
I: Martin 14 run (Goodson kick)
Third Quarter
I: Goodson 10 run (Goodson kick)
I: Goodson 56 run (Goodson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: Payton 18-65-1, Grant Kajeski 5 (-39), Caleb Atha 1 (-4). I: Goodson 16-156-3, Spurlock 8-66-1, Martin 7-63-2
PASSING — CC: Kajeska 16-28-1-151-0. I: 2-6-1-3-0
RECEIVING — CC: Logan Vance 7-68, Payton 5-21, Andrew Adkins 2-21, Atha 1-26. I: Martin 2-3